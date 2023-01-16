ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Benito County, CA

Related
KION News Channel 5/46

Long-term road closures leave people dealing with detours ￼

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif., (KION-TV)- Roads on the Central Coast are still hazardous despite the deluge ending. The area is still seeing impacts that the storm caused on the roadways.  People here are learning to roll with the punches. Some told KION the road closures haven’t been too bad. But they have had to give The post Long-term road closures leave people dealing with detours ￼ appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

Salinas family braces for cleanup after severe flooding

SALINAS, Calif. — Following the recent atmospheric river that ripped through California, there’s a lot of cleanups ahead for families whose homes and properties were damaged by floodwaters. Days after the storm ended, in Salinas, William Tope was still waiting for the floodwaters to recede. His home which...
SALINAS, CA
CBS San Francisco

Storm damage on Santa Cruz road so severe it may be closed entirely

SANTA CRUZ - Communities up and down the coast in Santa Cruz County are scrambling to assess the damage from recent storms and draft repair plans ahead of President Biden's scheduled visit to the central coast Thursday. "This is the worst. I've seen land lost, boulders put in. But we really haven't seen this much damage," says Santa Cruz resident Laura Burnett during her daily walk along West Cliff Drive. Burnett who's lived in the area for 15 years says she awestruck by the large chunk the ocean has clawed out of West Cliff. But she's also questioning the wisdom...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

Caltrans opens more of Highway 1 after roads deemed safe for drivers

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. — Caltrans announces Tuesday that they will partially reopen Highway 1 after further inspection has revealed that the road is now safe for travel. Road crews say that the Northern closure limit of Highway 1 was moved from Deetjen's Inn, south to Lime Creek, Tuesday starting at 2 p.m.
KSBW.com

Returning home: Tips for mold cleanup after floods

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. — The Monterey County Sheriff's Office has released a guide on how to effectively clean mold after the winter storms that hit the Central Coast. As many return to homes and businesses that have been highly affected by high flooding and waters. The links below will be in both English and Spanish and come from the United States Environmental Protection Agency which breaks down how to clean after floods damage homes and businesses.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
benitolink.com

Hollister woman dies in two-vehicle collision

California Highway Patrol announced a 37-year-old Hollister woman died Jan. 14 in a two-vehicle accident on Hwy 156 near San Juan Bautista. CHP said that around 7 a.m. the woman was traveling eastbound, west of Monterey Street, and lost control because of unsafe speed for wet roadway conditions. It added her vehicle, a 2019 Honda Civic, veered across the #2 (fast) lane and south asphalt shoulder and the front of her car hit the guardrail. Then, the Civic was redirected back into eastbound lanes where it impacted the front of a 2011 Honda Civic.
HOLLISTER, CA
calcoastnews.com

Another mudslide damages Highway 1, in Big Sur

A massive mudslide covered Highway 1 near Mud Creek in Big Sur in mud and debris during last weekends storms. Earlier this month, authorities closed Highway 1 from northern San Luis Obispo County to Big Sur in Monterey County, following a rock and mudslide south of Ragged Point. As the result of several additional mudslides, the closure area now extends from the elephant seal viewing area in northern San Luis Obispo County to Morning Glory in Monterey County.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

Thousands without power on the Monterey Peninsula

MONTEREY, Calif. — Thousands of people lost power on the Monterey Peninsula Wednesday night. PG&E reported that 6,189 customers are currently in the dark after losing electricity around 5:30 p.m. The company has no estimated time for power restoration. A preliminary assessment from the company determined that the outage...
KSBW.com

Gonzales River Bridge expected to be closed for weeks

GONZALES, Calif. — Monterey County reported Tuesday that the Gonzales River Bridge closure was still in effect after damages from floods. Road closure signs and cement k-rails are still in place as Monterey County officials say that the bridge is too dangerous for any drivers. The county expects that...
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

All evacuation warnings lifted for the City of Watsonville

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- The City of Watsonville announced Monday that they had lifted al evacuation warnings in city limits. The city wanted to remind people that the Monterey County Sheriff's Office still closed off access to Pajaro from Watsonville. It will remain closed until they lift the closure. The County of Santa Cruz said they The post All evacuation warnings lifted for the City of Watsonville appeared first on KION546.
WATSONVILLE, CA
KSBW.com

Shelter in place ordered in south Santa Cruz County

WATSONVILLE, Calif. — The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's is asking for some residents in south Santa Cruz County to shelter in place. According to an alert sent to residents in the area of White Road and Larkin Valley Road, the sheriff's office was asking people to shelter in place. The shelter-in-place order came as the sheriff's office "investigates a crime in the area," the alert read.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA

