Additional secret documents are discovered by lawyers in Biden's garage in Wilmington.Northville HeraldWilmington, DE
Four Places For Pizza Lovers on DelmarvaKatie CherrixDelmar, DE
Four Delicious Dessert Shops on Maryland's Eastern ShoreKatie CherrixMaryland State
This Small Town in Maryland is a Food Lover's ParadiseTravel MavenBerlin, MD
Local Spotlight: Del Vecchio's Bakery in Snow Hill, MDKatie CherrixSnow Hill, MD
The Dispatch
Early Ocean City Union Contract Extension Called ‘Historic’; Signed Agreement Bypasses Collective Bargaining Process
OCEAN CITY — After negotiations called “historic,” resort officials this week inked an amended contract that improves wages and benefits for its firefighter-paramedic union and extends it out three years. The current International Association of Firefighters (IAFF) Local 4269 labor agreement was set to expire on June...
The Dispatch
Park Project’s Electric Bid Comes In Under Budget
OCEAN CITY — In a somewhat refreshing twist, at least two of the bids opened for electrical work at the downtown recreation complex renovation project came in under what was budgeted. In recent years, town officials have been planning for a major redevelopment of the downtown recreation and parks...
The Dispatch
Officials Move Forward With Plans For Replacement School At Buckingham
NEWARK – Plans for a new Buckingham Elementary School moved closer to reality this week with the school board’s acceptance of a feasibility study for a new building. Just weeks after the completion of an addition at Stephen Decatur Middle School, the Worcester County Board of Education was presented with a feasibility study for the aging Buckingham Elementary School.
The Dispatch
LDC Plans Special Meeting With Berlin On LEOPS Request
SNOW HILL – The committee tasked with reviewing local municipalities’ use of casino revenue is exploring whether Berlin can use its funding to enroll in a law enforcement pension program. Members of the Local Development Council (LDC) for Ocean Downs Casino this week discussed the Town of Berlin’s...
WBOC
Salisbury Mayor Appointed to Gov. Moore's Cabinet
Salisbury, Md. - Salisbury Mayor Jake Day has been appointed to a cabinet position in Maryland Governor Elect Wes Moore's new administration. Just a day before Moore's inauguration, the Governor Elect announced another handful of cabinet positions. Salisbury Mayor Jake Day has been named Secretary of Housing and Community Development.
The Dispatch
Hebron Savings Bank Coming To Berlin
BERLIN – A new branch of Hebron Savings Bank is expected to come to the corner of Route 50 and Route 818 in Berlin. The Berlin Planning Commission this week approved a site plan for a Hebron Savings Bank set to be built on Route 818, or North Main Street, at its intersection with Route 50. Years ago, the site was home to a gas station.
WBOC
Jack Heath Appointed to Serve Out Jake Day's Term as Salisbury Mayor
SALISBURY, Md. - The Salisbury City Council has voted to appoint Council President Jack Heath to serve out the remainder of Mayor Jake Day's term. Day was announced as Governor-Elect Wes Moore's pick for Secretary of Housing and Community Development on Tuesday. Heath, 76, currently represents Salisbury's third city council...
WMDT.com
Gov. Moore’s inauguration draws thousands, including Eastern Shore citizens
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Governor Wes Moore’s inauguration drew spectators from across the state and the region. Folks from the Eastern Shore were also in Annapolis Wednesday morning to witness, and take part in, history. “I’m proud to be a Marylander, and days like this make me even more...
Cape Gazette
Major growth proposed along Route 16
It comes as no surprise that traffic along Route 16 is increasing, but what is shocking is the amount of development proposed along the corridor in Ellendale and Milton. If all proposed housing projects come to fruition, the population of Ellendale will increase from its current 500 to more than 5,500 over the next five to 10 years with more than 1,800 residential units in the planning stages. Ellendale currently has just over 200 dwelling units in town limits.
Cape Gazette
Former Bests’ Ace building demo underway
Demolition of the former Bests’ Ace Hardware store along Route 1 at Five Points by contractor John Macklin & Son of Milford began early Jan. 17. The building is being razed to make way for an upcoming Delaware Department of Transportation road improvement project scheduled to begin this spring along Plantation Road and the Beaver Dam-Route 9 intersection. A new connector road from the southbound lanes of Route 1 will be constructed through the property to connect to a new roundabout. The Best family first opened the store, which originally included a grocery store, 54 years ago.
