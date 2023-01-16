Kentucky Target, 5-Star Small Forward Airious 'Ace' Bailey Commits to Rutgers

One of the first big names in the 2024 recruiting class is off the board, in a bit of a surprise move.

Airious "Ace" Bailey — a 6-foot-10, 185-pound small forward out of McEachern High School in Powder Springs, Ga. — confirmed on Sunday evening that he has committed to Rutgers. TheScore's Jordan Schultz broke the news, noting that Kentucky was indeed high in the running for the coveted prospect:

The decision to head to Piscataway, N.J. was a shocking one, in that the 5-star talent had just trimmed his list of schools still in contention down to 12 on New Year's Day :

On Sept. 13, 2022, UK coach John Calipari took a visit to see Bailey, subsequently offering the forward on the same day. Kentucky was the fourth Power 5 school to offer, with Tennessee and Auburn being notables who jumped out ahead.

The Wildcats were thought to be one of the frontrunners for the top-10 recruit, who was rated as the No. 6 player in the class, per the On3 Consensus. Instead, he has become the highest-ranked recruit in Rutgers basketball history. Bailey told 247Sports' Travis Branham that Rutgers "feels like home."

Another one of Kentucky's top targets for 2024 — 5-star shooting guard and No. 2 player in the class Ian Jackson — will announce his decision on Monday afternoon, with the Wildcats and North Carolina the top schools in contention.

