Baltimore, MD

Comments / 1

 

WFLA

Will Bucs, Brady part ways? Here’s what Brady said after loss to Cowboys

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Well, that’s the end of the Buccaneers’ season, and maybe even quarterback Tom Brady’s career in Tampa Bay. Heading into the Wild Card game, Brady was 7-0 against the Dallas Cowboys, but after four quarters, Dallas put a blemish on Brady’s record and the Bucs’ Super Bowl dreams. After the Dallas […]
TAMPA, FL
New York Post

Brian Daboll has viral Giants press conference moment: ‘Would sink like a son of a bitch’

Brian Daboll tells it like it is. The Giants head coach kept it real during his Monday press conference after Sunday’s wild-card win against the Vikings, when he was asked if he’s “tried to walk on water or multiply loaves and fish.” “Have I?… I would sink like a son of a bitch,” Daboll said, while the reporter who asked the question let out a loud laugh. The question was a nod to Daboll’s success in his first year as head coach of the Giants — who won their first playoff game since they defeated the Patriots in Super Bowl...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Tuesday's Major Firing

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have reportedly made a decision on offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich.  According to PewerReport.com, the Bucs are planning to fire Leftwich after they struggled on offense throughout the season. The team even had plans to fire Leftwich during the season but Todd ...
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

