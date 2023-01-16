ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ho'olehua, HI

BEAT OF HAWAII

Southwest Hawaii Vacation Risk | Pilot Strike Warning + $1B Problems

We are getting emails and messages asking the same question. Should we book a Southwest Airlines Hawaii now, given several uncertainties? Our answer is below, but first, the issues that could influence your decision. Also, we’ve thoroughly enjoyed our fall flights with Southwest, as you can read about in this Southwest Hawaii review. But would we jump on a Hawaii flight with them right now?
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii reports 5 COVID deaths, over 1,000 cases in past week

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Wednesday reported five additional coronavirus deaths and 1,068 new cases in the past seven days. The latest number brings the statewide total since the start of the pandemic to 375,925. The state’s COVID figures don’t include positives from at-home tests, so the real number is...
HAWAII STATE
koamnewsnow.com

RAW: AK: AVALANCHE DERAILS TRAIN IN ALASKA

An Alaska Railroad freight train was derailed early Tuesday morning when it collided with an avalanche field. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
ALASKA STATE
KITV.com

Hawaii #1 state in U.S. for life expectancy

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A recent study listed Hawaii as the top state in America for the longest average life expectancy. Those living in Hawaii can expect to live to an average of 80.7 years. The Aloha state was the only state to crack the 80-year milestone.
HAWAII STATE
Military.com

Air Force Returns Land Used for Apollo Program to State of Hawaii

More than 300 acres of land on Molokai once used by the federal government to support Apollo space missions have been returned to the state after a years-long decommissioning. The 363-acre parcel, owned by the state Department of Hawaiian Home Lands and long leased to the U.S. Air Force, is expected to be made available to DHHL beneficiaries, most likely for ranching and possibly farming.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Come up with a new name for this Hawaii beef company and win $10,000

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Last month Oahu’s Kua Aina Sandwich Shop claimed a company, “Kua ‘Aina Ranches,” owned by an Idaho billionaire, was wrongfully using its name. Now, Hawaii Sustainable Beef CEO Frank VanderSloot has decided to squash the beef and replace the name “Kua ‘Aina Ranches,”...
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Rains taper off and clean-up continues in California after an onslaught of storms ravaged the state and left at least 20 dead

A reprieve from the rain is finally in sight for storm-beaten California, where an onslaught of back-to-back atmospheric rivers have ravaged the state for weeks with flooding and mudslides. Rainfall is winding down across much of California, giving the state a much-needed break from the unrelenting storms that have turned...
CALIFORNIA STATE

