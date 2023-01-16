ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beech Grove, IN

FOX59

Man found dead with gunshot wound on I-65 north of Franklin

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police said a death investigation is underway on I-65 just north of Franklin. Troopers responded to the 91 mile marker on I-65 southbound shortly before 8:50 a.m. This is in between Hurricane Road and State Road 44. According to ISP Sgt. John Perrine, a man was found dead with […]
FRANKLIN, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD: 1 dead, 1 hurt after shooting on near north side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman died and one was injured after a shooting Thursday afternoon on the near north side, police say. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to a person down in the road just before 2:30 p.m. Thursday in the 3100 block of North Guilford Avenue.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

IMPD: Man injured in east side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a man was injured in a shooting on Indianapolis' east side Thursday morning. Around 3 a.m., officers responded to the intersection of East 16th Street and North Ritter Avenue for a report of a person shot. There they located a male victim who was transported to Eskenazi Hospital.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD searches for suspects after woman injured in drive-by shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police were searching for suspects and information after an early morning drive-by shooting. At around 12:30 a.m., Wednesday, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers found a woman shot inside a home at 31st and Harding Streets. That’s a residential area about 1.5 miles northwest of Riverside Park near the White River.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD chase of stolen van ends with crash in Fountain Square; 1 arrested

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police say a Wednesday afternoon pursuit of a stolen van ended in a crash in Fountain Square. Sometime before 1:15 pm. Wednesday, police responded to the crash around East Morris and Shelby streets in the business district. Darius Clark, a public information officer with Indianapolis...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Alabama man arrested for allegedly driving 109 mph while intoxicated with child in car on Indiana interstate

SEYMOUR, Ind. — An Alabama man was arrested Wednesday in southern Indiana for speeding while driving under the influence with a child in the car. An Indiana state trooper stopped 36-year-old Anthony Reed of Huntsville, Alabama for driving 109 mph on Interstate 65 northbound near the Jackson-Bartholomew county line. Reed, who had an adult female and a child as passengers in his car, was showing signs of intoxication during the stop.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
FOX59

‘Serious violent felon’ arrested after fight inside Indiana Walmart

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — An armed man described by police as a “serious violent felon” has been arrested after fighting another person inside an Indiana Walmart and fleeing police. Deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department were called around 7:20 p.m. Monday to the Walmart store on W. State Road 45 in Bloomington to investigate a […]
BLOOMINGTON, IN
cbs4indy.com

Mother upset with plea deal in homicide case

An Indianapolis mother is upset after two men accused of killing her son accepted a plea deal for armed robbery. An Indianapolis mother is upset after two men accused of killing her son accepted a plea deal for armed robbery. IMPD provides update in deadly shooting on Indy’s …
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Police arrest woman following north side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers arrested a woman Monday for her involvement in a weekend shooting. IMPD says the shooting happened just after 4 p.m. Sunday at the 8000 block of Chiltern Drive. When police arrived, they found a woman with gunshot wounds. Police say that...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

1 dead, 2 injured in Fishers car crash

FISHERS, Ind. — One person died and two others were hospitalized following a car Tuesday night in Hamilton County. The Fishers Police Department tweeted around 7:45 p.m. that officers were working a serious crash near the intersection of E. 116th Street and Olio Road. A portion of the roadway in the area was shut down […]
FISHERS, IN

