Related
willmarradio.com
Spicer Winterfest Activities
(Spicer, MN) a couple of Spicer Winterfest activities take place this weekend. All day today (Saturday) snowmobile enthusiasts can enjoy the Winterfest Spicer Speed event, which includes Central Minnesota Pond Racing starting at 11 in front of Zorbaz and the snowmobile Speed Run on Green Lake starting at 10. Tomorrow from 1 to 3 is the 5th Annual Kids Ice Fishing Derby in front of Pirotta Park on Green Lake. Bars and restaurants have dining and entertainment specials throughout Winterfest. The Spicer Ice Castle was completed on Saulsbury Beach last weekend, and the lighting ceremony and fireworks take place Saturday, January 28th. For a complete schedule go to the Spicer Commercial Club's Facebook Page.
willmarradio.com
Russell Flaata
Russell Flaata, of Granite Falls, passed away Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar at the age of 58. Celebration of life services will be held Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM at Anderson - TeBeest Funeral Home in Granite Falls with a visitation from 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM.
willmarradio.com
Shirley A. Giere
Shirley A. Giere, 85, of Willmar, died Monday, January 16th at CentraCare Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar. Her memorial service will be 11:00 am, Monday, January 23rd at Calvary Lutheran Church in Willmar. Further arrangements are pending with Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar. www.hafh.org A complete life story will be forthcoming when it is ready.
willmarradio.com
Willmar paper blasts county board for vote on official newspaper for 2023
(Willmar MN-) The West Central Tribune of Willmar this week blasted three members of the Kandiyohi County Board for choosing The Lakes Area Review of Spicer as it's official newspaper for 2023. In an editorial Wednesday, the paper asked why Board Chair Roger Imdieke and Board Members Dale Anderson and Duane Anderson would chose the Spicer paper, which is a weekly paper with no online presence, and with coverage limited to the northern half of Kandiyohi County, to publish it's legal notices. The Willmar paper has a print edition twice-a-week and a daily online edition, as well as a digital edition and the Willmar Reminder. The Lakes Area Review bid was lower than the West Central Tribune's, and on KWLM's Open Mic this week, Imdieke said Kandiyohi County is not unique in choosing a smaller publication to be their official paper...
willmarradio.com
Settlement conference in Olivia Wednesday for Renville rape suspect
(Olivia MN-) A settlement conference takes place today for a Renville man accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl in Danube last summer. 23-year-old Jordan Freitag is charged with 6 counts of 1st Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct and appears before Judge Laurence Stratton at 10:45 a.m. Freitag is currently free on $75,000 conditional bail. Court records say Freitag sexually assaulted the girl at a residence in Danube July 24th, and 20-year-old Kelsey Jones of Willmar is accused of holding the victim down during the alleged attack. Jones is charged with 2 counts of Aiding and Abetting 1st Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct.
willmarradio.com
Brownton man hurt in McLeod County crash
(Brownton MN-) A Brownton man was hurt in a car-semi crash in McLeod County yesterday morning. The state patrol says it happened just after midnight on Highway 15 south of Brownton when a car, driven by 35-year-old Michael Pierson of Brownton, and a semi driven 56-year-old Darrell Naber of Litchfield were both southbound when they collided. Naber was uninjured, but Pierson was taken to the Hutchinson Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
willmarradio.com
Fergus Falls tops Cardinals
The Willmar Cardinal boys basketball team traveled to Fergus Falls to take on the Otters Friday night and were defeated by a final score of 56-47. It appeared as though the Cards were in charge midway through the first half as they were up by 10. But, in spite of the fact the Otters had 12 turn overs, they went on a 16-6 run and went into the locker room with a 26-25 half time lead.
willmarradio.com
Kandiyohi County applying for state funds for interchange by New London Country Stop
(New London MN-) The Minnesota Department of Transportation says both a roundabout and an interchange are still being considered for a dangerous intersection in New London, but Kandiyohi County has applied for state funding for an interchange. The public input process for safety improvements at Highway 23 and Highway 9 at The Country Stop in New London has wrapped up, and MnDot says they want to thank the public, and members of the advisory group who MnDot says were "integral in helping to analyze potential safety improvements, consider public feedback and give input to MnDOT."
willmarradio.com
NLS Falls at Home to Chargers in Boys Hoops
(New London, MN) -- The NL-S Wildcats boys hosted the Dassel-Cokato Chargers on Thursday night and lost their third game in a row, 65-60. The Chargers took command early on an 8-0 run after the Wildcats first two baskets, and then led by as many as 14, but the ‘Cats ended the 1st Half on a 5-0 run to pull within six, 33-27.
willmarradio.com
BBE Jaguars girls win at Kimball
(Kimball, MN) – The Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa (BBE) Jaguars girls won their eighth game in a row on Friday night beating the Kimball Cubs, 56-39. Both teams were cold early, and had numerous turnovers, but the Jaguars took control about halfway through the 1st Half on a 8-0 run which then developed into a 14-2 run. The Jaguars led 30-17 at the break. BBE started the 2nd Half with a 5-0 run followed a few minutes later by a 7-0 run to go up by 22, their largest lead of the game. And, the BBE defense, arguably their best of the year so far, was a major factor in the victory as well.
willmarradio.com
One to two inches of snow expected in local area Thursday, heavier snow to the south
(Willmar MN-) Snow will continue through much of the day and some pockets of heavy snow will be possible. This is not a big accumulating snow for the Willmar area and the Twin Cities metro. However, the timing of this snow could really make out for a messy morning and midday rush.
willmarradio.com
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 19 at 7:18AM CST until January 19 at 12:00PM CST by NWS
..WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Renville, Redwood and Brown Counties. * WHEN...Until noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous.
Comments / 0