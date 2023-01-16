Read full article on original website
hawaiinewsnow.com
Emergency crews respond to multi-vehicle crash on Kamehameha Highway
Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms. ‘The Eddie’ is back on! Organizers confirm big wave surf contest as large swell rolls in. Updated: 58 minutes ago. |. The...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Paramedics have a warning for Hawaii drivers: Tailing ambulances isn’t just inconsiderate, it’s dangerous
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Emergency medical crews say drivers trying to get ahead in traffic are using ambulances to clear the way. Sunny Fitzgerald, a paramedic with Honolulu EMS, said it happens daily ― especially during rush hour ― and it puts them and the patients at risk. “We...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Researchers fear well-known humpback whale likely died of injuries on migration to Hawaii
BEAT OF HAWAII
Southwest Hawaii Vacation Risk | Pilot Strike Warning + $1B Problems
We are getting emails and messages asking the same question. Should we book a Southwest Airlines Hawaii now, given several uncertainties? Our answer is below, but first, the issues that could influence your decision. Also, we’ve thoroughly enjoyed our fall flights with Southwest, as you can read about in this Southwest Hawaii review. But would we jump on a Hawaii flight with them right now?
Search continues for Hawaii fisherman who went overboard after friend says he hooked a big tuna
Authorities continued to search for a fisherman off Hawaii on Tuesday, two days after he hooked a "huge" tuna and fell overboard, officials said. The Coast Guard and the Hawaii Fire Department were expected to continue looking for Mark Knittle of the community of Captain Cook until sundown, Deputy Fire Chief Eric Moller said.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii reports 5 COVID deaths, over 1,000 cases in past week
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Wednesday reported five additional coronavirus deaths and 1,068 new cases in the past seven days. The latest number brings the statewide total since the start of the pandemic to 375,925. The state’s COVID figures don’t include positives from at-home tests, so the real number is...
koamnewsnow.com
RAW: AK: AVALANCHE DERAILS TRAIN IN ALASKA
An Alaska Railroad freight train was derailed early Tuesday morning when it collided with an avalanche field. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Despite concerns and criticism, EPA insists consent order on Red Hill fuel facility’s shutdown is necessary
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The EPA said it was seeking community input on a proposed consent decree requiring the Navy to defuel Red Hill and shut down the facility. The order also contains specific actions to operate and maintain the Navy’s drinking water system at Pearl Harbor, which was contaminated by fuel spills in 2021.
KITV.com
Hawaii #1 state in U.S. for life expectancy
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A recent study listed Hawaii as the top state in America for the longest average life expectancy. Those living in Hawaii can expect to live to an average of 80.7 years. The Aloha state was the only state to crack the 80-year milestone.
Aloha Authentic – The arrival of Hawaiians to Hawaiʻi
Some believe that the first Hawaiians arrived on the shores of what we know today as Bellows Air Force Base, only to settle in the vicinity of Waimānalo through Kailua to Kāneʻohe.
Military.com
Air Force Returns Land Used for Apollo Program to State of Hawaii
More than 300 acres of land on Molokai once used by the federal government to support Apollo space missions have been returned to the state after a years-long decommissioning. The 363-acre parcel, owned by the state Department of Hawaiian Home Lands and long leased to the U.S. Air Force, is expected to be made available to DHHL beneficiaries, most likely for ranching and possibly farming.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Come up with a new name for this Hawaii beef company and win $10,000
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Last month Oahu’s Kua Aina Sandwich Shop claimed a company, “Kua ‘Aina Ranches,” owned by an Idaho billionaire, was wrongfully using its name. Now, Hawaii Sustainable Beef CEO Frank VanderSloot has decided to squash the beef and replace the name “Kua ‘Aina Ranches,”...
hawaiinewsnow.com
New report shows more out-of-state residents are buying more homes in Hawaii than in the past
hawaiinewsnow.com
Suit against Boy Scouts: ‘Pattern of failures’ led to fatal shooting of 11-year-old at Hawaii campsite
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The family of an 11-year-old boy who was accidentally shot and killed at a Boy Scouts campsite on the Big Island has filed a wrongful death lawsuit, alleging gross negligence. The suit names the Boy Scouts of America and the Boy Scouts’ Aloha Council. Court documents...
Alaska rocked by ‘4.7 magnitude’ earthquake as residents woken up to homes shaking in Anchorage today
A POWERFUL earthquake rocked Alaska this morning as residents claim they woke to find their homes shaking. The reported 4.7 magnitude tremor shook Anchorage on Monday morning, rattling the state's largest city. More to follow...For the latest news on this story, keep checking back at Sun Online.The-sun.com is your go-to...
northshorenews.com
New North Shore and Windward McDonald’s Owner Celebrates Commitment to Community
Haleiwa, Laie and Temple Valley McDonald’s were recently purchased by longtime Maui owner/operator Grelyn Rosario. For the Rosario family, running Mc- Donald’s restaurants is a family business. Erlinda Rosario led the way starting with her first job as a crew member at McDonald’s of Waiakamilo on Oahu in...
KITV.com
Rains taper off and clean-up continues in California after an onslaught of storms ravaged the state and left at least 20 dead
A reprieve from the rain is finally in sight for storm-beaten California, where an onslaught of back-to-back atmospheric rivers have ravaged the state for weeks with flooding and mudslides. Rainfall is winding down across much of California, giving the state a much-needed break from the unrelenting storms that have turned...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Morning Beat: DPP inspector under scrutiny after signing off on his own company projects
HNN News Brief (Jan. 18, 2023) Hawaii Island police have charged a 21-year-old man with first-degree murder in the stabbing deaths of his grandparents. Joshua Ho, of Hilo, was also charged with two counts of second-degree murder and second-degree attempted murder. His bail is set at $2.75 million. Waialua basketball...
