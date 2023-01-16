ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Snowfall Totals Vary After 2023's First Winter Storm

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Snowfall totals are varying widely as the year's first winter storm moves out of Iowa. The National Weather Service says most of the snow came late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. The largest amounts fell across in Northern Iowa, with eight inches of snow in Floyd, seven inches in Marble Rock, six-and-a-half inches in Charles City, and six inches in Sergeant Bluff, and Rock Valley.
IOWA STATE
kiwaradio.com

This Week’s Iowa DNR Fishing Report For Northwest Iowa

Northwest Iowa — Here is this week’s northwest Iowa Fishing Report from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. The lake has around 15+ inches in most areas. Deeper snow coverage had made getting around more difficult. Black Crappie – Good: Try small jigs tipped with a minnow or tube jig and bobber. Bluegill – Good: Try tube jigs plastics or other small jigs. Northern Pike – Good: Tip ups have been working well. Yellow Perch – Fair: Minnows have been working well some sorting may be needed.
IOWA STATE
97X

Farmer’s Almanac Doesn’t Predict A Great Spring For Iowa This Year

If you're ready for warmer, Spring temperatures right now, put that on pause because it might be a hot second. The Farmer's Almanac has released their forecast for Spring 2023 in the U.S. You'll remember their winter forecast for us wasn't boding too well, featuring the phrases "hibernation zone, glacial and snow-filled". That's a real quick no from me. One catchphrase the Almanac used in their winter forecast was "shiver and shovel" and unfortunately that kind of temperature might hang around for awhile.
IOWA STATE
Outsider.com

Odd Coyote Sightings Have Iowa Town Warning Residents to ‘Keep Pets Indoors’

Several strange coyote sightings have residents of Salix, Iowa, on edge as the city sends out a grim warning via social media. “COYOTE WARNING: Coyotes have been seen within city limits over the past few days. Keep pets indoors or monitor your pets while they are outside,” the City of Salix posted to their Facebook page on Jan. 13. For a population unaccustomed to wild canines, this comes as a shock.
SALIX, IA
WHO 13

How much snow fell across Iowa in latest winter storm

IOWA — This is the first major snowstorm to impact the metro and central Iowa in 2023. The temperatures stayed at and above freezing through the night, so the snow has even been melting overnight. It is wet and heavy on trees and powerlines. Here is a look at some of the preliminary early totals […]
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Snow, slushy mixed precipitation, likely for many through Thursday morning

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A winter storm is bringing tricky travel conditions to parts of eastern Iowa as it moves through the central United States. Several advisories and warnings are in effect for snow and mixed precipitation. You can find the latest on those here. Precipitation, in the form...
IOWA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Another round of winter weather

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The plains region will be hit by another major winter storm this week. However, this time, much of the storm will be moving into Nebraska and Iowa, but parts of southern KELOLAND still be impacted. Most of the snowfall accumulation in Sioux Falls will...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kmaland.com

Winter weather advisory for parts of KMAland through 9 a.m.

(Undated) -- Parts of KMAland are under a winter weather advisory through 9 a.m. Thursday. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory parts of southwest and south central Iowa and southeast Nebraska. The advisory includes Pottawattamie, Mills, Montgomery, Fremont, Page, Adair, Cass, Adams, Union, Ringgold, Taylor and...
CASS COUNTY, IA
KETV.com

Snowfall totals, road conditions for Nebraska, Iowa

OMAHA, Neb. — Winter weather hit Nebraska and Iowa on Wednesday into Thursday morning. Norfolk and Omaha had a similar amount of moisture for the event — one spot had all snow, Omaha ... not so much. Small changes were the difference between a little and a lot...
OMAHA, NE
kchanews.com

National Weather Service Adjusts Winter Storm Forecast

National Weather Service La Crosse…WINTER STORM WARNING GOES INTO EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING for Mitchell- Howard- Winneshiek-Allamakee- Floyd-and Chickasaw-counties; Including the cities of Osage, Cresco, Decorah, Waukon, Charles City, New Hampton. National Weather Service Des Moines…..WINTER STORM WARNING GOES INTO EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON for...
IOWA STATE
YAHOO!

Iowans are fierce about our favorite foods. Here are 8 famously Iowan dishes to try

In Iowa's 175 years as a state, it has become synonymous with certain hearty, salty, not-too-fussy foods that make people from other states ask, “Why?”. Approach any Iowan about the dishes that Iowa is known for, and you’re likely to get a recounting of their family’s version or a fierce defense of the foodstuff in question — or both.
IOWA STATE
kiow.com

Winter Storm Warning Issued for the Area

Heavy snow is predicted as a Winter Storm Warning is posted for this afternoon through 9am tomorrow morning for the area. Meteorologist Rod Donavon, at the National Weather Service, says the Sioux City area may get more than a foot of snow, while Keokuk may just see rain and flurries.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Considering Hunting, Trapping Changes To Combat Rising Raccoon Population

(Undated) The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has been getting many more complaints about raccoons in the past several years. They say the raccoon population has been increasing for the last 25 years. The DNR proposes expanding the regular fur harvest season by one month and allowing for year-round hunting and limited trapping. They’re taking public comments now through February 6.
IOWA STATE
who13.com

Honoring Iowa Farmers: Scott Ausborn

IOWA — WHO 13 is proud to honor the work of Iowa farmers, including Scott Ausborn of Ames. Scott grew up near Ida Grove and graduated from Iowa State University with a degree in Environmental Science. He is now the business development manager for Blue River and works with organic producers across the nation.
AMES, IA
kscj.com

CORELL TO RETIRE FROM IOWA NATIONAL GUARD

THE IOWA NATIONAL GUARD’S ADJUTANT GENERAL IS RETIRING ON MARCH 1ST. MAJOR GENERAL BENJAMIN CORELL HAS BEEN IN THE NATIONAL GUARD FOR 37 YEARS. CORELL GREW UP ON A FARM NEAR STRAWBERRY POINT. HIS WIFE SAW AN AD FOR THE IOWA NATIONAL GUARD IN THE NEWSPAPER AND CORELL JOINED...
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy