WISH-TV
Beech Grove father charged after video shows 4-year-old boy with gun
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Formal charges have been filed in the criminal case against Shane Osborne, the Beech Grove man whose four-year-old son was seen on video waving a handgun in an apartment building. Osborne, 45, faces felony charges of dangerous control of a firearm and two counts of child...
Man found dead with gunshot wound on I-65 north of Franklin
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police said a death investigation is underway on I-65 just north of Franklin. Troopers responded to the 91 mile marker on I-65 southbound shortly before 8:50 a.m. This is in between Hurricane Road and State Road 44. According to ISP Sgt. John Perrine, a man was found dead with […]
Police: victim in deadly shooting led officers on short chase
Police are investigating after one person was killed in a shooting Thursday afternoon.
WISH-TV
IMPD: 1 dead, 1 hurt after shooting on near north side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman died and one was injured after a shooting Thursday afternoon on the near north side, police say. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to a person down in the road just before 2:30 p.m. Thursday in the 3100 block of North Guilford Avenue.
ISP, coroner investigating after man found dead on near I-65 near Franklin
According to the Johnson County Sheriff, at least two lanes of southbound I-65 will be restricted for the investigation.
WISH-TV
Police chase, crash in Fountain Square results in IMPD arrest of stabbing suspect
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 32-year-old woman wanted in connection to a Wednesday morning stabbing was arrested after a police chase that ended around noon with a crash in the Fountain Square business district, police say. Jasmine Flemming was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, resisting...
Court docs: Father in Beech Grove incident says gun brandished by child belonged to cousin
BEECH GROVE, Ind. – A father arrested after his son was seen on TV pointing a loaded gun at people told police the firearm belonged to a cousin. Beech Grove police arrested Shane Osborne, 45, on a preliminary charge of neglect of a dependent in connection with the Jan. 14 incident. His son appeared on […]
IMPD: Man injured in east side shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a man was injured in a shooting on Indianapolis' east side Thursday morning. Around 3 a.m., officers responded to the intersection of East 16th Street and North Ritter Avenue for a report of a person shot. There they located a male victim who was transported to Eskenazi Hospital.
WISH-TV
IMPD searches for suspects after woman injured in drive-by shooting
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police were searching for suspects and information after an early morning drive-by shooting. At around 12:30 a.m., Wednesday, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers found a woman shot inside a home at 31st and Harding Streets. That’s a residential area about 1.5 miles northwest of Riverside Park near the White River.
WISH-TV
IMPD chase of stolen van ends with crash in Fountain Square; 1 arrested
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police say a Wednesday afternoon pursuit of a stolen van ended in a crash in Fountain Square. Sometime before 1:15 pm. Wednesday, police responded to the crash around East Morris and Shelby streets in the business district. Darius Clark, a public information officer with Indianapolis...
WTHR
Alabama man arrested for allegedly driving 109 mph while intoxicated with child in car on Indiana interstate
SEYMOUR, Ind. — An Alabama man was arrested Wednesday in southern Indiana for speeding while driving under the influence with a child in the car. An Indiana state trooper stopped 36-year-old Anthony Reed of Huntsville, Alabama for driving 109 mph on Interstate 65 northbound near the Jackson-Bartholomew county line. Reed, who had an adult female and a child as passengers in his car, was showing signs of intoxication during the stop.
wrtv.com
Woman charged in relation to Indianapolis dog's death investigation pleads guilty
INDIANAPOLIS — A Marion County Judge accepted a plea agreement Wednesday for a woman charged in connection to the investigation of an Indianapolis dog's death. Court records show Sierra Makin pled guilty to battery resulting in bodily injury to a public safety official and obstruction of justice. Makin was...
‘Serious violent felon’ arrested after fight inside Indiana Walmart
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — An armed man described by police as a “serious violent felon” has been arrested after fighting another person inside an Indiana Walmart and fleeing police. Deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department were called around 7:20 p.m. Monday to the Walmart store on W. State Road 45 in Bloomington to investigate a […]
cbs4indy.com
Mother upset with plea deal in homicide case
An Indianapolis mother is upset after two men accused of killing her son accepted a plea deal for armed robbery. An Indianapolis mother is upset after two men accused of killing her son accepted a plea deal for armed robbery. IMPD provides update in deadly shooting on Indy’s …
2 arrested on meth charges after Indiana woman falsely claimed to be kidnapping victim, police say
MADISON, Ind. — Police arrested two people in southern Indiana on meth charges after a woman claimed to be a kidnapping victim. The Madison Police Dept. was contacted by Indiana State Police Saturday after a woman called for help, telling ISP dispatchers that she had been kidnapped and was currently in a car travelling from […]
WISH-TV
Police arrest woman following north side shooting
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers arrested a woman Monday for her involvement in a weekend shooting. IMPD says the shooting happened just after 4 p.m. Sunday at the 8000 block of Chiltern Drive. When police arrived, they found a woman with gunshot wounds. Police say that...
Guns, valuables stolen from cars parked in Broad Ripple over the weekend
INDIANAPOLIS — Michael Coleman was out in the heart of Broad Ripple Sunday, celebrating with friends. "Came back to my car at 10:30 and my door side window was shattered," said Coleman. "Glass was on the ground and then glass was inside the vehicle as well." Coleman wasn't alone....
WISH-TV
Kokomo police: 51-year-old pedestrian struck by SUV, taken to Indianapolis hospital
KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — A 51-year-old woman is in critical condition after getting hit by a vehicle while walking across the street in Kokomo Tuesday. At 6:48 p.m., police responded to the intersection of Washington Street and Jefferson street in reference to a pedestrian struck, according to a tweet from Kokomo police Wednesday.
WISH-TV
Sheriff: Man arrested after witnesses report fight at Bloomington Walmart
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — A 29-year-old man was arrested Monday night after witnesses say he and another male were in a fight at Walmart, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says. Deputies were called about 7:20 p.m. Monday to the Walmart at 3585 W. State Road 45. That’s west...
1 dead, 2 injured in Fishers car crash
FISHERS, Ind. — One person died and two others were hospitalized following a car Tuesday night in Hamilton County. The Fishers Police Department tweeted around 7:45 p.m. that officers were working a serious crash near the intersection of E. 116th Street and Olio Road. A portion of the roadway in the area was shut down […]