WBOC
Milford Homeless Vacate "Tent City"
MILFORD, Del.- Displaced homeless people in town are in search of a new place to stay. They have moved out of the "tent city" they called home for years. Developers began preparing the property for construction today. The property off East Masten Circle was purchased in December and those living...
The Dispatch
Seven Rescued 30 Miles Off Resort’s Coast
OCEAN CITY — Seven people were hoisted from a disabled tugboat adrift about 30 miles off the coast of Ocean City early Saturday morning. Around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, a crewmember aboard the tugboat Legacy notified watch-standers at the U.S. Coast Guard Sector Maryland-National Capital Region that while towing a 290-foot barge from New Jersey to Guyana, a 1,000-foot towing line became entangled and fouled the vessel’s starboard propeller. The tugboat continued to make way on one engine when the towline snapped, according to reports.
Cape Gazette
Beebe announces board of directors changes
Beebe Healthcare recently announced two additions to its board of directors and one retirement. Stephen Fanto, MD, a board-certified anesthesiologist with Delaware Anesthesia Associates, has retired from the board after reaching his term limit. Fanto joined in October 2003, and was the first chair for the quality and safety committee, which was formed in 2007.
Mysterious whale death at Assateague inflames debate over offshore wind development
OCEAN CITY, Maryland — A 20-foot humpback whale was found dead on the beach at Assateague Island early Monday morning. The unusual event is further inflaming an issue that’s pitted one environmental group against another, in the growing epidemic of whale deaths on Atlantic beaches. Opponents of offshore...
The Dispatch
Things To Do Around Town – January 20, 2023
5-6:30 p.m. Atlantic General Hospital, Berlin. Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a support group promoting weight loss and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Call Rose 443-880-8444. All ladies who love to sing are invited to the Delmarva Woman’s Acapella Chorus, Ocean Pines Community Center, 239 Ocean Parkway, 6-8 p.m. Contact Mary 410-629-9383 or Carol 302-242-7062.
The Dispatch
Vanishing Ocean City With Bunk Mann – January 20, 2023
In the 1950s, a new town known as Ocean Beach was being promoted on the northern end of Assateague Island about five miles south of Ocean City. The development faced several problems, however, including access — there was no bridge to Assateague in those days and the small ferry could only carry three cars. Another problem was the situation with mosquitoes and greenhead flies on a west wind that could make life unbearable.
WBOC
A Piece of Ocean City History is Getting Restored
OCEAN CITY, Md. -- After nearly 50 years of being untouched, the sign for the old Shore Drive-in Theatre has been overtaken by rust and nature. Well now, one local artist has taken it upon himself to restore it. Rod Pond, also known as RCP, began his journey today by...
WBOC
Firefighters and First Responders Answer to Building Fire Hours After Dealing with Local Tragedy
LAUREL, Del. -- On Wednesday, firefighters across Eastern Sussex County successfully put out a multi-alarm fire at a historic building known as "The Globe" after dealing with a tragic car accident on Laurel Rd. hours before. According to the Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office, the fire began shortly before 1...
The Dispatch
Cops & Courts – January 20, 2023
OCEAN CITY — A Maryland man has been charged with motor vehicle theft and other counts after allegedly taking his girlfriend’s car without her consent. Around 5:35 p.m. last Sunday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer was dispatched to a hotel at 21st Street for a reported unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Ocean City Communications advised it was the second time officers had responded to the same complainant for the same issue, the first being on Dec. 26.
WGMD Radio
Residential & Commercial Building on Fire in Laurel
Laurel firefighters are on the scene of a structure fire on East Market Street in Laurel. The first call came out just before 1am. Crews arriving at the scene found heavy smoke and fire coming from a third floor residence above the 1 Chinese Restaurant and Dollar Bill$ Thrift Store with fire spreading through structure. Fire crews from Sussex, Kent and Wicomico Counties are on the scene along with paramedics. The State Fire Marshal is investigating.
