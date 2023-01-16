MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Secretary of State Wes Allen has officially withdrawn from the Electronic Registration Information Center as his first official act in office. “I made a promise to the people of Alabama that ending our state’s relationship with the ERIC organization would be my first official act as Secretary of State,” Allen said. “I came into the office after being sworn in yesterday and signed the letter to ERIC notifying them that Alabama is no longer a participant in any of their programs. The relationship between Alabama and ERIC is officially over.” Allen, who took the oath of office as Alabama’s...

ALABAMA STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO