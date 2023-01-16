ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunderland frustrated in Andras Nemeth pursuit with Genk determined to keep him

By Michael Graham
 3 days ago

Will Sunderland have to wait until the summer to sign striker target?

Sunderland may have to wait until the summer to sign Andras Nemeth, although it would mean they get him on a free transfer.

The Black Cats have been strongly linked with the 20-year-old striker, who is now in the last six months of his deal with the Belgian club.

They, though, are stubbornly refusing to sanction a move for Nemeth, believing he can offer more value on the pitch between now and the end of the season than they can get for him by selling him this month.

According to reports in Belgium, Ajax are having a similar frustration in their attempts to sign 17-year-old winger Mika Godts from Genk.

Genk have told Ajax they will reject a transfer fee this month, meaning the Eredivisie giants will have to wait until the summer before they can sign him.

According to Nieuwsblad : "Striker Andras Nemeth (20) is in exactly the same situation.

“For him, Sunderland are interested from the English Championship. The Hungarian international could also be of great value to Genk in the second half of the season.”

That would be a blow to Sunderland, who want to integrate a young striker into their squad now so he can be ready to make a big impact next season.

