Read full article on original website
Related
Police investigating stabbing incident at Sioux City west side
Sioux City Police Department arrested a woman who allegedly stabbed a woman at Sioux City's west side area Wednesday afternoon.
nwestiowa.com
Rock Valley man jailed on assault warrant
ROCK VALLEY—A 39-year-old Rock Valley man was arrested Tuesday, Jan. 17, on a Sioux County warrant for assault causing bodily injury or mental illness. The arrest of Joshua Eldon Uhl stemmed from an incident that allegedly occurred about 7:10 p.m. Christmas Day, according to Rock Valley Police Department. A...
kscj.com
BOND SET FOR MURDER SUSPECT IN NORTHSIDE SHOOTING
BOND HAS BEEN SET AT A MILLION DOLLARS FOR A SIOUX CITY MAN CHARGED WITH THE FATAL SHOOTING OF HIS GIRLFRIEND SATURDAY NIGHT ON SIOUX CITY’S NORTHSIDE. 23-YEAR-OLD AUSTYN SELF IS CHARGED WITH FIRST DEGREE MURDER AND THREE COUNTS OF CHILD ENDANGERMENT IN THE DEATH OF 31-YEAR-OLD SARAH ZOELLE.
KETV.com
Sioux City woman died while calling 911
A Sioux City woman died after being shot while calling 911 for help. Police say 31-year-old Sarah Zoelle was on the phone with dispatchers Sunday when a gunshot could be heard. She was shot in the stomach and died later at a local hospital. Austyn Self, 23, is charged with...
Sioux City man sentenced to federal prison for threatening bar patrons with a gun
While at a bar Gomez pointed a gun at two patrons of the bar. He also threatened to "air this place out".
nwestiowa.com
Hull teen arrested for punching another
BOYDEN—A 19-year-old Hull resident was arrested about 3 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, in Boyden on charges of assault causing bodily injury or mental illness, unlawful possession of license or identification card forms, and first-offense possession/purchase of alcohol under legal age. The arrest of Luz Adriana Zapata stemmed from her...
siouxlandnews.com
COURT DOCUMENTS: New details released in Sioux City's 1st homicide of 2023
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — New details are emerging after a woman was murdered in Sioux City's first homicide of 2023. According to court documents, 31- year-old Sarah Zoelle was still on the phone with 9-1-1 when she was shot Saturday night, January 14th. Documents say that at 9:49 p.m.,...
kscj.com
VICTIM OF NEBRASKA STREET FATAL SHOOTING IDENTIFIED
THE VICTIM OF A FATAL SHOOTING SATURDAY NIGHT IN SIOUX CITY HAS BEEN IDENTIFIED. 31-YEAR-OLD SARAH ZOELLE DIED FROM A GUNSHOT WOUND AFTER BEING SHOT AT HER RESIDENCE LOCATED AT 3319 NEBRASKA STREET. THE SUSPECT, 23-YEAR-OLD AUSTYN SELF IS CHARGED WITH FIRST DEGREE MURDER AND THREE COUNTS OF CHILD ENDANGERMENT.
Sioux City woman pleads guilty to distributing meth from Texas to Iowa
A Sioux City woman who transported over 12 kilograms of meth from Texas to Iowa for distribution pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday.
nwestiowa.com
Rock Valley woman arrested on OWI charge
ROCK VALLEY—A 27-year-old Rock Valley woman was arrested about 12:15 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Katelyn Paige Greene stemmed from the stop of a 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse on the 1900 block of 16th Street for speeding, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
nwestiowa.com
Hull man arrested for domestic assault
HULL—A 43-year-old Hull man was arrested about 9:50 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, on charges of first-offense domestic abuse assault and obstruction of emergency communications. The arrest of Juan Guadalupe Lopez stemmed from an argument with a woman who has been living with him at 1423 Division St., according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
kscj.com
TRANSIENT CHARGED WITH ATTEMPTED MURDER IN NORTHSIDE STABBING
A REMSEN, IOWA MAN IS IN CUSTODY FACING CHARGES FOLLOWING A STABBING EARLY SATURDAY MORNING ON SIOUX CITY’S NORTHSIDE. 25-YEAR-OLD FRANCISCO TAPIA IS CHARGED WITH ATTEMPTED MURDER, WILLFUL INJURY, FELONY ASSAULT, GOING ARMED WITH INTENT, POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, CRIMINAL TRESPASS AND CRIMINAL MISCHIEF. POLICE WERE DISPATCHED TO...
No injuries reported in Pierce Street vehicle crash
First responders tell KCAU 9 that both people were able to exit the car and were not injured. The vehicle had to be towed from the intersection.
nwestiowa.com
One injured in rear-end crash near Hull
HULL—One person was injured when a car rear-ended another about 6:50 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, on Highway 18, three miles east of Hull. Twenty-three-year-old Austin John Roemeling of Boyden was driving a 1996 Toyota Corolla west when it struck the rear of a 2007 Chevrolet Impala driven by 16-year-old Cambrie Krikke of Sanborn, who had slowed for turning vehicle traffic, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
siouxlandnews.com
Sioux City metro has heaviest snow in 5 years
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Heavy snow has blanketed a big chunk of Siouxland. Dry air kept some of the heaviest snow rates from materializing, but Sioux City still received the heaviest snow since 2018. The last time Sioux City has had seven or more inches of snow was January...
koamnewsnow.com
RAW: IA: WINTER WX: HEAVY SNOW IN SIOUX CITY
Heavy blanket of snow covers cars, trees and streets in Sioux City, IA, Wednesday. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Nebraska man sentenced for impregnating minor
United States Attorney Steven Russell announced that Juwan Grant, 24, of Decatur, Nebraska, was sentenced today in federal court in Omaha for sexual abuse of a minor. United States District Judge Brian C. Buescher sentenced Grant to imprisonment for 46 months. There is no parole in the federal system. After his release from prison, he will begin a 5-year term of supervised release and will be required to register as a sex offender.
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln man, Pierce woman arrested in Stanton County on felony drug charges
STANTON, Neb. -- Around 9:00 p.m. Wednesday, Stanton County Sheriff's Office arrested two people after stopping the car for expired plates. According to officials, when the vehicle was stopped just north of Stanton, the driver, 35-year-old Patrick Prince of Lincoln, was found to have two felony arrest warrants. Authorities said...
Sioux City Fire Rescue urges Siouxlanders to check heating vents during winter
Fires might not be on people's minds as they watch the snowy weather, but first responders said there's a variety of safety tips Siouxlanders need to remember.
kscj.com
SNOW EMERGENCY DECLARED FOR SIOUX CITY AT NOON
A SNOW EMERGENCY HAS BEEN DECLARED FOR SIOUX CITY BEGINNING AT NOON TODAY. THIS PROHIBITS PARKING OR LEAVING A VEHICLE UNATTENDED ON AN EMERGENCY SNOW ROUTE, NOTED BY A BLUE AND WHITE SIGN WITH A SNOWFLAKE. YOU SHOULD PARK ON THE EVEN NUMBERED SIDE OF THE STREET TODAY AND THE...
Comments / 0