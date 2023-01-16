ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

Comments / 200

Joe Mungo
3d ago

Why are we paying for a fence on private property. Oh thats right we payed for Pelosi's with tax dollars as well, and someone still "Broke into" the property.

Reply(30)
158
David Foster
2d ago

why are we payong for a fence fir his vacation home?? i can see extra security, but if he is that concerned, stop taking so many vacation and stay at the white house

Reply(7)
97
Adorkable
2d ago

why am I helping to pay for someone's fence ? This is the most messed up president/human being.... not gonna help the families and cities struggling with immigrants but he sure takes care of himself on our expense. He sure cares for you guys that voted for him.

Reply(9)
79
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TheWrap

‘January 6th’ Trailer: New Doc Shows Pelosi, Cheney and Other Members of Congress Reliving Capitol Attack (Video)

“January 6th” invites viewers to experience an up-close look at the historic 2021 insurrection on the U.S. Capitol. The trailer for discovery+’s new documentary features interviews with members of Congress as well as exclusive accounts from police officers, first responders and those on the frontlines of the Jan. 6 attack for an in-depth, personal documentation of that day like we’ve never seen before.
The Independent

Ted Cruz roundly mocked after trying to call Jill Biden a hypocrite on gas stove row: ‘Cancun lately?’

Senator Ted Cruz was shut down on social media after he attempted to mock Jill Biden over the Biden administration’s announcement of considering regulating or possibly banning gas stoves.The Texas senator joined a chorus of conservatives taking a dig at the Biden administration by sharing a 2020 picture of the first lady cooking leafy vegetables on a gas stove.He captioned the photo with the popular turn of phrase, “rules for thee but not for me”, suggesting hypocrisy on the part of the administration.Other Republicans raised alarmist criticism directed at the government, like former White House physician Ronny Jackson, who...
TEXAS STATE
New York Post

What Hunter Biden told Kevin McCarthy’s mom at White House state dinner

Hunter Biden walked up to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) at the White House state dinner honoring French President Emmanuel Macron last month and commented on the appearance of McCarthy’s 82-year-old mother, according to a report. President Biden’s son was among the first of the guests to arrive at the lavish function, and among the few other early arrivals was McCarthy and his mother Roberta, according to a New York Times report on Wednesday. Despite the California Republican’s vows to investigate Hunter and his father, the first son and his wife approached McCarthy and his mother and the two men shook...
CALIFORNIA STATE
New York Post

Biden already admitted guilt — he’s just betting Garland doesn’t prosecute him, or Trump

There will be much to chew on as the criminal investigation of President Biden by the newly appointed special counsel, Robert Hur, unfolds. For now, my question is: Have we already, in effect, witnessed a guilty plea? In announcing Hur’s appointment, Biden Attorney General Merrick Garland laid out the facts of the case that drove him to the decision. Biden, while he was a private citizen after the conclusion of his term as vice president, retained batches of classified information in unauthorized locations. That is enough evidence of a federal penal offense to warrant a criminal investigation and potential prosecution —...
Fox News

Fox News

936K+
Followers
4K+
Post
722M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy