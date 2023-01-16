ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Comments / 0

Related
SoJO 104.9

Don’t panic when you see the latest foreclosure data for NJ

U.S. foreclosure activity has doubled annually but is still below pre-pandemic levels. But where does New Jersey lie when it comes to foreclosures?. According to Rick Sharga, executive vice president of market intelligence at Attom, a leading curator for real estate data nationwide for land and property data, said nationally about 324,000 households received a foreclosure notice in 2022.
SoJO 104.9

What really killed the whales? NJ environmental groups are sparring

Environmental groups in New Jersey are squaring off, fighting a war of words over what is causing so many whale deaths in recent weeks. Following the discovery of a 30-foot humpback whale that washed ashore in Atlantic City earlier this month, several groups including Clean Ocean Action wrote to President Biden demanding a pause on all wind-energy activity off the Jersey coast and an investigation into why a total of seven whales have perished in less than five weeks.
MAINE STATE
New Jersey 101.5

This Is The Best Seafood Destination In All Of New Jersey

If you’re anything like me, you love a good seafood dish and in New Jersey, there are a million and one places to go. We live so close to the Jersey shore which is home to some of the most amazing restaurants in the area. I love all things seafood and eat it all and have tried just about every restaurant, but the best rate restaurant in New Jersey for seafood is a place I’ve never been before.
NEWARK, NJ
SoJO 104.9

Report: 2 Regal Cinemas in NJ Among 39 Closing Across the Country

A published report says two Regal Cinemas locations in New Jersey are among 39 across the country that will be shutting down over the next few months. Business Insider reports the news comes after parent company Cineworld filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in September. Cineworld's troubles began as debts mounted...
SoJO 104.9

Survey Proves You Save Money By Calling Uber In New Jersey

Sure, we all know everything in Jersey's expensive, right? Tell us something we don't know. Here's something the average Jersey resident probably isn't aware of. Did you know that it actually pays YOU to call an Uber versus driving under the influence here in the Garden State? You may be saying, "duh, Jahna," because you're thinking about the potential of it costing your life. If that's the case, then great, stay with that train of thought. You're right, driving under the influence could certainly cost you your life. Even worse, though, it can cost someone else's, too.
NEW JERSEY STATE
SoJO 104.9

NJ records drop in rates of birth complications, risky C-sections

Birthing hospitals across the Garden State have made significant progress in reducing the frequency of major complications that could lead to serious health issues for mothers, or even death. More than 600 cases of maternal mortality were avoided over a five-year period, according to data released in January. Over the...
SoJO 104.9

People From NJ Are Afraid To Put This Word On Their Resumés

With so many people still out of work here in NJ, it's not a shock to hear that a lot of resumé editing has been in the works lately. Since every company wants something different, it's not common for people to cater their skills listed on their resumés to the specific job duties on the listing. In today's climate, it's not lost on people that one company or another may have certain biases that, depending on the details of his or her resumé, might deter the hiring manager from calling for an interview. The biases may not be a reflection of the company at all, rather the person in charge of the hiring process.
NEW JERSEY STATE
SoJO 104.9

SoJO 104.9

Northfield NJ
13K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

SoJO 104.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy