Related
Governor Kim Reynolds’ School Choice Bill Approaches Floor Debate
(Des Moines, IA) — Governor Kim Reynolds’ school choice bill is ready for debate in both chambers, more than a week and a half into the session. The proposal putting nearly 76 hundred dollars into educational savings accounts for parents who opt out of the public school system gets approval from two state committees. Passed by the Senate Education and House Education Reform committees, the bill can now be considered by either chamber on the floor. Under the proposal, all Iowa parents would have the chance to access the educational savings accounts within three years.
Iowa Lawmakers Move Several Bills Into Committees
(Des Moines, IA) Iowa lawmakers move several bills into committees Wednesday, targeting education, veterans affairs, and more. One bill would require schools to teach about the ideologies that conflict with the principles of democracy and freedom that the U.S. was founded on. Under another proposal, Iowans who point a laser at an aircraft will face an assault charge. Two other measures would give the commission of veteran affairs fund an additional 300 thousand dollars and raises the amount of money the commission can use from 500 thousand dollars to 800 thousand.
KCRG.com
Gov. Reynolds announces merging of two state departments
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Governor Kim Reynolds has announced the Iowa Veteran’s Home and the Department of Veteran Affairs will be merging. Both agencies will be overseen by the current director of the Iowa Veteran’s Home. Reynolds said the merger will be beneficial for veterans relying on...
theperrynews.com
Letter to the editor: Reynolds an enemy of Iowa values
Rural Iowa counties are where a person can easily identify Iowa values. Small towns and agricultural communities are where people know everyone in their township, where they vote for their neighbor for school board, volunteer in their school and church, encourage everyone to participate in the community events, attend school events even if they have no children participating and come together when a neighbor has a tragedy.
kiwaradio.com
Vets Press Legislature To Boost Iowa Veterans Trust Fund
Des Moines, Iowa — Veterans groups are urging lawmakers to find more money for a state fund that helps low-income veterans cover unexpected expenses. Iowa Commission on Veterans Affairs chair Elizabeth Ledvina spoke at Wednesday’s Iowa Veterans Day ceremony at the Capitol. Veterans with an annual income below...
Davenport educators react to Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds's third 'school choice' plan
DAVENPORT, Iowa — For the second time, people in Iowa got the chance to weigh in on a proposed school choice bill to lawmakers in Des Moines. The House Education Reform Committee held a hearing on the proposal, House Study Bill 1, Tuesday night, alternating between public comment in support and against the plan.
Op-Ed: Gov. Reynolds begins to reduce regulatory burden in Iowa
Growing and making Iowa’s economy more competitive is a priority for Gov. Kim Reynolds. Since assuming office, she has placed an emphasis on making Iowa’s tax code more competitive by lowering individual and corporate income tax rates. Further, Gov. Reynolds has controlled the growth of government spending by following prudent budget policies. Low tax rates and limited spending are two crucial pillars for a sound economic policy. A third pillar, which is often forgotten, is reducing the regulatory burden. Gov. Reynolds has begun to address...
KCRG.com
i9 Fact Checker: Ad claims schools saw $1 Billion increase over 10 years
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds (R) is using advertisements on television to make her argument for reforming how public schools in Iowa are funded, which was a campaign issue for her reelection campaign and her highest priority for the 2023 Legislative Session and a campaign issue.
KCRG.com
Univ. of Iowa professor: Labor shortage due to lack of participation
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Since the pandemic, Iowa has seen worker shortages and lawmakers have been targeting the issue with different proposals and plans. Ahead of the 2023 legislative session, Democratic State Senator Molly Donahue said, “Until we start changing what we’re doing in Iowa, we are going to continue to see the drain of the workforce.”
Odd Coyote Sightings Have Iowa Town Warning Residents to ‘Keep Pets Indoors’
Several strange coyote sightings have residents of Salix, Iowa, on edge as the city sends out a grim warning via social media. “COYOTE WARNING: Coyotes have been seen within city limits over the past few days. Keep pets indoors or monitor your pets while they are outside,” the City of Salix posted to their Facebook page on Jan. 13. For a population unaccustomed to wild canines, this comes as a shock.
