Salinas residents blame flooding on the county for lack of creek maintenance outside city jurisdiction.
Dozens of sandbags, like a small barricade, are outside of several homes and garages on the low side of Paul Avenue in Bolsa Knolls in North Salinas. By Monday afternoon, Jan. 9, there is almost no trace of the flooding that covered several streets in the vicinity with murky water just a few hours earlier.
See aerial video of detached docks, other debris in storm-filled Nacimiento Lake
Lake Nacimiento has risen to 88% of capacity. It was at only 32% at the beginning of the year.
Long-term road closures leave people dealing with detours ￼
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif., (KION-TV)- Roads on the Central Coast are still hazardous despite the deluge ending. The area is still seeing impacts that the storm caused on the roadways. People here are learning to roll with the punches. Some told KION the road closures haven’t been too bad. But they have had to give The post Long-term road closures leave people dealing with detours ￼ appeared first on KION546.
Storm Recovery: How to get help after the devastating storms or how to help those in need
SALINAS, Calif. — After nine atmospheric rivers hit California and millions in damages were caused by flooding, downed trees and heavy winds, the Central Coast is starting to recover and rebuild. Video Player: $10 million in damages for Santa Cruz infrastructure by swell. Financial support is available for people...
Salinas family braces for cleanup after severe flooding
SALINAS, Calif. — Following the recent atmospheric river that ripped through California, there’s a lot of cleanups ahead for families whose homes and properties were damaged by floodwaters. Days after the storm ended, in Salinas, William Tope was still waiting for the floodwaters to recede. His home which...
Storm damage on Santa Cruz road so severe it may be closed entirely
SANTA CRUZ - Communities up and down the coast in Santa Cruz County are scrambling to assess the damage from recent storms and draft repair plans ahead of President Biden's scheduled visit to the central coast Thursday. "This is the worst. I've seen land lost, boulders put in. But we really haven't seen this much damage," says Santa Cruz resident Laura Burnett during her daily walk along West Cliff Drive. Burnett who's lived in the area for 15 years says she awestruck by the large chunk the ocean has clawed out of West Cliff. But she's also questioning the wisdom...
Capitola business owners say Biden's visit to Santa Cruz County is critical to storm recovery
CAPITOLA, Calif. — President Joe Biden is set to land in California on Thursday to visit areas impacted by the recent atmospheric river storm, which includes Santa Cruz County. One area in the county Biden plans to visit is Capitola. Restaurants in Capitola are among some of the businesses...
Caltrans opens more of Highway 1 after roads deemed safe for drivers
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. — Caltrans announces Tuesday that they will partially reopen Highway 1 after further inspection has revealed that the road is now safe for travel. Road crews say that the Northern closure limit of Highway 1 was moved from Deetjen's Inn, south to Lime Creek, Tuesday starting at 2 p.m.
Caltrans announces the re-opening of a stretch of Highway 152
GILROY, Calif. — Caltrans announced on Tuesday that Highway 152 is now open west of the Santa Cruz/Santa Clara County line. Crews said that they re-opened a 4.6-mile stretch west of the county line that closed on Monday. The closure followed a rockslide that blocked the roadway east of...
Monterey County Storm Update (Jan. 16): Most evacuation orders lifted
SALINAS, Calif. — Monday afternoon, all evacuation orders along the Salinas River in Monterey County were downgraded to evacuation warnings. This change allows residents to return home to areas that were blocked off. Video Player: New slide on Highway 1 South of Big Sur. Evacuation Order. >>View the latest...
Pajaro business owners can finally open their doors after a week of being under mandatory evacuation
PAJARO, Calif. — Businesses in the Pajaro community are finally back open Wednesday, after being closed for a week due to mandatory evacuations. Small, owned bakeries, markets, and automotive shops are all paying the price of being closed for a long period of time. “To see the sun again...
Returning home: Tips for mold cleanup after floods
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. — The Monterey County Sheriff's Office has released a guide on how to effectively clean mold after the winter storms that hit the Central Coast. As many return to homes and businesses that have been highly affected by high flooding and waters. The links below will be in both English and Spanish and come from the United States Environmental Protection Agency which breaks down how to clean after floods damage homes and businesses.
Hollister woman dies in two-vehicle collision
California Highway Patrol announced a 37-year-old Hollister woman died Jan. 14 in a two-vehicle accident on Hwy 156 near San Juan Bautista. CHP said that around 7 a.m. the woman was traveling eastbound, west of Monterey Street, and lost control because of unsafe speed for wet roadway conditions. It added her vehicle, a 2019 Honda Civic, veered across the #2 (fast) lane and south asphalt shoulder and the front of her car hit the guardrail. Then, the Civic was redirected back into eastbound lanes where it impacted the front of a 2011 Honda Civic.
Santa Cruz County Storm Update (Jan. 16): Evacuation orders remain in place outside of Watsonville
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — By Sunday morning, most evacuation orders were lifted in Santa Cruz County. County officials are still concerned for areas along the Pajaro River as storm cleanup continues across other parts of the county. Video Player: Propane, gas in high demand amid power outages in Santa Cruz...
Another mudslide damages Highway 1, in Big Sur
A massive mudslide covered Highway 1 near Mud Creek in Big Sur in mud and debris during last weekends storms. Earlier this month, authorities closed Highway 1 from northern San Luis Obispo County to Big Sur in Monterey County, following a rock and mudslide south of Ragged Point. As the result of several additional mudslides, the closure area now extends from the elephant seal viewing area in northern San Luis Obispo County to Morning Glory in Monterey County.
Thousands without power on the Monterey Peninsula
MONTEREY, Calif. — Thousands of people lost power on the Monterey Peninsula Wednesday night. PG&E reported that 6,189 customers are currently in the dark after losing electricity around 5:30 p.m. The company has no estimated time for power restoration. A preliminary assessment from the company determined that the outage...
Gonzales River Bridge expected to be closed for weeks
GONZALES, Calif. — Monterey County reported Tuesday that the Gonzales River Bridge closure was still in effect after damages from floods. Road closure signs and cement k-rails are still in place as Monterey County officials say that the bridge is too dangerous for any drivers. The county expects that...
All evacuation warnings lifted for the City of Watsonville
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- The City of Watsonville announced Monday that they had lifted al evacuation warnings in city limits. The city wanted to remind people that the Monterey County Sheriff's Office still closed off access to Pajaro from Watsonville. It will remain closed until they lift the closure. The County of Santa Cruz said they The post All evacuation warnings lifted for the City of Watsonville appeared first on KION546.
Floodwaters cause tens of millions in damage to Monterey County agriculture
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. — As floodwaters begin to recede, agricultural leaders are getting a clearer picture of the damage caused when floodwaters on the Salinas River breached berms and levees, flooding farmland all along the Salinas River. Damage is estimated to be in the tens of millions of dollars.
Shelter in place ordered in south Santa Cruz County
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's is asking for some residents in south Santa Cruz County to shelter in place. According to an alert sent to residents in the area of White Road and Larkin Valley Road, the sheriff's office was asking people to shelter in place. The shelter-in-place order came as the sheriff's office "investigates a crime in the area," the alert read.
