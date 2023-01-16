Read full article on original website
Click2Houston.com
Man shot in head while sleeping in abandoned RV in Houston’s Third Ward, HPD says
HOUSTON – A man is recovering after he was shot in the head while sleeping in an RV in Houston’s Third Ward Thursday, officers with the Houston Police Department said. HPD officers responded to reports of a shooting that happened in the 3300 block of Elgin Street around 1:35 a.m.
Click2Houston.com
Shooting victim crashes his car into train before it burst into flames in SE Houston, police say
A series of chain events ended with a man being severely injured in southeast Houston Wednesday night. According to Houston police, there were two separate scenes involved in this incident. Preliminary information suggests an adult man was shot in the 8600 block of Telean Street. He was able to drive...
Remains found in woods near where police narrowed down search for missing woman
HOUSTON — A woman's body was found Wednesday in a wooded area in Sunnyside, according to the Houston Police Department. Police said the discovery was made along Wilmington Street, near the intersection of Cullen Boulevard and Reed Road, in southeast Houston. The remains were found near where police narrowed...
onscene.tv
HPD Officer Strikes & Kills Pedestrian | Houston
INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 1-17-23 / 12:19 am LOCATION: 11623 Southwest Fwy Feeder CITY: Houston DETAILS: A two man HPD patrol unit was responding code 2, (no lights and sirens), to a double shooting. The HPD vehicle was traveling inbound on the feeder road when a Hispanic female, approximately in her 40’s, step off the curb and into the roadway. She was struck by the patrol vehicle. HFD responded and attempted to provide medical care. The women was pronounced deceased at the scene by HFD. The officers weren’t injured. The women may have been a homeless women. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
cw39.com
#ICYMI: Body found may be missing Houston mother, residents upset at Conroe gun range, water main break in Montrose
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston. A body found in Sunnyside on Wednesday could be tied to the disappearance of a missing mother of five. Some City of Houston parks employees found the body in a wooded area...
Click2Houston.com
Police searching for 2 suspects who ran from scene after 73-year-old Ukrainian man found stabbed to death in Galveston
GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas – The Galveston Police Department is investigating after a 73-year-old man was found stabbed multiple times on a beach. On Tuesday, officers responded to reports of a stabbing on the beach near Boddeker Road around 5:40 p.m. It’s not clear what caused the deadly stabbing, but...
Where's Leslie Obi? HPD homicide investigators comb SE Houston apartment complex
It has been six days and counting since 43-year-old Leslie Obi disappeared. Homicide detectives searched an area on Monday seven miles away from where she was last seen.
Click2Houston.com
Major crash on Tomball Parkway at southbound feeder and Decker Prairie causing delays, Pct. 4 says
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – A major crash on Tomball Parkway at the southbound feeder and Decker Prairie is causing major traffic delays Thursday, Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman said. A constable deputy reportedly has one suspect detained after the suspect attempted to steal a victim’s vehicle who...
Click2Houston.com
Video: Elderly couple robbed by suspect who followed them from bank to credit union in NW Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON – A surveillance video was released of a suspected bank jugger who targeted an elderly couple Tuesday afternoon in northwest Houston, according to the Houston Police Department. The aggravated robbery was reported at 12:30 p.m. at a credit union located in the 17000 block of Tomball Parkway. Police...
coveringkaty.com
Deputies search 2 square miles of Katy area looking for suspect
KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - A teenager, reportedly out on bond for vehicular manslaughter, is accused of threatening a Katy smoke shop clerk and setting off a two square mile search of the Katy area Tuesday night. Harris County Sheriff's Deputies say two men threatened to kill an employee...
Click2Houston.com
Deputy hospitalized after falling into bayou while chasing suspect who fled on foot in Katy area
KATY – A deputy has been transported to the hospital after falling while chasing a suspect in the Katy area Tuesday evening. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted about the incident that happened in the 800 block of Katy Fort Bend Road around 8 p.m. Sheriff Gonzalez said deputies...
Click2Houston.com
Major crash involving Aldine ISD school bus shuts down Humble Westfield Road near Humble, police say
HOUSTON – Authorities are investigating a major crash involving an Aldine ISD school bus and another vehicle Thursday morning. The crash happened in the 9200 block of Humble Westfield Road at around 8:40 a.m. It is unknown how many students were inside the bus. It’s also unclear at this...
Detective believes suspect was convinced to do 'right thing' because mom was there during interview
HOUSTON — It was terrifying to watch when Houston police released a dashcam video showing an Uber driver being held at gunpoint. The driver didn't give up his car and eventually got away, but authorities said he was lucky it played out that way. The incident happened on Oct....
cw39.com
North Houston Walmart employee admits to taking over $20,000 from registers, deputies say
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A woman accused of stealing cash from the registers from the Walmart she worked at was arrested by Harris County constable deputies. Elisha Minter, 42, was arrested and charged with felony theft after deputies with the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office responded to a call last Saturday from a Walmart located on the 24800 block of Aldine Westfield Road.
Click2Houston.com
Man fatally shot, woman injured when suspect opens fire at Baytown apartment complex, police say
BAYTOWN, Texas – Baytown police are hunting for the suspect who opened fire on a man and woman at an apartment complex Tuesday afternoon. Officers responded to a “shots fired” call around 12:45 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 1200 Block of Missouri Street. Upon arrival,...
Click2Houston.com
VIDEO: Suspect zip-ties business owner, steals his Christmas bonuses before fleeing on bicycle in north Houston, police say
HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department is searching for a man who robbed a business owner at gunpoint last month. On Dec. 16, officers responded to reports of a robbery at a business located in the 2700 block of Bostic around 6 p.m. The business owner said he was...
Police investigating after man's body found near southwest Houston railroad tracks, HPD says
Officers at the scene said it appeared the man was jumping on or off the train when he was run over. They believe the victim was likely homeless.
Click2Houston.com
HAVE YOU SEEN ANGELO? Houston police searching for missing 37-year-old man last seen Saturday
HOUSTON – Houston police and the Texas Center 4 Missing are searching for a 37-year-old missing man. Police say Angelo Rios was last seen on Saturday, Jan. 14 leaving his group home located in the 1200 block of Stroud Drive. Rios was reportedly wearing a green jacket and green...
Investigation underway after shooting leaves man dead near Houston's Museum District
A detective at the scene told ABC13 that someone saw a body on the ground and called the police. Investigators haven't released a possible motive or suspect description.