Conservative group backs midwives in challenging Iowa’s certificate-of-need law
A conservative organization is suing the state over a requirement that birthing centers demonstrate the necessity of such a facility before they’re allowed to open. Since 1977, Iowa has required state approval for any newly created or substantially changed institutional health service. The Iowa Legislature enacted the law, which requires prospective or expanding health care […] The post Conservative group backs midwives in challenging Iowa’s certificate-of-need law appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
kiwaradio.com
Bill Advances Making Purchases With “Motion Picture Money” A Felony In Iowa
Des Moines, Iowa — Several times in 2018, 2019, and 2020, some fake money was reported circulating in our part of northwest Iowa. But it was a specific type of fake money. It was fake money created for the motion picture industry. Now, there’s a push to make passing that kind of fake money illegal in Iowa.
kiow.com
Legislature to Debate Rural Emergency Hospital Bill
A bill introduced in the Iowa House would set up a state licensing process for “rural emergency hospitals.” Federal rules now let small rural hospitals discontinue in-patient care and just provide an emergency room and outpatient services. Representative Martin Graber of Fort Madison says this could be a financial lifeline for more than 30 small Iowa hospitals where very few patients are being admitted for an overnight stay.
kiwaradio.com
Iowa Department Of Transportation Renegotiating Costs Benefiting RIDES And Other Forms Of Public Transportation
Spencer, Iowa — The Regional Transit Authority, or RIDES is one of a number of organizations that will be getting new equipment as a result of the DOT’s renegotiation of costs to come up with more than $6 million in extra funding statewide. The process of buying new...
kiwaradio.com
Wheeler Says Education Is His Top Priority For 2023 Legislative Session
Des Moines, Iowa — The 2023 Iowa Legislative session continues its second week. We had a chance to talk with District 4 State Representative Skyler Wheeler, who represents Lyon County and the northern part of Sioux County, including the city of Sioux Center and the Sioux County portion of the city of Sheldon, and we asked him about his priorities for 2023.
When Were The Biggest Snowstorms In Iowa History?
It was reported earlier today that a snowstorm could cover parts of Iowa with up to 9 inches of snow as we head into Wednesday and Thursday. If parts of Iowa happened to see 9 inches of snow, we're talking about this being one of the bigger snowstorms in history, for some parts of Iowa. That got me thinking...when did the biggest snowstorms in Iowa history take place?
No more sliced cheese under Iowa Republicans SNAP proposal
Iowa House Republicans are proposing restrictions on the state's SNAP benefits that could dramatically limit what foods recipients can get at the store.Why it matters: The new bill introduces cumbersome rules that dictate what families can or can't buy at the grocery stores, said Luke Elzinga, spokesperson for DMARC, a local food nonprofit.Driving the news: House File 3 also targets Medicaid and several other public assistance programs. Nearly 40 House Republicans have co-sponsored the bill.A portion of the bill recommends narrowing SNAP food purchases to only what is on the state's approved WIC list, which is meant to be a supplemental nutritional aid for women, infants and children.Proposed restrictions:No white grains — people can only purchase 100% whole wheat bread, brown rice and 100% whole wheat pasta.No baked, refried or chili beans — people can purchase black, red and pinto beans.No fresh meats — people can purchase only canned products like canned tuna or canned salmon.No sliced, cubed or crumbled cheese. No American cheese.What's next: A House subcommittee will consider the bill.
kiwaradio.com
Bill Would Allow Rural Emergency Hospitals In Iowa
Des Moines, Iowa — A bill introduced in the Iowa House would set up a state licensing process for rural emergency hospitals. Federal rules now let small rural hospitals discontinue in-patient care and just provide an emergency room and outpatient services. Representative Martin Graber of Fort Madison says this...
Few Iowa families will have more choices with GOP ‘school choice’ plan
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds says her plan to use taxpayer money to pay for private schooling gives people a choice to educate their kids where they want. But that’s not what her plan says. Just look at the details: Only certain families with kids in public schools will get that choice. What this plan really […] The post Few Iowa families will have more choices with GOP ‘school choice’ plan appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
cbs2iowa.com
January 18-19 snowfall totals in eastern Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Slushy snow fell across eastern Iowa Wednesday night into Thursday. Here's a list of the snowfall totals reported across the area:
