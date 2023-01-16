Mercedes Mone files trademark for 'The CEO'

The former Sasha Banks has filed a trademark for one of her nicknames.

NJPW

The former Sasha Banks has filed a trademark for one of her nicknames.

On January 11, Mercedes Mone (real name Mercedes Varnado) applied to trademark the term "The CEO." The filing was made through Mone's Soulnado company.

The full filing can be seen below:

THE CEO Goods and Services IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes

Mone was introduced as "The CEO Mercedes Mone" when she made her NJPW debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17 earlier this month. It was Mone's first pro wrestling appearance since walking out of WWE last May.

Following Wrestle Kingdom, it was confirmed that Mone will challenge KAIRI for the IWGP Women's Championship at NJPW Battle in the Valley on Saturday, February 18. The show is taking place in San Jose, California and will be available live as a Fite TV pay-per-view with English commentary.

It was announced last week that Mone will have a role in an upcoming action-thriller film titled "The Collective." The movie has already wrapped filming.