Sophia Loren Remembers Longtime Rival Gina Lollobrigida
Sophia Loren said Monday that she is "deeply shaken and saddened" by the death of Gina Lollobrigida, the Italian actress who passed away Monday at the age of 95. The two Italian actresses were often considered rivals, with both regarded as among the most beautiful international stars of the post-World War II years. They often competed for similar roles in films. In a 2015 Vanity Fair article, Lollobrigida said the feud was started by Loren, and that she herself found it "really boring." Also today, director Giulio Base tweeted, "Ciao Gina. With You the last diva has left us," and Italy's Minister of Culture Gennaro Sangiuliano tweeted that her "charm will remain eternal."
Melissa Rauch’s Husband Winston: Meet The ‘Night Court’ Star’s Spouse
Melissa Rauch is an actress and comedian. She stars in the new NBC show Night Court. She’s married to producer/screenwriter Winston Rauch. Melissa Rauch, 42, is known to most for her decade-long role as Bernadette on The Big Bang Theory. Now, she’s starring in NBC’s Night Court revival which marks her latest collaboration with her loving husband, Winston Rauch, 43. Both Melissa and Winston are executive producers on the series and they get to show everyone why they’re such a great team. The couple have been married since 2007 and Winston is so dedicated to his wife that he changed his last name from Beigel to Rauch after their nuptials. Keep reading to find out more about Winston and his 16-year marriage to Melissa.
Lisa Marie Presley’s grave prepped at Graceland across from Elvis’
Lisa Marie Presley will soon be laid to rest across from her late father, Elvis Presley, at Graceland. Photos obtained by TMZ Wednesday show the “Lights Out” singer’s grave being prepared next to her son, Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide in July 2020 at age 27. The family’s tombs are all located around the estate’s famous backyard fountain. Work on the memorial site began Tuesday, according to the report, but there are other changes expected ahead of Sunday’s public celebration of life that will honor Lisa Marie. Among the preparations is a stage with a backdrop, which the outlet speculated could be for...
Funeral Services Pending for Lisa Marie Presley, 54
Funeral services were pending Friday for Lisa Marie Presley, one day after the 54-year-old daughter of Elvis Presley died at a hospital after suffering an apparent cardiac arrest at her home in the Calabasas area.
Shania Twain, 57, Seen In Very Rare Photos With Husband As She Rolls Her Own Bag At Airport
Shania Twain generally keeps her private life out of the public eye, but photographers caught the singer out and about with her husband, Frederic Thiebaud, on Jan. 3. The two were photographed arriving at John F. Kennedy airport in New York City, where they wheeled their own bags to the car. Shania was all smiles as she dressed down in jeans, a sweatshirt and baseball cap for the flight. She was followed closely by her husband of 12 years, who took care of handling the majority of the couple’s bags.
Oscars Best Actor predictions: Paul Mescal (‘Aftersun’) moves into top 5, flying past Tom Cruise (‘Top Gun’)
There was a dramatic change in our Oscar predictions for Best Actor between January 11 and January 14. In that time, Paul Mescal (“Aftersun”) moved from sixth place to fifth place in our odds, which are based on the combined predictions of thousands of Gold Derby users. Scroll down to see our graph illustrating how this race has recently changed. So what happened? Well, the shift in our odds started on January 11, the day the SAG Award nominations were announced. Mescal wasn’t nominated by the guild, but neither was Tom Cruise (“Top Gun: Maverick”), who up until that point was...
Inside The Plush Custom Jet of Elvis And The Trip He Gave Lisa Marie
One thing I've always admired about Elvis Presley was the exhuberant way he seemed to tackle life. He was more than just a stage persona - Elvis had a remarkable and consistent "bigger than life" flair. He poured out his heart and pushed the boundaries of his day....in music, dancing, fashion, even lifestyle. Nothing done by Elvis was half hearted - and being the King of Rock n Roll, Elvis certainly had the financial means to go all-out and over-the-top whenever he wanted. From his customized home and cars to his personal relationships, Elvis seemed to be an "all or nothing" kind of guy. Probably the most personal testament to this was his relationship with Lisa Marie, his daughter. From day one, Elvis went all-in as a parent. With his resources, nothing was out of bounds for his baby girl. With Lisa Marie's untimely death on January 1, it seems like an appropriate time to share a touching story of how Elvis poured his heart into a special project and how Lisa Marie, herself, was at the heart of it all.
John Wayne Was More ‘Particular’ About His Pants Than Anything Else in the World
'True Grit' director Henry Hathaway once revealed that Western movie star John Wayne was incredibly 'particular' about the type of pants he wore.
From Elvis to Lisa Marie Presley, Inside the Shocking Pileup of Tragedy in One Iconic Family
Watch: Lisa Marie Presley to Be Buried Alongside Son Benjamin Keough. "Someone turned the lights out there in Memphis / That's where my family's buried and gone / Last time I was there I noticed a space left / Next to them there in Memphis in the damn back lawn."
Priscilla Presley Through the Years: Marriage to Elvis, Motherhood and More
Every king has his queen. Priscilla Presley, who was married to Elvis Presley from 1967 to 1973, has kept her late ex-husband’s legacy alive for decades. In her own words, Priscilla — who frequently moved around as a child due to her stepfather’s job in the U.S. Air Force — was a shy girl who […]
NME
Navarone Garibaldi shares emotional tribute to “big sister” Lisa Marie Presley
Navarone Garibaldi has paid an emotional tribute to her “big sister” Lisa Marie Presley – see it below. Lisa Marie, the only child of Elvis Presley, died last week (January 12) at the age of 54, hours after she had been rushed to hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest.
