FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Springfield, Missouri's historic Hotel Sansone had name and management changes before it was The Sterling apartmentsCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
Dollar General Opens DG Market in MissouriBryan DijkhuizenWillard, MO
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From SpringfieldTed RiversSpringfield, MO
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Missouri witness describes low hovering lights that shoot awayRoger MarshMissouri State
KYTV
Springfield Police Department asks you to register your security cameras to help officers fight crime
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -The Springfield Police department asks for your help solving crimes. The SPD Camera Location Program connects the community and officers to fight crime in your neighborhood. Police say video is one of the best ways to identify and convict criminals, and you can help by registering your door cam with the Springfield Police department. By doing this, officers will know who to contact to request footage if a crime has occurred. That information is stored in a database so officers can quickly request footage from the home or business owner. The program does not allow officers to “tap in” to your door cam and use it for surveillance.
KYTV
Nixa Police Department warns of potential scam selling merchandise with patch on it
NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - The Nixa Police Department warns of a potential scam selling shirts, hoodies, and more with its patch on it. In a Facebook post, the department says it is not affiliated with this website, and if you order anything, it may not ship to you. Police said...
KYTV
CRIME STOPPERS: Greene County fugitive charged with felony property damage
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - This week’s Crime Stopper’s fugitive is wanted on a felony charge of property damage. Investigators believe Lakesha S. Hicks could be hiding out in Greene County. Court records show the 39-year-old had an address in northeast Springfield. But police say she also has connections in Iowa. Hicks failed to show up in Greene County court in October.
KYTV
Driver facing charges in deadly May crash in Laclede County
LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol issued a warrant to arrest a driver involved in a deadly May crash in Laclede County. Robert Leroy Koehler, 57, of Success, Mo., faces charges of operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, DWI, and DWI leading to serious physical injury.
KYTV
Aurora-Marionville Police Department leaders say drug arrests rose in 2022
AURORA, Mo. (KY3) - The Aurora-Marionville Police Department reports its drug arrests from 2021 to 2022 rose by 160%. Chief Wes Coatney of the Aurora-Marionville Police Department said this is all because they have more patrols on the streets. “Proactive law enforcement is proven to be preventative of crime,” said...
KYTV
Area law enforcement turns out in force to bid farewell to Christian Co. Sheriff’s Office first K-9
OZARK/NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - Law enforcement officers put their lives on the line to protect and serve. And whether they walk on two legs or four, they deserve respect and admiration. That’s why Wednesday was an emotional day for the Christian County Sheriff’s Office. “Today we’re saying our...
KYTV
Sparta, Mo. woman dies from suicide after speaking out against her abuser
SPARTA, Mo. (KY3) - A Sparta woman’s death raises questions about cyberbullying. “She was a light in everybody’s life,” said Darrell Gunter. Bright and beautiful, 27-year-old Trista Gunter was hiding a dark secret. “She was in mental decline, and she felt completely hopeless,” he said. He...
KYTV
Man from Springfield, Mo. killed in a motorcycle crash
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a motorcycle crash that killed the driver Tuesday morning. Officers responded to the Maryland and Walnut Lawn area around 1:30. The motorcycle driven by James O’Keefe, 43, of Springfield, was eastbound on Walnut Lawn and hit a curb of the roundabout at Maryland.
KYTV
Family of 4 escapes fire inside a home in Springfield, Mo.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A family of four escaped a fire in Springfield on Wednesday morning. Firefighters responded to a home in the 2800 block of West State Street. Firefighters contained the fire to the garage. Smoke spread throughout the home. One person suffered smoke inhalation. To report a correction...
KYTV
On Your Side: New twist in Publishers Clearing House scam
CONWAY, Mo. (KY3) - It’s a new twist to the old Publishers Clearing House scam. A woman in Conway was told she won $2.5 million. Good thing she’s skeptical. She could have lost nearly $10,000. “I thought the Canada stamp was weird,” said Katherine Prier. “It’s a global...
KYTV
Fire damages restaurant in Monett, Mo.
MONETT, Mo. (KY3) - A fire damaged a cafe in Monett on Thursday morning. Firefighters responded to a fire a the Cubs Cafe on State Highway 37 south of the city. They arrived at the business with flames coming from the vent system. One group of firefighters knocked down the fire at the front of the building. Another group of firefighters battled the fire on the roof. Firefighters contained the flames after 30 minutes.
KYTV
Springfield’s Habitat for Humanity celebrates milestone
KYTV
Fact Finders: Tackling price discrepancies at gas stations
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Many of you noticed the price of gas go up this week. Triple-A reports the national average rose by 8 cents to $3.35 for regular unleaded. During the price transition, one of our viewers noticed a problem at a Kum & Go station on East Chestnut. This leads to our question; is it illegal for the price at the pump to be different than advertised on the sign?
KYTV
Springfield city leaders consider more traffic-calming setups
KYTV
SPONSORED The Place: Enter to win Pet of the Month
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Do you have a photogenic pet? Enter to win our new Pet of the Month contest! Each winner will receive a $50 gift card to Pet Supplies Plus and an extra gift card with the same amount will go to a rescue charity of your choice!
KYTV
BUYER BEWARE: Springfield's Better Business Bureau shares the red flags for buying tickets online
KYTV
Springfield City Council gets update on “traffic calming” pilot program in Parkcrest neighborhood
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - At Springfield’s City Council luncheon on Tuesday, the city’s traffic engineers presented their findings from a pilot program in Springfield’s Parkcrest neighborhood last April to slow down speeders in that area. It’s called traffic calming, and it involves altering traffic patterns with bumps,...
KYTV
City leaders in Ozark, Mo., discuss building inspection requirements following collapse
OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - It’s been nearly three weeks since part of a 140-year-old building on the square in Ozark crashed down, and nearby businesses are still picking up the pieces. After the incident, KY3 News looked into the building inspection requirements in the city of Ozark and asked about safety moving forward.
KYTV
What’s Going Around: Lower flu numbers in Greene County
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s been a busy flu season with cases peaking much earlier but after long wait times and bed shortages, relief is in sight. “The numbers have dipped quite a bit, it’s really a big mix,” said Dr. Jamie Jones, the Medical Director for Coxhealth Urgent Cares. “There’s a lot of probable explanations for the decrease in the viruses. They spread like a wildfire in the woods, once the underbrush is burned, it isn’t going to burn again and as it infects individuals and they clear the virus, they’re left with a little bit of developmental immunity, which provides some protection at least temporarily.”
KYTV
Legislators anticipate Governor Parsons State of the State address
