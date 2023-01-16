SEYMOUR, Ind. — An Alabama man was arrested Wednesday in southern Indiana for speeding while driving under the influence with a child in the car. An Indiana state trooper stopped 36-year-old Anthony Reed of Huntsville, Alabama for driving 109 mph on Interstate 65 northbound near the Jackson-Bartholomew county line. Reed, who had an adult female and a child as passengers in his car, was showing signs of intoxication during the stop.

HUNTSVILLE, AL ・ 20 HOURS AGO