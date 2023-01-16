Read full article on original website
Pleasures Reimagines Sperry’s Iconic Boat Shoe and More for a New Limited-Edition Collection
For its latest collaborative range, Sperry has tapped Pleasures to reimagine several of its beloved styles — including its iconic Authentic Original boat shoe. To create the limited-edition collection, Alex James, co-founder of the Los Angeles-based streetwear label, said in a statement that his brand “took the classic DNA of Sperry and put it through the skewed twisted lens of Pleasures.” The highlight of the lineup is the new-look Authentic Original 3-Eye boat shoe, which comes in two colorways — black and blue pony hair. The shoes are built with D-ring hardware, Creeper style Vibram soles and atypical leopard print on the...
hypebeast.com
SHALAJ Shows Its Fangs With Art-Forward Clothing Collection
Inspired by the evolving landscape of street culture and high fashion, Luxury clothing brand SHALAJ applies fine art elements on garments for its DISGUISE Collection. The range offers an array of versatile staples that blend art and street fashion through an abstract lens. Presented as colorful motifs on vibrant checker boards and cloud patterns, the artwork within the collection are meant to make a powerful statement.“Power is the main reason why I combine art with streetwear,” said Shalaj Poonyarit Founder and Creative Director. “It’s a style that shows beauty in the design, but gives a strong powerful identity at the same time.”
Complex
Fragment Design Partners With Oakley For Sleek ‘Frogskin’ Collab
Oakley has connected with Hiroshi Fujiwara’s infamous design label, Fragment, for a sixth collaboration inspired by Tokyo’s street scene. Taking on the iconic Frogskins frame, the limited collection is also joined by a range of apparel which blends the sleek design and aesthetic of both brands. Made up...
furninfo.com
Boccuzzi Home to Launch Handmade Italian Luxury Mattress Accessories at Las Vegas Winter Market 2023
Boccuzzi Home, a manufacturer of a full line of 100% natural cotton, non-slip mattress covers, mattress protectors and pillow protectors announced that it will show its product line at the Winter 2023 Las Vegas Market, SSA Sleep Pavilion (C1565). “Delivering superior comfort and protection while using 100% natural Italian cotton,...
Complex
Sneaker District Reconnects With Hi-Tec HTS74 For ‘Shadow RGS’ Collab
Sneaker District has teamed up with British footwear specialist Hi-Tec HTS74 for a new collaboration which sees the flagship Shadow RGS reimagined in two colourways. A long-time partner of the brand, the Shadow RGS showcases the Amsterdam-based boutique’s recently redesigned label by legendary artist Boris Tellegen—aka DELTA—who, having worked with range of Supreme products and fronting a Linkin Park album cover, is recognised as one of the early pioneers of the European graffiti scene.
André Leon Talley’s Collection of Capes, Jewelry and Luggage Is Heading to Auction
Christie’s next auction may be the answer to today’s famine of beauty. On February 15, the luxury auctioneer will open bidding for “The Collection of Andre Leon Talley” in New York. The 68-lot sale will offer a selection of the late fashion editor’s personal items ranging from haute-couture clothing to handbags, jewelry, fine art, books and home decor. Curated with coveted pieces from Hermes, Versace, Louis Vuitton and Bottega Veneta, the collection is glamorous and high-flying, just like the man who assembled it. The assortment also reflects Talley’s decades-long relationships with fashion icons Karl Lagerfeld, Diane von Furstenberg, Ralph Rucci, Tom...
sneakernews.com
Detailed Look At The Alternate Air Jordan 11 “Gamma Blue” Looksee Sample
The Air Jordan 11 is beloved not only by MJ but also sneaker culture as a whole. And with the onset of a new year, speculation is at an all-time high, with sneakerheads making their best guesses for what colorway will land during the Holiday Season. Unfortunately — despite much outcry — rumors of the “Gamma Blue” returning later this year have been completely squashed. We can, however, find some bittersweet solace in the appearance of this unreleased alternate.
Dressing the Georgians: exhibition explores ‘pivotal moment’ in fashion
The wide, hooped gowns worn by women in the 18th-century court of Queen Charlotte were not just the style of the time, but a regal requirement. But in the pleasure gardens and coffee houses, a fashion revolution was under way. Women and men were rejecting the formal grand costumes of the Georgian aristocracy in favour of new textiles and more comfortable clothes.
hypebeast.com
KIDILL FW23 Evokes '90s Nostalgia With DC Shoes Collab and "Enfants Terrible" Collection
For punk chaos, nihilistic tendencies, and straight-up teen spirit, look no further than KIDILL‘s Fall/Winter 2023 collection that debuted at Paris Fashion Week. In a collection titled “Enfant Terrible,” Creative Director Hiroaki Suiyasu looks to his love of films that depict a teenager gone awol — the kind of material produced by Harmony Korine, Danny Boyle, or Spike Jonze, who have also made shorter docu-series-type projects reflecting on teenager subculture, such as skateboarding.
