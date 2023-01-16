Effective: 2023-01-21 11:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-22 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Target Area: East Glacier Park Region; Eastern Glacier, Western Toole, and Central Pondera; Northern High Plains; Southern High Plains; Southern Rocky Mountain Front HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph, with gusts up to 70 mph, are possible. Wind gusts to 85 mph are possible in wind prone locations along the eastern slopes of the Rocky Mountain Front. * WHERE...The Rocky Mountain Front and adjacent foothills and plains, and Eastern Glacier, Western Toole, and Central Pondera. * WHEN...From Saturday morning through late Saturday night. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

