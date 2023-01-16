ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Khloé Kardashian Shares First Photo of Baby Boy's Face

Khloé Kardashian is celebrating her baby boy's first Christmas by sharing the first photo of his face with the world. The Kardashians star, 38, took to Instagram Monday to share a photo of her family's annual Christmas Eve party, featuring 4-year-old daughter True and her 5-month-old son, both of whom she shares with Tristan Thompson.
Popculture

Talk Show Host Pregnant With Baby No. 5

Stacey Solomon's family is growing! Following a brief social media hiatus, the Loose Women co-host returned to Instagram Wednesday with the exciting news that she is pregnant with her fifth child, her third with husband Joe Swash! The beloved UK-based TV personality is already a mom to 1-year-old daughter Rose and 3-year-old son Rex, whom she shares with Swash, as well as son Leighton, 10, whom she shares with ex Aaron Barham, and son Zachery, whom she shares with Dean Cox. Swash is also dad to son Harry, 15, who he shares with ex Emma Sophocleous.
People

Ice-T and Coco Austin Defend Daughter Chanel, 7, After Backlash on Playful Twerking Video

Ice-T and Coco Austin have often responded to criticism of their parenting decisions with 7-year-old daughter Chanel Coco Austin and Ice-T are defending their daughter and themselves against critics of their parenting. On Tuesday, the model shared a video on Instagram of her family doing TikTok dances in Christmas pajamas together. In one video, 7-year-old daughter Chanel jumps in and starts dancing, twerking in her best imitation of Tina Belcher from Bob's Burgers. "Gotta love family time! The adults in our family were doing a TikTok and Chanel runs out in...
ETOnline.com

Beyonce and JAY-Z's Daughter Blue Ivy Turns 11: See the Heartfelt Birthday Tribute

Blue Ivy Carter is feeling the love on her 11th birthday. The young daughter of Beyonce and JAY-Z got a heartfelt tribute on her special day from her grandma, Tina Knowles. Beyonce's mom took to Instagram on Sunday to share a snapshot of herself and Blue Ivy standing side-by-side on the beach, with the glowing orange sunset behind them.
RadarOnline

Divorce Turns Nasty: Ne-Yo Shares First Photos Of 'Love Child' He Fathered During Marriage To Crystal

Recording artist Ne-Yo gave fans the first glimpse of the son he allegedly fathered during his marriage to estranged wife Crystal Smith, RadarOnline.com has learned."I am BLESSED," the Sexy Love hitmaker wrote via his Instagram Stories on Tuesday, January 10, after sharing multiple photos of his kids after the new year. "Thank you GOD for my beautiful children and the people that help me raise them. I love you all."The singer shares three children with Smith, Isabella Rose, Shaffer Chimere Jr., and Alexander-Raj. He also has two children with ex-fiancée Monyetta Shaw, daughter Madilyn Grace, and son Mason Evan, in...
People

Kendra Wilkinson's Son Hank Jr. and Daughter Alijah Look All Grown Up in Rare Vacation Photos

Kendra Wilkinson shares daughter Alijah Mary, 8, and son Hank Jr., 12, with ex Hank Baskett Kendra Wilkinson is sharing quality time with her kids over the holidays. The Kendra Sells Hollywood star, 37, shared a rare photo with her two kids — daughter Alijah Mary, 8, and son Hank Jr., 12 — as the family enjoyed some downtime in Maui, Hawaii. "Happy Holidays 🌺," she captioned the shots on Instagram, the first of which shows the reality star smiling while surrounded by palm trees with her kids. Wilkinson smiles in a...
People

Pregnant Rumer Willis Joined by Mom Demi Moore and Sisters at Doctor's in Fun Family Photo

Rumer Willis announced her first pregnancy with boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas on Instagram Tuesday Demi Moore and her family can't wait to meet their newest addition. On Wednesday, the grandma-to-be, 60, shared a photo from an ultrasound appointment for pregnant daughter Rumer Willis, where she posed with daughter Tallulah's dog Pilaf and the rest of her daughters in a fun family photo. "Saying hello to the little nibblet!! Overjoyed for you, my sweet Rumer," wrote the G.I. Jane actress. "It's an honor to witness your journey into motherhood, and can't wait to welcome...
Parade

Billy Joel Shares Rare Photo of Daughter on Her 37th Birthday

Billy Joel is celebrating his daughter's 37th birthday!. The "Piano Man" crooner took to Twitter to wish his daughter, Alexa Ray Joel, a happy birthday earlier today. Alongside the note, Joel posted a photo of his daughter, who eyed the camera while posing in front of a brightly lit chandelier in an elegant red dress. Styling her brown locks in messy waves, she completed the chic look with glam makeup that included black winged eyeliner and a two-tone rose gold eyeshadow.
People

Serena Williams Surprises Daughter Olympia with 'Special' Party — and a Visit from Moana!