Hypebae
Kendall Jenner Channels Her Inner Superhero for Jimmy Choo's Spring 2023 Campaign
Jimmy Choo just released its Spring 2023 campaign, starring none other than supermodel Kendall Jenner. Returning as part of the brand’s ‘TIME TO DARE’ series, Jenner appears in the campaign as a superhero in a bid to reflect the transformative power of fashion. Lensed by Carlijn Jacobs in New York, the campaign aims to represent the brand’s confident and daring personality, fused with elements of timeless glamor and effortless energy.
Hypebae
Frogs and Bunnies Take Over JW Anderson's FW23 Menswear, Pre-Fall 2023 Womenswear Runway
Jonathan Anderson headed to Milan Fashion Week Men’s to showcase his Fall/Winter 2023 menswear and Pre-Fall 2023 womenswear collection for his eponymous label, JW Anderson. The designer, who will be showcasing in the Italian fashion capital for his forthcoming menswear collections, brought surrealism to the catwalk with references to his past, including his collection back in 2013.
Harper's Bazaar
Princess Kate Looks Incredible in an Orange Knit Sweater and Skirt
The Princess of Wales is having a stylish start to the New Year. Princess Kate ventured on a solo outing today to Foxcubs Nursery in London, an early years service run by the Early Years Alliance. The nursery, which looks after children between the ages of two and five, offers placements for families eligible for free childcare.
Shania Twain Flatters Her Feet With Sparkling Straps on 5-Inch Heels & Barbiecore-Pink Look
Shania Twain was photographed leaving her hotel yesterday in New York looking pretty in pink. With a tiny dog on her arm, the “You’re Still the One” songstress hit the city streets in a Marine Serre “Barbiecore” look complete with towering platforms. Twain was outfitted in a dapper cropped hot pink blazer with stark black trim and bronzy buttons layered overtop a plain black top. The top was tucked neatly into hot pink capris with a fitted appearance made of the same fabric as her blazer. Both the top and bottom from Marine Serre’s spring 2023 collection featured swirling geometric designs in...
hypebeast.com
Nicole McLaughlin's Diemme Collaboration Features Detachable Uppers That Turn Into Bags
Following her ultra-functional collaboration with Reebok, recognized designer Nicole McLaughlin is now teaming up with Diemme for a utilitarian footwear collab that continues her upcycling journey. McLaughlin has made a name for herself through her innovative format of repurposing everyday household staples, such as turning candy pouches into shorts or tennis balls into oven mittens.
Hypebae
COMME des GARÇONS PLAY and K-Way Unveil Second Collaboration
COMME des GARÇONS PLAY and K-Way have joined forces for the second time to give your wardrobe a much-needed update for the new year. For this collaboration, the duo is expanding on their existing range of styles by introducing kids sizing to the French outerwear label’s iconic silhouettes, the Leon Half Zip and Claude Full Zip.
hypebeast.com
HOMME PLISSÉ ISSEY MIYAKE Steps Into a Technical World for FW23
The legacy of Issey Miyake lives on strong with the House’s just-debuted HOMME PLISSÉ ISSEY MIYAKE Fall/Winter 2023 collection. Taking to Palais de Tokyo, the brand’s Paris Fashion Week presentation was more performance art than a runway show, and it is that which makes the label stand out among the rest.
Complex
Fear of God and Birkenstock Partner on New Collab Collection
The new year is bringing with it a new collaboration from Fear of God and Birkenstock. As seen in action in the official campaign images from photographer Joshua Kissi below, the two brands have partnered on what’s being billed as a “new footwear proposition.” For the collab, the Jerry Lorenzo-founded label has developed a Los Feliz sandal in partnership with Birkenstock’s 1774 division.
Complex
Best Style Releases This Week: Joe Freshgoods x Vault by Vans, Salehe Bembury x Clarks, and More
Two of streetwear’s biggest collaborators headline this week of drops. We are getting the latest work from Joe Freshgoods and Vans plus Salehe Bembury is debuting his latest footwear collab, the Clarks Mud Moss Lugger. Other notable releases include Stüssy latest work with Our Legacy, Crenshaw Skate Club’s capsule to raise money for the Harold Hunter Foundation, the latest from Y-3, and more.
Hypebae
Baum und Pferdgarten SS23 Offers an Evocative Portrait of a Timeless Woman
Baum und Pferdgarten explores the concept of eternal style through its Spring/Summer 2023 collection, titled”Timeless Woman.” The release continues the imprint’s celebration of the everlasting sophistication from previous seasons, yet this time, exalting what has permanence in a female sartorial arsenal. The delicate range begins with deep...
hypebeast.com
Unpublished Sketches by Charlotte Perriand Brought to Life in Rug Collection
Archival sketches by famed French architect Charlotte Perriand have been transformed into a series of rugs by Italian brand CC-Tapis. Presented in an exhibition at Paris’ Galerie Les Filles du Calvaire, the textiles are displayed alongside the six unpublished color studies which informed them, as well as some of Perriand’s own pastels dating back to 1954.
