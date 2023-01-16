Look: LSU unveils Seimone Augustus statue outside PMAC

Seimone Augustus was already an unforgettable part of LSU women's basketball lore, but this weekend made it official.

The former Tigers great, WNBA legend and Olympic hero is now honored with a statue outside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, a bronze relic that was unveiled Sunday prior to LSU's showdown with Auburn inside the building.

“It means a lot," Augustus said. "I’m still trying to wrap my mind around what’s happening. Everyone is excited. Obviously so many people here in Baton Rouge have followed my career since bitty-ball days. So this is a celebration for everyone, not just myself. Because so many people were involved in this journey. So I’m just thankful that it’s happening.”

Augustus' statue will join the trio of Pete Maravich, Shaquille O'Neal and Bob Pettit outside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, the first women's athlete in school history to have a statue built in her honor.

Current LSU head coach Kim Mulkey said she'd love to have Augustus as a member of the Tigers' staff, but she's got her own ambitions at the pro level. Still, her love for her hometown and state has always shone brightly. That was the case when Augustus spoke to Mulkey's team a season ago, and her inspiration should always be present on campus.

“I tend to think our world wants to change us," Mulkey said. "I tend to think you can allow the world to try to change who yu are, and Seimone — from what I know of her — has never changed. This boot is important to those of us who grew up here, guys, I don’t know what it is. It was important when she was at the Olympics. Not just one, not just two, but three Olympics, how she always talked about Baton Rouge. That’s from your heart, and I think young people need to see that.”

Augustus was the No. 1 pick in the 2006 WNBA draft, won four WNBA titles and was named MVP for the 2011 finals. She also helped Team USA win three gold medals at the Olympics (2008, 2012 and 2016) before officially retiring in 2021. She continues in the role of assistant coach with the L.A. Sparks.

This year's Tigers squad, the second since Mulkey returned home to Louisiana, has now reached 18-0 after an 84-54 defeat of Auburn at the PMAC on Sunday. The Tigers have now climbed to No. 3 in the country.