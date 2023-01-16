Read full article on original website
14-Year-Old Charged In Dover Shooting
The Dover Police Department has arrested a 14-year-old black male, from Dover, following a shooting incident that occurred Monday afternoon according to Master Corporal Ryan Schmid. Schmid said the investigation began on Monday, January 16 at 3:00 p.m., when Dover Police took the report of a shooting in the unit...
Police: Camden Man Charged With Shooting At Woman
The Dover Police Department has arrested David Preston, 18, of Camden, following a shooting that occurred Monday evening according to Master Corporal Ryan Schmid. Schmid said the investigation began when Dover Police were called to the 900 block of Carvel Drive for a shooting. Officers arrived and spoke to the victim who advised that she had just been shot at. Through investigative measures, Detectives were able to identify Preston as the suspect responsible for shooting a handgun at the victim said Schmid. Detectives obtained warrants for Preston at this time but were unable to locate him.
Police Seek Tips In Dover Shooting
The Dover Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in the 900 Block of Woodcrest Drive Tuesday evening according to Public Information Officer Master Corporal Ryan Schmid. Schmid said the investigation began at approximately 8:03 p.m., when Dover Police were called to the 900 block of Woodcrest Drive for...
Man Charged In Dover Cigarette Caper
The Dover Police Department has arrested Nafis Shakir, 28, of Dover, following a burglary investigation that began in August of 2022. Officials said on Saturday, August 6th, at Walgreens. During the overnight hours, while the business was closed, a black male wearing a black mask, light-colored shirt, and shorts broke a window and entered the business. While inside, the suspect took several cartons of cigarettes, placed them into a bag, and left the store.
Wanted Man Arrested After Fleeing From Troopers
The Delaware State Police have arrested 29-year-old Keivon Quailes of Laurel, Delaware on numerous felony charges after he attempted to flee from a traffic stop with a gun in his possession according to police. Officials said on Monday, at approximately 2:43 p.m., a trooper on patrol in Laurel observed a...
Bicyclist Struck And Killed In Harrington Monday
The Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal accident that occurred in Harrington last night where a bicyclist was struck and killed. Officials said on January 16, 2023, at approximately 5:42 p.m., a 2009 white Honda Element was stopped at the stop sign on westbound Corn Crib Road at the intersection with northbound South Dupont Highway (US Route 13). At the same time, a 65-year-old man was riding his bicycle southbound in the northbound shoulder of South Dupont Highway at this intersection. The driver of the Element pulled away from the stop sign to cross the northbound lanes of South Dupont Highway, and in doing so he struck the bicyclist in the shoulder of the roadway according to police. The man on the bicycle was propelled into the right northbound lane of South Dupont Highway, and the Element stopped in the median. Shortly afterward, the bicyclist was struck a second time by a 2017 Ford F-250 that was traveling northbound on South Dupont Highway in the right lane.
Three Alarm Fire Causes $2M In Damages Early Wednesday
The Delaware Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating a fire that damaged a commercial structure in downtown Laurel, Delaware on January 18, 2023. Chief Deputy State Fire Marshal John Galaska said the incident, reported shortly before 1:00 A.M., occurred in the 100 block of East Market Street Laurel, Delaware. The Laurel Fire Department arrived on the scene and found heavy smoke and fire coming from the structure. The building was not occupied at the time of the fire. Several surrounding structures were damaged by the fire. Mutual aid fire companies from Martland and Delaware assisted at the scene.
