LaGrange community unites at prayer vigil following severe storm
LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – Community members gathered together hosting a prayer vigil for the families that were impacted in the tornado that blew through parts of Alabama and Georgia. Around 40 people were in attendance including first responders and local city officials at the Lafayette Square in LaGrange on Saturday evening. While the storms devastated […]
Vehicle Fire in Northwest Georgia
The Trion Fire Department and Hays Correctional Fire Department in northwest Georgia responded to a vehicle fire early Tuesday morning. According to a post on social media, the car was sitting next to a mobile home. The vehicle was fully engulfed in flames upon firefighters arrival; but fortunately, they were able to extinguish the fire without damage to the mobile home.
Major disaster declared for 7 Georgia counties following tornadoes
ATLANTA — Seven Georgia counties are now under a major disaster declaration, as established by Gov. Brian Kemp. The governor's office announced Tuesday that residents impacted by the Jan. 12 tornadoes, severe storms and straight-line winds are now eligible to apply for disaster assistance. This declaration includes Butts, Henry, Jasper, Meriwether, Newton, Spalding and Troup counties.
'A disaster' | Cleanup could take months after tornadoes devastated Spalding County, officials say
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — It's been five days since tornadoes roared across north Georgia and metro Atlanta. Residents in the Griffin and Spalding County area are feeling overwhelmed after government officials announced Tuesday that clean up could take months. One Griffin couple is feeling the pressure after they received...
Body found burning in woods identified: Fulton County officials
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s office identified the remains of a man found burning in a wood line last December. Nicholas Williams, 32, was identified as the man found in the woods. The examiner’s office is investigating Williams’ death as a homicide.
Local tornado was among 7 in a day across Georgia, experts say
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The National Weather Service has confirmed that seven tornadoes – including one in Warren and McDuffie counties – touched down across Georgia on Thursday as severe storms swept across the state. The confirmed maximum winds were 110 mph in Warren and McDuffie counties, and...
City of LaGrange creates tornado fund to help Troup Co. residents
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The City of LaGrange created the Community Outreach Tornado Fund to help all Troup County residents affected by tornadoes on January 12. Officials say the money raised will be used to assist with housing and food costs. The LaGrange Police Department will be coordinating this effort. Those needing assistance will need to fill out a verification form and provide proper documentation.
Nonprofit addresses youth homelessness in metro Atlanta
ATLANTA — It can be hard to find affordable housing in Atlanta, especially for teens and young adults just trying to make ends meet. Among the many nonprofits working to tackle homelessness, Covenant House Georgia is hoping to provide a solution. The current facility in Northwest Atlanta used to...
LeCroy laid to rest after funeral in Toccoa, Willock family lawyers discuss legal action in Athens
Chandler LeCroy was laid to rest after a Wednesday afternoon funeral at the First Baptist Church in Toccoa. The 24 year-old recruiting staffer at the University of Georgia was killed in last Sunday morning’s crash on Barnett Shoals Road in Athens, the same wreck that claimed the life of Georgia Bulldog football player Devin Willock and injured two others. Lawyers for the Willock family say they will hold a news conference today to talk about possible legal action stemming from the fatal accident.
Join the Buc-ee's family in Georgia and earn thousands: Check the details and apply
Since its inauguration, Buc-ee's has opened countless stores in different parts of the United States. Alone in Texas, it has over 30 stations and the number is counting. Similarly, there are several stores in South Carolina, Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, Kentucky, and Georgia, and a few are under development in Mississippi, Louisiana, Colorado, and Missouri.
Morning Macon accident injures three
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a traffic collision that occurred just after 6:20 a.m. on Gray Highway at Wood Valley Road. It was reported that a Nissan Xterra, driven by 40-year-old Delmis Banegas, of Macon, was attempting to make a left onto Gray Highway from Wood Valley Road. Banegas pulled out in front of a Hyundai Sonata, driven by 27-year-old Addarius Raines, of Macon. The vehicles collided, and the passenger in the Xterra, a 51-year-old male from Macon, was transported to Atrium Health and is listed in critical condition at this time. Banegas and Raines were both transported to Atrium Health and are listed in stable condition at this time.
Inside the Controversial Sales Practices of the Nation’s Biggest Title Lender
Former TitleMax store managers told ProPublica and The Current about how they were trained to keep customers unaware of the true costs of their title pawns. When they were more transparent, they faced repercussions.
‘It’s from God:’ Neighbors grateful for federal assistance in Spalding County
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — It’s been almost a week since hundreds of folks in Spalding County had their world torn a part by straight line winds and a tornado that touched down on January 12. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel 2′s Elizabeth...
1 dead, 1 injured after DeKalb County shooting | What we know
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man is dead and a 15 year old hospitalized after being shot in DeKalb County. Police tell 11Alive it's all tied to car break-ins. It all happened around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night, when DeKalb County Police say the teen and possibly two others were breaking into cars.
Funeral to be held today for Georgia 5-year-old who died after tree fell on car during storms
BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. — One of the three victims killed due to the Georgia tornadoes and severe storms will be laid to rest today. Egan Jeffcoat’s family will hold a funeral for the 5-year-old on Wednesday. Egan died last week after a large tree crashed onto this mother’s car during severe storms in Butts County.
Newnan High School adding extra security after bomb threat
NEWNAN, Ga. — Newnan High School will have extra security on Today, according to a letter sent to parents after a bomb threat was found in a campus bathroom on Wednesday. The school said they will proceed with class as normal. As a precaution, the school will have increased...
NWS: Spalding County officials report approximate damage following three tornadoes
UPDATE: 10: 00 P.M. -- While the final tornado count is still being determined, new reports confirm the current six tornadoes impacted north and Middle Georgia. After sweeping through northeastern Chambers County, uprooting trees, and destroying a few buildings, the tornado crossed into Georgia, reaching Pike, Spalding, and Henry County around 4: 11 P.M.
'This is rebuilding a system' | Griffin working to get power back to thousands impacted by tornado
GRIFFIN, Ga. — A wave of severe weather that brought tornadoes left thousands without utilities and destroyed more than half the power system in Griffin. Many have been without power for five days. The good news is that none of the substations were impacted, which would have left residents...
Should seatbelts be required for backseat riders in Georgia?
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - 20-year-old Georgia football player Devin Willock was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of a crash that took his life, according to law enforcement. Willock was ejected and died of his injuries on the scene of the crash. Victoria Bowles, also in the back seat, was not wearing a seatbelt but was not ejected. She survived the crash with major injuries.
Telephone, internet service down in portions of southwest Georgia
Several entities in southwest Georgia have experienced outages with telephone service Wednesday morning.
