San Antonio, TX

saobserver.com

San Antonio Shows Up! The 2023 San Antonio MLK March in Photos

The San Antonio, MLK March is known to be one of the largest marches in the nation. Thousands of people descended upon MLK Junior Academy and marched ending at Pittman-Sullivan park Monday. The Purpose of the Martin Luther King Jr. March. On August 28, 1963, a quarter of a million...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Crystal City 1969 San Antonio Debut

Crystal City 1969 is making its San Antonio debut this month! Here to tell us more about the play and what makes it so important to be held in San Antonio is Crystal City 1969/ Cara Mia Theater Director, David Lozano. Take a look to learn more!. CRYSTAL CITY 1969...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Several Uvalde families attend MLK March in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - Several families of the Uvalde victims also attended Monday's MLK March, including Maggie Mireles, who lost her sister Eva in the mass shooting. Maggie says they decided to march to represent their loved ones while standing for equality and justice. She says the reaction they received was...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Neighbor rescues East Side family with a 1-week-old baby from fire

San Antonio — There's nothing quite like New Year's Eve in San Antonio. Fireworks lit up the nighttime sky across the city. Angel Marrufo gladly spent hundreds of dollars on his fireworks show. Afterall, it was a celebration for the New Year and for his newborn baby. “We got...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

San Antonio Zoo celebrates Dreamweek with $8 locals day

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Zoo is offering $8 admission for Bexar County Residents Thursday. Bexar County residents will be able to enjoy the zoo on January 19th for just $8 a person. The zoo shares that this will allow more people to learn how the zoo combines conservation, animal care, and education to secure a future for wildlife.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

One dead following crash in northeast San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — A 63-year-old man is dead following a crash in northeast San Antonio Tuesday afternoon. It unfolded around 3 p.m. at Loop 1604 near I-10, and involved a collision between a dump truck and a second vehicle. Authorities have not provided preliminary information on what happened, but were on scene for some time investigating the wreck.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
tpr.org

Centuries-old San Fernando Cathedral undergoes major renovation

Scaffolding partially covers the front of San Fernando Cathedral for its major roofing project. San Fernando Cathedral is undergoing some major renovations for the first time in two decades. The project to place a new copper roof on the 1700s church should be completed by mid-March. The previous one lasted...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

