Read full article on original website
Joe Mungo
3d ago
Why are we paying for a fence on private property. Oh thats right we payed for Pelosi's with tax dollars as well, and someone still "Broke into" the property.
Reply(30)
158
David Foster
2d ago
why are we payong for a fence fir his vacation home?? i can see extra security, but if he is that concerned, stop taking so many vacation and stay at the white house
Reply(7)
97
Adorkable
2d ago
why am I helping to pay for someone's fence ? This is the most messed up president/human being.... not gonna help the families and cities struggling with immigrants but he sure takes care of himself on our expense. He sure cares for you guys that voted for him.
Reply(9)
79
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
His Wife Left Their House To Get Chinese Food. When She Returned, This US Marine Lay Dead On The Couch.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedLogan Township, NJ
Report: Penn Biden Center Received Millions in Anonymous Chinese Donations Since Biden Took OfficeThe Veracity Report - Washington D.C. EditionWashington, DC
Pennsylvania Man Accused of Putting Ex's House on Fire One Day After Breakup and Killing Her Sister In WheelchairWestland DailyPhiladelphia, PA
"Inadvertently Misplaced" says Biden's Lawyers concerning WH DocumentsA. M. RayWilmington, DE
Democratic Governor Said Governor Abbott Lacks Integrity and His Actions are UnlawfulTom HandyTexas State
Comments / 200