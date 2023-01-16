ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berks County, PA

WGAL

Pennsylvania State Police investigating deadly standoff in Berks County

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after a person was found dead inside a home after a standoff with police in Berks County. UPDATE: Pennsylvania State Police have released more information about what happened. That is posted here. The incident happened Wednesday around 2:30 p.m. in Heidelberg Township. PSP said they...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Person found dead following barricade situation in Berks County

BERKS COUNTY, Pa. — A person was found dead inside a home following a barricade situation in Heidelberg Township, Berks County. State police say they responded to Tulpehocken Forge Road near Penn Avenue around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon to serve a search warrant in connection to a bank robbery that happened on Tuesday night in Womelsdorf.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
sanatogapost.com

Troopers Investigate Damage in East Greenville Park

SKIPPACK PA – Graffiti damage to park sports facilities, a forced-entry burglary in East Greenville, and scattered rubbish in Upper Hanover all are among incidents recently investigated by Pennsylvania State Police from the Troop K Barracks in Skippack, according to reports released Wednesday (Jan. 18, 2023). Graffiti damage in...
EAST GREENVILLE, PA
Daily Voice

Senior Missing In Bucks County, Police Say

An 80-year-old man is missing in Bucks County, and state police say he may be at special risk for harm. Cory Glenn of Bryn Athyn was last seen in the 200 block of East Street Road in Warminster Township at about 12:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18, police said in a statement.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Pa. State Police investigating Berks County armed robbery

WOMELSDORF, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) in Berks County are investigating an armed bank robbery that took place on Tuesday, Jan. 17. According to State Police, the suspect entered the Fulton Bank on 2400 Conrad Weiser Parkway around 3:50 p.m. The suspect allegedly showed a 30-30 action rifle in his right hand and a camouflage backpack in his left hand.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WGAL

UPDATE: Missing teen in Lebanon found safe

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE: The missing juvenile from Lebanon County has been found safe. State police are searching for a missing teenager in Myerstown, Lebanon County. The male teen left his home in the area of Kutztown Road, Jackson Township in the early morning hours of Wednesday. He...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Reading Hospital Nurse Killed In Berks Crash: Report

A Reading Hospital nurse was killed and three additional victims were wounded in a multi-vehicle accident in Berks County early on Monday, Jan. 16, according to a report by WFMZ. The four-car collision occurred on the 3600 block of Pricetown Road at about 6:30 a.m., the outlet wrote. Emergency personnel...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Parked Driver Shot Dead In Reading, Police Say

A man sitting in a parked car was shot dead in downtown Reading late on Wednesday, Jan. 18, authorities say. The driver, 47, was parked near 398 Washington Street at about 7:30 p.m. when a gunman opened fire, Reading police said in a statement. The victim drove himself to a nearby parking garage, where first responders met him and rushed him to the hospital, they added.
READING, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Trial begins in car vs. motorcycle death

Friends and family wore yellow ribbon pins Tuesday in remembrance of a man killed in a 2018 vehicle crash during the first day of the trial for the woman accused of his death. On June 29, 2018, David Vandoren, 50, died as a result of blunt force trauma when his motorcycle was hit by a vehicle on Route 19, Lancaster Township.
LANCASTER, PA
WGAL

Crash cleared on Route 222 in Berks County

READING, Pa. — A crash shut down a stretch of Route 222 in Berks County on Wednesday. Related video above: Pa. crash statistics. The crash happened on Route 222 between PLEASANT HILL RD and FOR SR 0222N TO 0222S 01, MAIDEN CREEK-ALLENTOWN PK, TAMARACK BL. The area is between...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Pa. State Police ID 2 killed in crash on I-80 in Poconos

TUNKHANNOCK TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police have identified the two men killed in a crash on Interstate 80 Monday. Donn Innes, 68, of Weatherly, and Jeffrey Bates, 31, of Danville, died in the two-vehicle crash that happened about a mile past I-380/Exit 293 shortly before 1 p.m. Monday, according to a news release from state police.
DANVILLE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

State Police: Lebanon County teen found safe

JACKSON TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania State police said a missing juvenile from Lebanon County has been found. Police say 15-year-old Maliki Zimmerman was found unharmed. He had left his residence in Jackson Township Wednesday morning.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA

