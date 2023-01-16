ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

New, ‘rad’ bagel shop serves waffles, too

By Grand Rapids Magazine Staff
Grand Rapids Magazine
Grand Rapids Magazine
 3 days ago

Field & Fire Bakery’s newest concept, Rad Bagels, features bagels and waffles in sweet and savory flavors. The creatively-decorated 80’s themed space in the Downtown Market, 435 Ionia Ave, SW in Grand Rapids, was welcomed with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, Jan. 13.

“Rad Bagels reminds us that while food is meant to be exotic, flavorful and creative, it’s also meant to be fun,” said Mimi Fritz, President and CEO of Grand Rapids Downtown Market.

Owned by Shelby and Julie Kibler, Rad Bagels serves handcrafted bagels created with a combination of Field & Fire Bakery’s sourdough and yeast dough, with a choice of a smear, or as a sandwich.

“We’ve been looking for a way to produce something new and exciting and grow as a company,” said co-owner Shelby Kibler. “This new venture will allow us to expand how we serve this community while taking bagels and bagel sandwiches to the next level.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pZj9l_0kGYM7XX00

The out-of-the-ordinary bagel shop also serves handheld waffles with mix-ins to eat on the go. Extra ingredients, such as local fruit, will be mixed in the batter and cooked in the waffle iron.

“The Kiblers are adding a wonderful and tasty splash of color to the market, and we’re eager to see everything they have planned,” said Fritz.

Rad Bagels is located  across from Squibb Coffee Bar, with exterior access on the east side of the market along Ionia St. to allow earlier opening times than the main Market Hall.

Rad Bagels is open Monday-Thursday from 8 a.m.-7 p.m., Friday-Saturday 8 a.m.-8 p.m., and Sunday 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Travel Maven

This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Michigan

When it comes to pizza, most people have their go-to place. But, I think we can all agree that some pizzerias simply shine brighter than others. So where can you get the very best pizza? The editors over at Reader's Digest have scoured the country for the best pizza parlor in every state and the winner for Michigan is Grand Rapids' Licari's Sicilian Pizza Kitchen.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Magazine

Lauren Davis – Huntington Bank

Women Who Move West Michigan – 2023 – Special Section LAUREN DAVIS West Michigan Region President LOCATION: Huntington Bank 150 Ottawa Ave. NW, Ste. 900 | Grand Rapids, MI 49503 | (616) 588-7456 | huntington.com Lauren Davis began her career in banking as a summer teller in northern Michigan. She was attracted to the industry […]
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Val Lego, 13 ON YOUR SIDE Health Reporter & Anchor, saying goodbye

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — SO, I’VE BEEN THINKING…. I’ve had a pretty incredible career. I’ve interviewed former first ladies, MVP quarterbacks and heads of corporations. Crawled through caves that revealed what the center of our earth looked like millions of years ago and been embedded with marine recruits while they trained post 9/11. I’ve covered Super Bowls, World Series and a Presidential funeral in Washington D.C. I even had a brief moment of fame when I appeared in the Netflix series “Making A Murderer”.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
earnthenecklace.com

Valerie Lego Leaving “13 On Your Side”: Where Is the Health Reporter Going?

Valerie Lego has had an incredible career as a reporter and anchor. Her health reporting has garnered much respect from West Michigan residents and WZZM-TV colleagues. For the past 17 years, she has been telling the community’s stories, and her impact has been immeasurable. But now, Valerie Lego is leaving 13 On Your Side for a special reason. Naturally, her longtime viewers are saddened by the news and have many questions, including whether they will see her on air again. So here’s what Valerie Lego has to say about her departure.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Magazine

Panel discussion explores cultural links to food

“What is healthy food?” is the name of a fourth talk in a series that takes place on Jan. 18,  5:30 p.m. at the Bamboo Place Cultural Center, 4308 Division Ave. S, in Kentwood. The panel discussions, which explore how food relates to culture, are the brainchild of  Zyra Castillo,who owns Gallafé, a food business […]
KENTWOOD, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Kum & Go to open first Michigan store in Grand Rapids

A well-known gas station and convenience store brand is making inroads in West Michigan. The first Michigan Kum & Go is set to open Thursday, Jan. 19, at 2134 Alpine Ave. NW. The family-owned retail chain based in Des Moines, Iowa, plans to expand its Michigan and Grand Rapids market in the coming years, including later this month with another location at 5437 S. Division Ave.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
98.7 WFGR

11 Celebrities Who Were Born In Kalamazoo

Not only is Kalamazoo known as the birthplace of Gibson Guitar, Checker Cab, and the Upjohn Company, but it's also the birthplace of a number of celebrities. There are two local celebrities, that come to mind, who are associated with Kalamazoo, but they weren’t born in the Celery City.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Grand Rapids Magazine

Grand Rapids Magazine

Troy, MI
57
Followers
189
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Grand Rapids Magazine is the definitive resource on the people, food & drink, culture, arts & entertainment, lifestyle and news of Grand Rapids, Michigan.

 https://www.grmag.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy