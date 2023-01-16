ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henry County, GA

WRBL News 3

LaGrange community unites at prayer vigil following severe storm

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – Community members gathered together hosting a prayer vigil for the families that were impacted in the tornado that blew through parts of Alabama and Georgia. Around 40 people were in attendance including first responders and local city officials at the Lafayette Square in LaGrange on Saturday evening.  While the storms devastated […]
LAGRANGE, GA
weisradio.com

Vehicle Fire in Northwest Georgia

The Trion Fire Department and Hays Correctional Fire Department in northwest Georgia responded to a vehicle fire early Tuesday morning. According to a post on social media, the car was sitting next to a mobile home. The vehicle was fully engulfed in flames upon firefighters arrival; but fortunately, they were able to extinguish the fire without damage to the mobile home.
GEORGIA STATE
13WMAZ

Major disaster declared for 7 Georgia counties following tornadoes

ATLANTA — Seven Georgia counties are now under a major disaster declaration, as established by Gov. Brian Kemp. The governor's office announced Tuesday that residents impacted by the Jan. 12 tornadoes, severe storms and straight-line winds are now eligible to apply for disaster assistance. This declaration includes Butts, Henry, Jasper, Meriwether, Newton, Spalding and Troup counties.
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

Local tornado was among 7 in a day across Georgia, experts say

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The National Weather Service has confirmed that seven tornadoes – including one in Warren and McDuffie counties – touched down across Georgia on Thursday as severe storms swept across the state. The confirmed maximum winds were 110 mph in Warren and McDuffie counties, and...
GEORGIA STATE
WTVM

City of LaGrange creates tornado fund to help Troup Co. residents

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The City of LaGrange created the Community Outreach Tornado Fund to help all Troup County residents affected by tornadoes on January 12. Officials say the money raised will be used to assist with housing and food costs. The LaGrange Police Department will be coordinating this effort. Those needing assistance will need to fill out a verification form and provide proper documentation.
LAGRANGE, GA
11Alive

Nonprofit addresses youth homelessness in metro Atlanta

ATLANTA — It can be hard to find affordable housing in Atlanta, especially for teens and young adults just trying to make ends meet. Among the many nonprofits working to tackle homelessness, Covenant House Georgia is hoping to provide a solution. The current facility in Northwest Atlanta used to...
ATLANTA, GA
WGAU

LeCroy laid to rest after funeral in Toccoa, Willock family lawyers discuss legal action in Athens

Chandler LeCroy was laid to rest after a Wednesday afternoon funeral at the First Baptist Church in Toccoa. The 24 year-old recruiting staffer at the University of Georgia was killed in last Sunday morning’s crash on Barnett Shoals Road in Athens, the same wreck that claimed the life of Georgia Bulldog football player Devin Willock and injured two others. Lawyers for the Willock family say they will hold a news conference today to talk about possible legal action stemming from the fatal accident.
ATHENS, GA
41nbc.com

Morning Macon accident injures three

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a traffic collision that occurred just after 6:20 a.m. on Gray Highway at Wood Valley Road. It was reported that a Nissan Xterra, driven by 40-year-old Delmis Banegas, of Macon, was attempting to make a left onto Gray Highway from Wood Valley Road. Banegas pulled out in front of a Hyundai Sonata, driven by 27-year-old Addarius Raines, of Macon. The vehicles collided, and the passenger in the Xterra, a 51-year-old male from Macon, was transported to Atrium Health and is listed in critical condition at this time. Banegas and Raines were both transported to Atrium Health and are listed in stable condition at this time.
MACON, GA
11Alive

Newnan High School adding extra security after bomb threat

NEWNAN, Ga. — Newnan High School will have extra security on Today, according to a letter sent to parents after a bomb threat was found in a campus bathroom on Wednesday. The school said they will proceed with class as normal. As a precaution, the school will have increased...
NEWNAN, GA
WALB 10

Should seatbelts be required for backseat riders in Georgia?

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - 20-year-old Georgia football player Devin Willock was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of a crash that took his life, according to law enforcement. Willock was ejected and died of his injuries on the scene of the crash. Victoria Bowles, also in the back seat, was not wearing a seatbelt but was not ejected. She survived the crash with major injuries.
GEORGIA STATE
11Alive

11Alive

Atlanta local news

