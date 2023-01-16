Read full article on original website
sneakernews.com
Golden Metallic Accents Coat The GS Air Jordan 1 Mid “UNC To Chicago”
Michael Jordan’s journey from Chapel Hill to Chicago has been well-documented across Jordan Brand’s retro-tooled offerings. While the Air Jordan 2 Low is set to retell the famed “UNC to Chicago” expedition, the Beaverton brand’s youth-exclusive efforts have taken a strategic approach towards rekindling the connection between His Airness and the next generation. From expressing the roots of the “Bred” colorway to partaking in the Air Jordan 1’s sunset photo shoot, the Air Jordan 1 Mid is now harkening the AJ 2’s upcoming sequence with a golden twist.
Nike’s New Dunk Low Colorway Glows in the Dark
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Nike is making sure that there are no shortage of Dunk colorways for fans of the silhouette to choose from this year. This time, the brand has a very vibrant iteration of the shoe coming soon. Sneaker leak social media account @Yankeekicks shared images of the Nike Dunk Low “Glow in the Dark,” a new iteration of the classic model that’s expected to hit retail before year’s end. The on-feet look at the style shared by the aforementioned account shows that...
hypebeast.com
Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Year of the Rabbit" Hops Its Way Into This Week's Best Footwear Drops
We hope that you all took time to rejuvenate, spend time with your loved ones and enjoy the start of the NFL playoffs over the long MLK weekend. And with this shorter January week, it’s important to note that your favorite footwear imprints such as. ,. ,. and more...
Nike Restocking Several Popular Sneakers Starting Today
Nike is celebrating three days of sneaker drops by restocking several popular models.
Complex
‘Fuchsia Dream’ Nike Air Max 1 Women’s Releasing in 2023
Nike’s plans for women’s Air Max 1 colorways for the second half of this year include a bright “Fuchsia Dream” pair, one inspired by collectible toys, and another done in premium tan materials, according to an internal brand document viewed by Complex. The women’s “Fuchsia Dream”...
7 Costco Brand Items To Stock Up on in January
People shop at Costco for many reasons and products, but there's no doubt that one of the things that keeps customers so loyal is Costco's own signature brand of products, Kirkland. Kirkland products...
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey” Gets Release Update
The Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey” now has a new release date. Michael Jordan made the Air Jordan 6 famous back in 1991. A lot of this had to do with the fact that he won his first NBA title that year. The Jordan 6 was the shoe he was wearing when he did it, and since that time, fans have fawned over this offering.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 7 “Black Olive” Release Date Confirmed
The Air Jordan 7 is getting quite a bit of shine these days. If you love the Air Jordan 7, then 2022 has been a very good year for you. Of course, this year is about to be wrapped up in just three days from now. That being said, it appears as though the Jordan 7 will still have a dominant run in 2023.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nike Air Force 1 Low “Valentine’s Day” Unveiled: Photos
More Valentine’s Day sneakers are on the way. One of the best sneakers to ever be produced is the Nike Air Force 1 Low. If you were paying attention in 2022, you knew that this shoe was celebrating its 40th anniversary. Consequently, we got all sorts of amazing colorways and even some fantastic retros.
Popculture
Hot Chocolate Recalled Over the Holidays
Tis' the season for a cup of warm hot chocolate…or not. For those who were eager to enjoy Christmas in a cup, they may have have had to find another brand other than Nestlé. Food Standards Agency reports that Nestlé UK is recalled AERO Hot Chocolate products because a small number of packs may contain small pieces of food-grade silica beads, making them unsafe to eat. Point of sale notices will be displayed in all retail stores selling the product. The notices explain to customers why the products are being recalled and advise them what to do if they have bought the products. Customers who already have the product are encouraged not to eat them. Instead, dispose of the contents and send the lid of the jar, the empty sachet or the sleeve of the cups with the customer's name and address for a full refund to AERO Hot Chocolate Recall, PO BOX 205, Freepost 1374, York, YO91 1XB. Consumers can also call Nestlé UK free at 00800 63785385. It's not the only Christmas themed-product that has been recalled in recent weeks.
Shoppers lined up outside Aldi stores to buy Logan Paul and KSI's coveted Prime drink. The retailer used a clever strategy to lure customers in.
Aldi confirmed it had sold out of Prime just one day after the drink hit shelves. Experts say the discount retailer's rollout was a "huge success."
HipHopDX.com
Drake Flexes $3.3M Worth Of Pharrell's Jewelry In 'Jumbotron Shit Poppin' Video
Drake has released a new music video for “Jumbotron Shit Poppin,” which finds him flexing more than $3.3 million worth of Pharrell‘s jewelry — check it out below. Released on Tuesday (January 17), the clip is described as 72 hours in the life of Drizzy and his friends. In it, the OVO hitmaker can be seen living the high life, which includes going jewelry shopping, posting up next to a red Ferrari and letting loose at a nightclub.
sneakernews.com
A Ma Maniére Paints The Air Jordan 12 In A Darkened “Burgundy”
First teased in July alongside this past November’s Air Jordan 4 effort, A Ma Maniére has proffered some of the most well-regarded Air Jordan constructions over the last few years and is set to continue its dominance well into 2023 with a duo of Air Jordan 12’s.
Costco Is Selling a Multi-colored Le Creuset Mug Set for an Unbeatable Price
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. We admit that most of the year, we’re all about the iced coffee. Call it a cliche, but yes, you can often find us in November with an iced mocha in hand, or in February sipping on a frosty iced matcha latte. But even we admit that in the depths of midwinter and January’s cold spells, nothing hits the spot like a piping hot mug of something delicious, be it coffee, tea, or cocoa. If you can relate, that means right now is the perfect time of year to upgrade your mug game. And Costco is currently selling a set of Le Creuset mugs so cute, you’ll want to sign up for a Costco membership today.
sneakernews.com
First Look At The Air Jordan 2 “Cool Grey”
Due in large part to the influence of the late Virgil Abloh, the Air Jordan 2 has enjoyed quite the resurgence across the past year. This is to continue in 2023, as MJ’s second signature has prepared a drove of brand new styles the likes of the women’s exclusive “Cool Grey” colorway.
sneakernews.com
Detailed Look At The Alternate Air Jordan 11 “Gamma Blue” Looksee Sample
The Air Jordan 11 is beloved not only by MJ but also sneaker culture as a whole. And with the onset of a new year, speculation is at an all-time high, with sneakerheads making their best guesses for what colorway will land during the Holiday Season. Unfortunately — despite much outcry — rumors of the “Gamma Blue” returning later this year have been completely squashed. We can, however, find some bittersweet solace in the appearance of this unreleased alternate.
ComicBook
Hogwarts Legacy Fans Get Disappointing News About Requested Feature
Those who are eager to play WB Games' upcoming title Hogwarts Legacy have been met with some disappointing news this week. As a whole, Hogwarts Legacy has been off to an incredible start to begin 2023. While the game isn't yet out, it has been topping the sales charts across Amazon, Steam, and other retail platforms for virtually the entirety of this month. As such, it seems like Hogwarts Legacy has the chance to be the biggest video game of the year, but that success won't come without some missing features.
Legal weed is wreaking havoc on return to office: ‘all of NY is wake and baking’
The ubiquitous reek of pot smoke is making NYC’s streets stink to high heaven. And with NYC’s first legal dispensary for recreational marijuana open since late last month — and more to follow — the haze is no longer limited to neighborhoods popular with nightcrawlers. Now it’s pervasive on Midtown sidewalks during the morning commute — and irking 9-to-5’ers. Matt, 39, a communications executive, said an assault of marijuana smoke followed him as he ascended from the subway just after 9 a.m. Tuesday and headed to his office near the Empire State Building. “I was like, ‘What the actual f – –...
hotnewhiphop.com
6ix9ine Drops His Location & Akademiks Calls It A “Bad Idea”
6ix9ine revealed that he was by himself when he shared his location. 6ix9ine is looking for trouble. The rainbow-haired entity hit Instagram on Sunday night where he invited basically anyone to come to meet him in New York City. The rapper shared the exact location of where his plane was landing. However, he revealed that he was carrying $1M in cash and all by himself, in case anyone wanted to confront him.
sneakernews.com
Air Jordan 2 Low “Responsibility” Releases On January 28th
The Air Jordan 2 was given a very warm homecoming across 2022, awarded several new colorways as well as collaborations with some of the Jumpman’s biggest partners. Much of this momentum is to continue into the new year, too, as the brand has prepared an even greater selection of both mid-top and low-top offerings alike.
