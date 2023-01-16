Read full article on original website
George Santos accused of scamming disabled NJ veteran
Embattled New York congressman George Santos says he has "no clue" who Richard Osthoff is. Osthoff is a US Navy Veteran who lives in Freehold. He says he met Santos in 2015, although at the time Santos was going by the name Anthony Devolder. It was Devolder (Santos) who promised...
Don’t panic when you see the latest foreclosure data for NJ
U.S. foreclosure activity has doubled annually but is still below pre-pandemic levels. But where does New Jersey lie when it comes to foreclosures?. According to Rick Sharga, executive vice president of market intelligence at Attom, a leading curator for real estate data nationwide for land and property data, said nationally about 324,000 households received a foreclosure notice in 2022.
Songs That All New Jersey Residents Are Required to Know
I was recently presented with the challenge of coming up with a list of songs that exude the feel of New Jersey. So let me start by addressing the obvious. I could easily choose 20 Bruce songs or 20 JBJ songs, and I'd still be leaving out songs. So, for...
The Most Expensive City To Live In America Is In New Jersey
This may ultimately explain a whole lot. Suddenly, the most expensive City in America to live (from a rent perspective) is in New Jersey. This didn’t happen overnight and it has actually been several years in the making. This could easily become a trivia question stumper. If you ask...
NJ to Consider Whether Black Residents Get Reparation Payments For Slavery
New Jersey Senate and Assembly Committees could soon consider legislation, S386 and A938, that calls for a special task force to be formed to review the history of slavery in the Garden State and propose different ways to offer reparations for Black residents. According to Jean-Pierre Brutus, the senior counsel...
Your Laundry Detergent May Now Be Illegal In New Jersey
We expect our laundry detergents to help us feel fresh and clean, not to give us a higher risk of cancer. You may have to pick a new favorite because some detergents have actually become illegal in New Jersey (and that’s not a bad thing). It’s a New Year...
Nature Schools in New Jersey Are Becoming Very Popular, School Outside Everyday
Here's something else I have never heard of. Mom and Dad's I so want your opinion on this. Nature Schools are rather new and they've become very popular here in New Jersey. It's a regular school day but school is outside, every day in the snow, rain, cold, heat, etc. There is no building for the school. From what I'm reading there is a tent or tarp.
New Jersey’s 2023 Driving Rank Is Announced And It Will Surprise You
There are a lot of things we love a lot about New Jersey, but driving anywhere in this state is probably not among them. One of the necessary evils, along with taxes, tolls, and congestion here in the Garden State is the endless number of obstacles that stand in our way of getting from where we are to where we need to be.
What really killed the whales? NJ environmental groups are sparring
Environmental groups in New Jersey are squaring off, fighting a war of words over what is causing so many whale deaths in recent weeks. Following the discovery of a 30-foot humpback whale that washed ashore in Atlantic City earlier this month, several groups including Clean Ocean Action wrote to President Biden demanding a pause on all wind-energy activity off the Jersey coast and an investigation into why a total of seven whales have perished in less than five weeks.
This Is The Best Seafood Destination In All Of New Jersey
If you’re anything like me, you love a good seafood dish and in New Jersey, there are a million and one places to go. We live so close to the Jersey shore which is home to some of the most amazing restaurants in the area. I love all things seafood and eat it all and have tried just about every restaurant, but the best rate restaurant in New Jersey for seafood is a place I’ve never been before.
Historical And Beloved New Jersey Landmark On Boring Tourist Trap List
There will be a lot of people all over New Jersey who are not very happy about this one. A beloved New Jersey landmark has been included on a national list of the worst tourist traps. Let's be honest. There are definitely tourist traps out there all over this great...
Report: 2 Regal Cinemas in NJ Among 39 Closing Across the Country
A published report says two Regal Cinemas locations in New Jersey are among 39 across the country that will be shutting down over the next few months. Business Insider reports the news comes after parent company Cineworld filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in September. Cineworld's troubles began as debts mounted...
Are South Jersey’s Best Subs Found In EHT Or Mays Landing?
If Jersey's known for one thing over everything else, I'd like to think it's the food. You hear jokes made all day along about how the Garden State is the "armpit of America," blah blah blah. Well, if you've never set foot in New Jersey, know that you're missing out...
Wacky New Jersey Burger Joint Gets National Attention as ‘The Best’
Whether it's rare or well done, you'll find bangin' burgers in New Jersey. I think many of us feel the best burger in the Garden State comes right from the deck or our backyard. While I agree that there are plenty of "grillmasters" in Jersey, sometimes you just want to...
Survey Proves You Save Money By Calling Uber In New Jersey
Sure, we all know everything in Jersey's expensive, right? Tell us something we don't know. Here's something the average Jersey resident probably isn't aware of. Did you know that it actually pays YOU to call an Uber versus driving under the influence here in the Garden State? You may be saying, "duh, Jahna," because you're thinking about the potential of it costing your life. If that's the case, then great, stay with that train of thought. You're right, driving under the influence could certainly cost you your life. Even worse, though, it can cost someone else's, too.
NJ records drop in rates of birth complications, risky C-sections
Birthing hospitals across the Garden State have made significant progress in reducing the frequency of major complications that could lead to serious health issues for mothers, or even death. More than 600 cases of maternal mortality were avoided over a five-year period, according to data released in January. Over the...
People From NJ Are Afraid To Put This Word On Their Resumés
With so many people still out of work here in NJ, it's not a shock to hear that a lot of resumé editing has been in the works lately. Since every company wants something different, it's not common for people to cater their skills listed on their resumés to the specific job duties on the listing. In today's climate, it's not lost on people that one company or another may have certain biases that, depending on the details of his or her resumé, might deter the hiring manager from calling for an interview. The biases may not be a reflection of the company at all, rather the person in charge of the hiring process.
Why Are There Red Balls on Powerlines in New Jersey?
I've been a curious person from the time I was a little kid. When I was younger and on the carousel in Seaside Heights and all the other children were waving to their parents, I was trying to figure things out. Where is the music coming from? How is this...
New Jersey witness photographs circle-shaped objects crossing sky
A New Jersey witness at Lopatcong Township reported watching and photographing a series of red and white, circle-shaped objects at 5:08 p.m. on November 22, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
New Jersey Has One of the Best Hummingbird Gardens in the Country
I had no idea about this hummingbird garden in New Jersey. I have a certain bush in my yard that attracts hummingbirds every year. Come spring, less than 70 days away the hummingbirds will migrate to New Jersey. Hummingbirds are one of the favorite birds of New Jerseyans. Thanks to...