"We don’t need a reason or a special occasion we make everyday as special and memorable as we can," Serena Williams shared on Instagram Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian love to make every day special for their little girl. The retired tennis pro, 41, and the Reddit co-founder, 39, surprised daughter Olympia, 5, on Wednesday with a "special" party where Disney's Moana made a guest appearance. Williams shared a series of snaps from the party on Instagram, which showed Olympia smiling alongside Moana and her parents as the group of four...
People

Anderson Cooper Shares Adorable Photos of Sons Wyatt and Sebastian Celebrating Christmas

Anderson Cooper spent time with sons Wyatt and Sebastian over the holiday weekend Anderson Cooper is celebrating his first Christmas as a dad of two! On Monday, the CNN anchor, 55, shared a series of adorable pictures on Instagram of his sons Wyatt, 2, and Sebastian Luke, 7 months, celebrating the holiday together. In one cute snap, Wyatt shows Sebastian the gifts under the Christmas tree as the infant intently focuses on what his big brother has to say. A second photo shows the brothers sweetly looking up at the...
People

Diddy Shares First Photos of Baby Daughter Love's Face — See the Sweet Close-Ups!

Sean "Diddy" Combs is a father of seven after announcing the birth of daughter Love Sean Combs earlier this month Sean "Diddy" Combs is sharing a closer look at his baby girl. On Tuesday, the hip-hop mogul shared new photos on Instagram of baby daughter Love Sean Combs, featuring the infant's face for the first time. "Baby Love 💖," he captioned the two shots, one where Love looks up at him from her car seat, with a full head of hair and big, dark brown eyes. The second photo shows baby...
People

Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Shares Ultrasound Photo as He Thanks 2022 for 'Giving Me a Family'

Keke Palmer, 29, announced that she and boyfriend Darius Jackson are expecting during her Saturday Night Live monologue last month Keke Palmer's boyfriend is reflecting on the couple's exciting year together. Sharing a photo carousel on Instagram on Tuesday, Darius Jackson took the time to look back at 2022 — the year in which Palmer announced her pregnancy — writing, "To 2022, thank you for giving me a family ❤️🙏🏽." The carousel includes pictures of Jackson, 28, on vacation with the Nope actress, scooping her up for a kiss as they enjoy...
Page Six

Maralee Nichols dresses her and Tristan Thompson’s son up as Santa for Christmas

Maralee Nichols dressed up her 1-year-old son, Theo, as Santa Claus while celebrating their second Christmas as a family of two. The model, who welcomed the little one with Tristan Thompson last December, took to Instagram Monday to share photos of Theo in a red Santa onesie. “Spotted Santa Claus 🎅🏽♥️,” the 31-year-old captioned the flicks of her son crawling on the floor and getting into a toy Bentley Chiron. The fuzzy outfit was complete with a built-in Santa hat and white trim. Earlier this month, Nichols celebrated her baby boy’s first birthday with a “Winter ONEderland” themed party. “I...
People

Audrey Roloff Shares Sweet 'Cousins' Photo of Her Kids with Tori and Zach Roloff's on Christmas

Audrey and Jeremy Roloff's three kids — Radley, 13 months, Bode, 2, and Ember, 5 — posed with Tori and Zach Roloff's three kids — Josiah, 7 months, Lilah, 3, and Jackson, 5, for the sweet family photo Audrey Roloff shared a sweet moment from her family's Christmas. In an Instagram Story on Sunday, the Little People, Big World star shared a special photo of her and Jeremy Roloff's three kids posing with Tori and Zach Roloff's three kids at their family Christmas gathering. Sitting on a couch together in...
People

Tom Brady Says He Loves Daughter Vivian 'Infinity' as He Shares Photo of Her Horseback Riding

Tom Brady is dad to son Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10, with ex Gisele Bündchen and son Jack, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan Tom Brady loves watching his little girl enjoy one of her passions. Earlier this week, the NFL star, 45, shared a cute photo of daughter Vivian Lake, 10, on horseback while walking around an outdoor ring. The pre-teen smiles for her dad's photo, which was snapped from a patio area outside the ring. "❤️❤️❤️ x Infinty [sic]," Brady captioned the post on his Instagram Story. The Tampa...
People

Savannah Guthrie Shares Adorable Photo with Her Family in Matching Christmas Pajamas: 'Very Merry'

The Today anchor is mom to son Charley, 6, and daughter Vale, 8 Savannah Guthrie is enjoying the holiday season with her family. The Today anchor shared a sweet photo on Instagram Monday from her Christmas with husband Michael Feldman and their two kids —  son Charles "Charley" Max, 6, and daughter Vale, 8. In the cute shot, the family of four poses in matching Christmas pajamas that feature different color mugs of hot cocoa. Vale and Charley both wear the full pajama set while their parents sport the printed joggers and...
People

People

