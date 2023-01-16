Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
San Antonio welcomes migrants and assists them to get to their host cityAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Vouchers instead of tickets? San Antonio Police Department launch new program to help driversAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Has Bill Millers BBQ deceived customers with "shrinkflation?"Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Gov. Abbott roasted for hypocritical post on MLKAsh JurbergTexas State
If San Antonio finally gets an NFL team, what should their name be?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
San Antonio drivers with broken lights will receive replacements vouchers instead of citations
San Antonio will be the first Texas city to participate in the privately funded Lights On! program.
news4sanantonio.com
DreamWeek San Antonio's 1 Million Push-Up Challenge held at Hemisphere Park
SAN ANTONIO - There was a 1 Million Push-Up Challenge right in the heart of San Antonio!. As a part of Dreamweek MACFit hosted the 1 Million Push Up Challenge in Hemisphere Park. The free workout is an effort to unite community through a single goal and inspire others to...
San Antonio residents spot inappropriate behavior at city parks
A man has seen others taking photos of runners' butts at local parks.
saobserver.com
San Antonio Shows Up! The 2023 San Antonio MLK March in Photos
The San Antonio, MLK March is known to be one of the largest marches in the nation. Thousands of people descended upon MLK Junior Academy and marched ending at Pittman-Sullivan park Monday. The Purpose of the Martin Luther King Jr. March. On August 28, 1963, a quarter of a million...
news4sanantonio.com
Crystal City 1969 San Antonio Debut
Crystal City 1969 is making its San Antonio debut this month! Here to tell us more about the play and what makes it so important to be held in San Antonio is Crystal City 1969/ Cara Mia Theater Director, David Lozano. Take a look to learn more!. CRYSTAL CITY 1969...
SAPD to give out vouchers instead of tickets for busted car lights
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio will soon become the first city in Texas to implement a new program called "Lights On". The program allows police officers to start passing out vouchers instead of tickets for certain traffic stops. "Lights On" is gaining national traction and will soon be implemented...
Smoke event offers free tacos after Cowboy Breakfast cancels
Free tacos and sandwiches!
news4sanantonio.com
Several Uvalde families attend MLK March in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO - Several families of the Uvalde victims also attended Monday's MLK March, including Maggie Mireles, who lost her sister Eva in the mass shooting. Maggie says they decided to march to represent their loved ones while standing for equality and justice. She says the reaction they received was...
news4sanantonio.com
Neighbor rescues East Side family with a 1-week-old baby from fire
San Antonio — There's nothing quite like New Year's Eve in San Antonio. Fireworks lit up the nighttime sky across the city. Angel Marrufo gladly spent hundreds of dollars on his fireworks show. Afterall, it was a celebration for the New Year and for his newborn baby. “We got...
San Antonio counter protest shown through local, Black drag queen's eyes
'They're not going to stop. But we're not going to stop either.'
KSAT 12
Scenes from the 2023 MLK March and Celebration in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – Thousands of people gathered in San Antonio on Monday for the first in-person MLK March in three years. The march started at 10 a.m. on Monday at Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Academy at 3501 Martin Luther King Dr. The route then headed west on Martin...
Has Bill Millers BBQ deceived customers with "shrinkflation?"
Bill Miller BBQ is an institution in San Antonio and many cities in Texas. The legendary BBQ chain was founded in San Antonio in 1953 and holds a place in my heart as the first BBQ restaurant I ever ate at. It has over 70 restaurants in the San Antonio area, Austin, and Corpus Christi.
Two boys shot in drive-by on southwest-side, police say
SAN ANTONIO — Two boys were shot in an apparent drive-by shooting on the southwest-side of town early Thursday. Police say the two minors were walking along South Zarzamora St near Walton Avenue around 2:45 a.m. when shots were fired. One boy was shot in the hand while the...
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio Zoo celebrates Dreamweek with $8 locals day
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Zoo is offering $8 admission for Bexar County Residents Thursday. Bexar County residents will be able to enjoy the zoo on January 19th for just $8 a person. The zoo shares that this will allow more people to learn how the zoo combines conservation, animal care, and education to secure a future for wildlife.
KSAT 12
Cave explorers discover centuries-old bones in Natural Bridge Caverns
SAN ANTONIO – A recent discovery and recovery effort at Natural Bridge Caverns is giving insight into prehistoric felines that could have roamed the San Antonio and South Texas area centuries ago. Wildcat bones and tracks were discovered in the caves over the past few years dating back to...
City of San Antonio may take downtown bar Moses Rose’s from owner if he refuses to sell
The action would be the first use of eminent domain during development of the Alamo Visitor Center and Museum.
One dead following crash in northeast San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — A 63-year-old man is dead following a crash in northeast San Antonio Tuesday afternoon. It unfolded around 3 p.m. at Loop 1604 near I-10, and involved a collision between a dump truck and a second vehicle. Authorities have not provided preliminary information on what happened, but were on scene for some time investigating the wreck.
Woman killed in incident on I-10 in Balcones Heights
BALCONES HEIGHTS, Texas — A woman was killed in an incident on I-10 in Balcones Heights late Wednesday. It happened just after 9 p.m. along the highway near Vance Jackson. The 52-year-old woman was hit by a car. Our photographer on the scene did see officers taking photos of...
Residents Concerned About 'Creepy' Behavior At Texas Parks
A man was reportedly spotted at a local park taking photos of women running.
tpr.org
Centuries-old San Fernando Cathedral undergoes major renovation
Scaffolding partially covers the front of San Fernando Cathedral for its major roofing project. San Fernando Cathedral is undergoing some major renovations for the first time in two decades. The project to place a new copper roof on the 1700s church should be completed by mid-March. The previous one lasted...
Comments / 0