WFLA

Will Bucs, Brady part ways? Here’s what Brady said after loss to Cowboys

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Well, that’s the end of the Buccaneers’ season, and maybe even quarterback Tom Brady’s career in Tampa Bay. Heading into the Wild Card game, Brady was 7-0 against the Dallas Cowboys, but after four quarters, Dallas put a blemish on Brady’s record and the Bucs’ Super Bowl dreams. After the Dallas […]
TAMPA, FL
NBC Sports

Jones warns 49ers' defense can expect 'triple-threat' Dak

The Dallas Cowboys face a tough task as they prepare to battle the 49ers and their vaunted defense Sunday in the NFC Divisional Playoffs at Levi’s Stadium. But Dallas owner Jerry Jones believes his quarterback Dak Prescott can give San Francisco a run for its money -- literally. Prescott...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Sports

Bucs fire assistant DL coach Lori Locust

The coaching staff changes in Tampa are not limited to the offensive side of the ball. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Bucs have fired assistant defensive line coach Lori Locust. The word comes after the team dispatched offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, wide receivers coach Kevin Garver, and running backs coach Todd McNair. Quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen is retiring in another change to the staff.
TAMPA, FL
NBC Sports

Prescott admits he should’ve gone down earlier to preserve time

Dak Prescott’s 2021 season ended in chaos. In the closing 32 seconds of the 49ers’ 23-17 playoff win over the Cowboys in the NFC wild-card round Sunday, Prescott and his offense began a potential game-winning drive at the Dallas 20-yard line. Three quick passes moved the football up to the San Francisco 41.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Sports

Eagles injury report: Johnson limited, Graham sick

Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson was limited on Wednesday for the Eagles’ first real practice of the week before Saturday’s divisional round game against the Giants. He was also listed as limited after Tuesday’s walkthrough. Johnson, 32, is going to attempt to play through a torn adductor...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Texans complete interview with Sean Payton

The Texans completed an interview with Sean Payton on Monday, the team announced. It is unknown where the interview took place as the team provided no details. The Texans are one of four teams with permission from the Saints to talk to Payton. The Broncos will interview Payton in Los...
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Sports

Alex Cappa, Jonah Williams remain out of practice for Bengals

As the Bengals continue to get ready for their divisional-round matchup with the Bills, it still looks like they’re going to be without two key offensive linemen. Right guard Alex Cappa (ankle) and left tackle Jonah Williams (knee) both remained non-participants for Thursday’s practice. That’s no real surprise, as head coach Zac Taylor called both players week-to-week with their respective injuries.
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Sports

Dolphins fire Josh Boyer

Miami’s defense will have a different look in the team’s second season under head coach Mike McDaniel. The Dolphins announced they’ve fired defensive coordinator Josh Boyer, safeties coach Steve Gregory, outside linebackers coach Ty McKenzie, and assistant linebackers coach Steve Ferentz. “I am grateful for Josh’s contributions...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Sports

49ers get two more third-round compensatory picks after Titans hire Ran Carthon

The 49ers continue to benefit from developing a diverse group of coaches and personnel executives. In 2020 the NFL implemented a new rule to try to incentivize teams to develop minority coaches and executives, which rewarded any team with two third-round compensatory picks if a minority was hired away from their franchise to become another team’s head coach or General Manager.
NBC Sports

'Playoff Deebo' means extra chip on his shoulder and big plays

SANTA CLARA — The 49ers' divisional-round playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday might be one of the biggest they've ever hosted at Levi’s Stadium, but to Deebo Samuel, it’s just another step toward his team's ultimate aim. "I just look at it as another opponent...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Biggest differences between Eagles and Giants from Week 14

The Eagles beat the Giants twice in the regular season but that Week 18 game was a weird one. The Giants rested their starters and the Eagles did the bare minimum to win and earn the No. 1 seed. So the first meeting between these two teams ahead of their...
DALLAS, PA
NBC Sports

Report: Wes Phillips plans to stay with Vikings after Chargers interview request

The Chargers are looking for a new offensive coordinator, but it doesn’t look like it will be Wes Phillips. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the Chargers requested an interview with the Vikings offensive coordinator after firing Joe Lombardi earlier this week. Fowler reports that Phillips plans to remain with the Vikings rather than vie for a spot on Brandon Staley’s staff in Los Angeles.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Sports

Amy Adams Strunk: We’re excited to add Ran Carthon as our new G.M.

The Titans have made it official, announcing the hiring of Ran Carthon as their new General Manager on Wednesday morning. Carthon had been with the 49ers since 2017, originally as the team’s director of pro personnel. He was promoted to director of player personnel in 2021. “We are excited...
NASHVILLE, TN
NBC Sports

Report: Ben Johnson returns to Lions with new contract, large raise

Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson was a popular name in head coaching searches this month, but Johnson won’t be taking any of the openings around the league. Johnson interviewed with the Texans and Colts before deciding to withdraw from other interviews so he could return to the Lions. His return reportedly came with a new deal.
DETROIT, MI
NBC Sports

Rob Gronkowski gives depressing take on playing for Patriots

They say "winning cures everything," but that wasn't exactly the case during Rob Gronkowski's time with the New England Patriots. Gronkowski spent nine seasons playing for Bill Belichick. While that resulted in three Super Bowl titles, it wasn't always an enjoyable experience for the future Hall-of-Fame tight end. Even during those successful seasons.

