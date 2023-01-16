Read full article on original website
HipHopDX.com
Yung Joc Says Artists Sleeping With Producers In Exchange For Beats Is 'Very Common'
Yung Joc has claimed artists sleeping with producers in exchange for beats is very common in the industry, and it’s more normalized than people think. During a segment from his recent interview with VladTV that aired on Wednesday (January 3), Joc shared his thoughts on Ashanti‘s comments during a Breakfast Club interview last month regarding a producer who made a move on her in exchange for a couple of records.
Complex
Who Is Bianca Censori? What to Know About Kanye West’s Alleged New Wife
It looks like Kanye West has moved on from Kim Kardashian. Nearly two months after his divorce from the reality star was finalized, Ye has reportedly found love again. TMZ broke the news on Jan. 13 that the rapper reportedly tied the knot with a mystery woman named Bianca Censori.
hotnewhiphop.com
Foxy Brown Calls Keith Murray A “Crackhead” & “Dope Fiend”
Murray recently gave explicit detail of an alleged sexual encounter with the hitmaker. We’ve heard more from Keith Murray than many of us would have liked in recent weeks. The veteran rapper’s interview with The Art of Dialogue continues to go viral as clips of the chat take over social media. Most notably, Murray detailed alleged sexual encounters with fellow rappers Shawnna and Foxy Brown. The ladies did appreciate the mention, and they also made sure to call him out on Instagram.
HipHopDX.com
Juelz Santana’s Wife Kimbella Reveals Couple Have Called It Quits
Juelz Santana and his wife, model Kimbella Vanderhee, have decided to call it quits. The former Love & Hip Hop: New York star revealed the news in a series of social media posts on Wednesday (December 29). In a photo from Miami Beach, Kimbella captioned it: “Next chapter … S I N G L E.” She then took it to her Instagram Stories to elaborate further.
50 Cent Claims Jay-Z Purposely Left Him Out of Super Bowl Commercial
50 Cent and Jay-Z might’ve both built hip-hop empires, but the two moguls have never been good friends. 50, real name Curtis Jackson, made that clear when he recently insinuated that Hova, real name Shawn Carter, purposely left him out of the commercial for the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show. 50 Cent was among the star-studded lineup for the show as part of Dr. Dre’s headlining set.
Larsa Pippen Seen Kissing Michael Jordan's Son Marcus After Saying They Were 'Just Friends'
The pair were first spotted out to lunch together in Miami in September before they were photographed snuggling at Rolling Loud Music Festival later that month Larsa Pippen appeared to confirm her romance with Marcus Jordan after the two were spotted packing on the PDA on Saturday. In a photo obtained by PEOPLE, the Real Housewives of Miami star and Michael Jordan's son can be seen sharing a kiss while taking a stroll in Miami Beach. For the outing, Larsa, 48, wore a Jean Paul Gaultier black bodysuit and...
netflixjunkie.com
Lil Nas Who Was Once ‘Pregnant’ Revealed That He Has Baby, and Fans Cannot Hold Their Reactions
Lil Nas has had the internet discussing his pregnancy again. The 23-year-old rapper is known for being expressive, even doing antics that keep his fans surprised and entertained. Back in 2019, the singer came out of the closet about being gay with his song C7osure. But like many gay people, he too likely thought about the idea of having a baby of his own.
thesource.com
[WATCH] Keith Murray Says Biggie Would “Still Be Alive Today” If He Listened To His Warning To Leave L.A. The Day He Died
Def Squad member Keith Murray has recently come out with stories about several 90s rappers including Foxy Brown, Kurupt, DMX and even himself. Now, Murray has gone out on a limb and said that if the Notorious B.I.G. would’ve listened to him when he warned him about leaving L.A., Murray believes that Biggie would still be alive today.