Popculture
Nancy Sinatra Reveals Candid Phone Call From Elvis Presley After Lisa Marie's Birth
A long-time friend of the Presleys paid tribute to Lisa Marie Presley after news broke Thursday of her passing at age 54. Following the announcement, Nancy Sinatra wrote: "Every now and then I find myself wishing very hard that there is a hereafter and tonight is one of those times. Otherwise the nothingness, the emptiness are too hard to bear." On Jan. 13, Nancy tweeted another ode to the late singer from a memory of her famous father. "When his little girl was born Elvis called me, she wrote. "He was so excited his voice was whispery. He said his baby was born blessed and would live a life of privilege, but there are "so many babies born in the ghetto who will have hard lives and struggles. It isn't fair." Nancy continued, "His heart was full of love – and pain. I don't know why he shared his thoughts with me but I'm glad he did so I can share them with you. Elvis was much more than a phenomenon, he was a loving, caring mortal man." It is also worth noting that their fathers, Elvis Presley and Frank Sinatra, sang together multiple times and appeared in the 1960 television special Welcome Home Elvis.
William Frawley: The TV Trials, Tribulations, and Feuds of the "I Love Lucy" and "My Three Sons" Star
He was talented and courageous, but had a drinking problem and was difficult to work with. A legendary character from early films, William Frawley became a TV household name as one of the stars of the legendary I Love Lucy series, and later on the My Three Sons sitcom.
womenworking.com
Sam Elliot and Katharine Ross: A Hollywood Love Story Come True
Hollywood romances seem to be destined to fail right from the start. Celebrity divorces and affairs litter tabloid headlines week in and week out. In the midst of all the drama, the 38-year-long marriage between actor Sam Elliot and actress Katharine Ross has stood the test of time as one of the most prized Hollywood love stories.
Christina Applegate’s ‘Rad Daughter’ Was Her Special Plus-One at the Critics Choice Awards
Last night’s Critics Choice Awards featured some of the biggest stars in Hollywood hitting yet another red carpet for this awards season. So far, we’ve been treated to some wonderful red carpet moments, but there are a few behind-the-scenes snapshots we’ve been fawning over too. Last night, Christina Applegate brought her daughter as her plus-one to the Critics Choice Awards, and we loved seeing this mother-daughter duo celebrate the evening together. In the backstage photo, the Dead to Me star and her daughter Sadie Grace LeNoble struck a pose for the camera. The mother-daughter pair nearly matched in...
2023 Oscars nominations announcement details set
With Oscar voting having closed on Tuesday night, the academy and ABC have revealed how this year’s nominees will be announced next week. As revealed in a press release on Wednesday, Oscar winner Riz Ahmed and “M3GAN” star Allison Williams will announce the 2023 Oscar nominees on January 24. In addition to airing as part of ABC’s “Good Morning America,” the 2023 Oscar nominations announcement will also stream online via the academy’s YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook accounts. Ahmed, a Best Actor nominee at the 2021 Oscars ceremony for his standout performance in “Sound of Metal,” won an Academy Award last year in...
Before They Were Famous: Stars in After-School Specials
Michelle Pfeiffer & Val Kilmer, One Too Many, 1985. "It was only some drinks until one mistake made it one too many," warned the trailer for this cautionary tale about drinking and driving, which was directed by Pfeiffer's then-husband, Peter Horton. "I usually don't cringe when I think back or see myself," Kilmer told PEOPLE in 2013 of his past performances.
Looking Back on Elvis Presley's 'Duet' With Daughter Lisa Marie, 'Where No One Stands Alone'
Lisa Marie Presley, who died at the age of 54 on Jan. 12th, followed in her father's footsteps with a career in music. Upon her passing, the singer-songwriter's 2018 'duet' with Elvis on the gospel song "Where No One Stands Alone" plays with even more poignant meaning. "Where No One...
Lisa Marie Presley to be buried at Graceland alongside her father and son, fans pay respects
Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of the legendary Elvis Presley, will be buried at Graceland, the famed home of her father, where fans have gathered to pay their respects. WFAA reports the singer-songwriter's final resting place will be next to her son, Benjamin Keough, who died in 2020. Elvis Presley and other members of the Presley family are also buried at Graceland. Fans left messages, flowers, and shared memories of Lisa Marie, who was one of the last remaining connections to her father, whose influence and significance still resonate more than 45 years after his death. Lisa Marie died on Thursday, hours after being hospitalized for a medical emergency. A funeral or burial date has not been announced.
programminginsider.com
Today in History: Thursday, January 19, 2023
To sign up for our daily email newsletter, CLICK HERE. A then-record 68 percent of all television sets in the United States — more than the inauguration of President Dwight D. Eisenhower the following day — tuned in for the birth of Little Ricky on CBS sitcom “I Love Lucy” in 1953…CBS anthology drama “The Millionaire” began its six season run in 1955. The series told the stories of people who were given one million dollars from a benefactor who insisted they must never know his identity, with one exception…On an episode of ABC’s “Batman” in 1967, “It’s My Party” singer Lesley Gore portrayed Catwoman’s sidekick Pussycat…CBS primetime newsmagazine “48 Hours” opened in 1988. In the mid-2000s, the program transitioned into its current format, originally known as “48 Hours Mystery”, which mainly presents true crime documentaries…On an episode of CBS mystery drama “Murder, She Wrote” in 1992, Jessica Fletcher (Angela Lansbury) visited Universal Studios to discuss the filming of one of her novels, but discovered the producer (Ron Liebman) bludgeoned to death in the foyer of the infamous Bates house — the setting of Alfred Hitchcock‘s 1960 thriller “Psycho.”
