HPD Officer Strikes & Kills Pedestrian | Houston

INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 1-17-23 / 12:19 am LOCATION: 11623 Southwest Fwy Feeder CITY: Houston DETAILS: A two man HPD patrol unit was responding code 2, (no lights and sirens), to a double shooting. The HPD vehicle was traveling inbound on the feeder road when a Hispanic female, approximately in her 40’s, step off the curb and into the roadway. She was struck by the patrol vehicle. HFD responded and attempted to provide medical care. The women was pronounced deceased at the scene by HFD. The officers weren’t injured. The women may have been a homeless women. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
coveringkaty.com

Deputies search 2 square miles of Katy area looking for suspect

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - A teenager, reportedly out on bond for vehicular manslaughter, is accused of threatening a Katy smoke shop clerk and setting off a two square mile search of the Katy area Tuesday night. Harris County Sheriff's Deputies say two men threatened to kill an employee...
cw39.com

North Houston Walmart employee admits to taking over $20,000 from registers, deputies say

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A woman accused of stealing cash from the registers from the Walmart she worked at was arrested by Harris County constable deputies. Elisha Minter, 42, was arrested and charged with felony theft after deputies with the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office responded to a call last Saturday from a Walmart located on the 24800 block of Aldine Westfield Road.
