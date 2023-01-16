Read full article on original website
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
Will Bucs, Brady part ways? Here’s what Brady said after loss to Cowboys
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Well, that’s the end of the Buccaneers’ season, and maybe even quarterback Tom Brady’s career in Tampa Bay. Heading into the Wild Card game, Brady was 7-0 against the Dallas Cowboys, but after four quarters, Dallas put a blemish on Brady’s record and the Bucs’ Super Bowl dreams. After the Dallas […]
Report: Steelers coaching decisions on hold as Mike Tomlin deals with personal matters
Several teams that missed the playoffs made changes to their coaching staff last week, but there’s been no word of any changes out of Pittsburgh. Mark Kaboly of TheAthletic.com reports that any coaching moves with the Steelers are on hold for the time being. The reason why things are on hold is that head coach Mike Tomlin has been attending to a personal matter.
Jones warns 49ers' defense can expect 'triple-threat' Dak
The Dallas Cowboys face a tough task as they prepare to battle the 49ers and their vaunted defense Sunday in the NFC Divisional Playoffs at Levi’s Stadium. But Dallas owner Jerry Jones believes his quarterback Dak Prescott can give San Francisco a run for its money -- literally. Prescott...
Bucs fire assistant DL coach Lori Locust
The coaching staff changes in Tampa are not limited to the offensive side of the ball. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Bucs have fired assistant defensive line coach Lori Locust. The word comes after the team dispatched offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, wide receivers coach Kevin Garver, and running backs coach Todd McNair. Quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen is retiring in another change to the staff.
Saints Fans Freak Out After RB Alvin Kamara Shares Photo of His Locker on Instagram
New Orleans Saints fans are in a fragile spot right now. Many of the New Orleans die-hards are still coping with the back-to-back losses of the only Super Bowl-winning Saints quarterback Drew Brees as well as the all-time greatest franchise head coach Sean Payton. 2022 was a season marred with...
Prescott admits he should’ve gone down earlier to preserve time
Dak Prescott’s 2021 season ended in chaos. In the closing 32 seconds of the 49ers’ 23-17 playoff win over the Cowboys in the NFC wild-card round Sunday, Prescott and his offense began a potential game-winning drive at the Dallas 20-yard line. Three quick passes moved the football up to the San Francisco 41.
Eagles injury report: Johnson limited, Graham sick
Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson was limited on Wednesday for the Eagles’ first real practice of the week before Saturday’s divisional round game against the Giants. He was also listed as limited after Tuesday’s walkthrough. Johnson, 32, is going to attempt to play through a torn adductor...
Texans complete interview with Sean Payton
The Texans completed an interview with Sean Payton on Monday, the team announced. It is unknown where the interview took place as the team provided no details. The Texans are one of four teams with permission from the Saints to talk to Payton. The Broncos will interview Payton in Los...
Alex Cappa, Jonah Williams remain out of practice for Bengals
As the Bengals continue to get ready for their divisional-round matchup with the Bills, it still looks like they’re going to be without two key offensive linemen. Right guard Alex Cappa (ankle) and left tackle Jonah Williams (knee) both remained non-participants for Thursday’s practice. That’s no real surprise, as head coach Zac Taylor called both players week-to-week with their respective injuries.
Dolphins fire Josh Boyer
Miami’s defense will have a different look in the team’s second season under head coach Mike McDaniel. The Dolphins announced they’ve fired defensive coordinator Josh Boyer, safeties coach Steve Gregory, outside linebackers coach Ty McKenzie, and assistant linebackers coach Steve Ferentz. “I am grateful for Josh’s contributions...
49ers get two more third-round compensatory picks after Titans hire Ran Carthon
The 49ers continue to benefit from developing a diverse group of coaches and personnel executives. In 2020 the NFL implemented a new rule to try to incentivize teams to develop minority coaches and executives, which rewarded any team with two third-round compensatory picks if a minority was hired away from their franchise to become another team’s head coach or General Manager.
'Playoff Deebo' means extra chip on his shoulder and big plays
SANTA CLARA — The 49ers' divisional-round playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday might be one of the biggest they've ever hosted at Levi’s Stadium, but to Deebo Samuel, it’s just another step toward his team's ultimate aim. "I just look at it as another opponent...
Biggest differences between Eagles and Giants from Week 14
The Eagles beat the Giants twice in the regular season but that Week 18 game was a weird one. The Giants rested their starters and the Eagles did the bare minimum to win and earn the No. 1 seed. So the first meeting between these two teams ahead of their...
John Harbaugh: OC job will be highly sought after, Lamar Jackson will have input
The Ravens parted ways with offensive coordinator Greg Roman on Thursday and that opening was one of the leading topics of conversation at a press conference with head coach John Harbaugh and General Manager Eric DeCosta later in the day. Harbaugh called Roman a “great coach” who accomplished some “pretty...
Report: Wes Phillips plans to stay with Vikings after Chargers interview request
The Chargers are looking for a new offensive coordinator, but it doesn’t look like it will be Wes Phillips. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the Chargers requested an interview with the Vikings offensive coordinator after firing Joe Lombardi earlier this week. Fowler reports that Phillips plans to remain with the Vikings rather than vie for a spot on Brandon Staley’s staff in Los Angeles.
Amy Adams Strunk: We’re excited to add Ran Carthon as our new G.M.
The Titans have made it official, announcing the hiring of Ran Carthon as their new General Manager on Wednesday morning. Carthon had been with the 49ers since 2017, originally as the team’s director of pro personnel. He was promoted to director of player personnel in 2021. “We are excited...
Report: Ben Johnson returns to Lions with new contract, large raise
Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson was a popular name in head coaching searches this month, but Johnson won’t be taking any of the openings around the league. Johnson interviewed with the Texans and Colts before deciding to withdraw from other interviews so he could return to the Lions. His return reportedly came with a new deal.
Anthony Lynn: 49ers resources, willingness to win are different than what I experienced with Chargers
The Chargers fired former head coach Anthony Lynn after the team finished the 2020 season 7-9, which gave him a 33-31 record over four seasons. After a brief stint as the Lions’ offensive coordinator last year, Lynn landed with the 49ers in 2022 as the club’s assistant head coach and running backs coach.
Rob Gronkowski gives depressing take on playing for Patriots
They say "winning cures everything," but that wasn't exactly the case during Rob Gronkowski's time with the New England Patriots. Gronkowski spent nine seasons playing for Bill Belichick. While that resulted in three Super Bowl titles, it wasn't always an enjoyable experience for the future Hall-of-Fame tight end. Even during those successful seasons.