50 Cent Makes Rare Public Appearance With Girlfriend Cuban Link, 25, At ‘BMF’ Premiere
50 Cent and his girlfriend Jamira “Cuban Link” Haines are going strong! The couple stepped out on January 5 for the season 2 premiere of 50 Cent’s Starz series BMF. The rapper, 47, and his gorgeous partner, 25, walked the red carpet at the TCL Chinese Theatre in fancy black outfits. They were super lovey-dovey with each other as they modeled their looks for the cameras.
Mariah Carey To File For Primary Custody Of Her & Nick Cannon's Twins Since Dad-Of-12 'Doesn't See Much Of Them' Anyway: Source
Though Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon amicably agreed to having joint custody of their twins when they divorced in 2014, a source is claiming the Grammy winner, 42, now wants primary custody of 12-year-old Moroccan and Monroe.The buzz comes as the comedian continues to expand his brood, welcoming his twelfth child last month."The reality of the situation is that Monroe and Moroccan are usually with Mariah anyway," an insider disclosed to Radar. "Nick doesn't see much of them."While the source insisted the Masked Singer host, 42, isn't a bad father by any means, his large pack makes it difficult for...
Beyoncé's mom promised Ty Hunter 20 years ago that she would get him out of his retail job. Now he's styling the biggest stars in Hollywood.
Ty Hunter came up with Beyoncé's iconic Met Ball and VMAs looks, and now styles Billy Porter. But he got his start dressing mannequins in a mall.
There’s Trouble in Paradise For Nick Cannon and One of His Baby Mamas
Nick Cannon is a father of 10, with multiple mothers to the children. While he says all of the women don't get along, he's seemingly in a tough spot with one of the women himself.
O.J. Simpson Finally Addresses Rumor That He’s Khloe Kardashian’s Father
O.J. Simpson finally addresses the rumor of him being Khloe Kardashian's father, "“The rumor ain’t true. It’s not even anywhere close to being true."
Apryl Jones Wishes Her ‘Love’ Taye Diggs A Happy Birthday
Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones are still going strong into the New Year after teasing their romance on social media all last year. Diggs celebrated his 52nd birthday on January 2nd and Jones took to Instagram to express her “love” for The Best Man star. “Happy Born Day...
Los Angeles Lakers Owner Jeanie Buss Engaged To Actor & Comedian Jay Mohr
Jeanie Buss, 61, and Jay Mohr, 52, will be heading down the aisle soon! The Los Angeles Lakers owner and actor, who have been dating for several years, recently got engaged after he proposed, according to TMZ Sports. A source told the outlet that the lovebirds bonded over sports and comedy and are excited to spend the rest of their lives together.
thesource.com
Diddy Shares First Full Picture of Newborn Love Sean Combs on Instagram
Sean “Diddy” Combs posted the first full photo of his daughter Love Sean Combs to Instagram. The full image of Love was released after Diddy spent time with his family on the Holidays. In a previous upload to Instagram, Diddy held love while all of his children stood around him in matching pajamas.
bodyslam.net
Ric Flair Believes His Long Lost Brother Only Wants To Meet Him Cause He’s Famous
Ric Flair questions the motivations behind his long lost brother reaching out to meet him. While his brother reached out to him recently, Flair doesn’t want to get in touch. He revealed on his recent documentary that he doesn’t know what they would talk about. He also feels his brother wants to meet him because of who he is.
The Most Expensive Car In Snoop Dogg's Collection
Snoop Dogg is well-known in the music industry as a rapper and producer. But his car collection is equally impressive. This is the most expensive car he owns.
Is Ciara 1, 2 Steppin’ Into Mother Of 4 Status? THIS Is Why Some Fans Have Predicted She’s Pregnant Again
Are Ciara and Russell adding a new pint-sized player to the Wilson team?. It wasn’t too long ago that we shared footage of Ciara and Russell Wilson considering adding a new addition to the family. Now fans have forecast a new star will appear in the adorable line upon seeing the singer’s physique in a new IG post.
Kevin Hart Got Roasted By Fans After His Kid Sat In Their Christmas Post So He Wouldn't Be Taller
Fans roast Kevin Hart over his height in a Christmas post.
