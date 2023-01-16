New, ‘rad’ bagel shop serves waffles, too

Field & Fire Bakery’s newest concept, Rad Bagels, features bagels and waffles in sweet and savory flavors. The creatively-decorated 80’s themed space in the Downtown Market, 435 Ionia Ave, SW in Grand Rapids, was welcomed with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, Jan. 13.

“Rad Bagels reminds us that while food is meant to be exotic, flavorful and creative, it’s also meant to be fun,” said Mimi Fritz, President and CEO of Grand Rapids Downtown Market.

Owned by Shelby and Julie Kibler, Rad Bagels serves handcrafted bagels created with a combination of Field & Fire Bakery’s sourdough and yeast dough, with a choice of a smear, or as a sandwich.

“We’ve been looking for a way to produce something new and exciting and grow as a company,” said co-owner Shelby Kibler. “This new venture will allow us to expand how we serve this community while taking bagels and bagel sandwiches to the next level.”

The out-of-the-ordinary bagel shop also serves handheld waffles with mix-ins to eat on the go. Extra ingredients, such as local fruit, will be mixed in the batter and cooked in the waffle iron.

“The Kiblers are adding a wonderful and tasty splash of color to the market, and we’re eager to see everything they have planned,” said Fritz.

Rad Bagels is located across from Squibb Coffee Bar, with exterior access on the east side of the market along Ionia St. to allow earlier opening times than the main Market Hall.

Rad Bagels is open Monday-Thursday from 8 a.m.-7 p.m., Friday-Saturday 8 a.m.-8 p.m., and Sunday 9 a.m.-7 p.m.