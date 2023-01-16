ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

POLITICO

The FAA has a new problem: Senate Republicans are raising a military waiver issue that could stall Joe Biden's pick to run the agency.

According to statute, FAA administrators must be a U.S. citizen, be a "civilian" and have experience in a field directly related to aviation. What's happening: Phil Washington, President Joe Biden's pick to head the FAA, has a new problem: Some Senate Republicans appear intent on fouling up his nomination over a statutory requirement intended to ensure that the head of the agency is a civilian.
WDTN

GOP eager to take on Sherrod Brown for Ohio Senate seat

Republicans are already setting their sights on incumbent Sen. Sherrod Brown’s (D-Ohio) seat ahead of 2024, pointing to signs that the Buckeye State is trending redder every election cycle.  On Tuesday, state Sen. Matt Dolan (R-Ohio) launched his second bid for Senate, after his failed one in 2022, and became the first Republican to enter […]
Cleveland.com

Matt Dolan enters race to challenge Sen. Sherrod Brown in 2024

COLUMBUS, Ohio — U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown has drawn the first of what could be several Republican would-be challengers for the 2024 election. Republican Ohio state Sen. Matt Dolan, of Chagrin Falls, announced Tuesday that he is running for Brown’s seat in 2024. In an interview, Dolan criticized Brown as too liberal to represent Ohio. And, similar to Dolan’s unsuccessful Senate campaign in 2022, he billed himself as a pragmatic conservative with a proven history of legislating.
New York Post

What Hunter Biden told Kevin McCarthy’s mom at White House state dinner

Hunter Biden walked up to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) at the White House state dinner honoring French President Emmanuel Macron last month and commented on the appearance of McCarthy’s 82-year-old mother, according to a report. President Biden’s son was among the first of the guests to arrive at the lavish function, and among the few other early arrivals was McCarthy and his mother Roberta, according to a New York Times report on Wednesday. Despite the California Republican’s vows to investigate Hunter and his father, the first son and his wife approached McCarthy and his mother and the two men shook...
Washington Examiner

‘Final’ warning: Jim Jordan threatens subpoenas for Biden administration officials

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) warned Biden administration officials to expect subpoenas if they don't cooperate with earlier requests for testimony and documents. Jordan's letters request information regarding some of the House Republicans' top investigative priorities. He sent them last year but was told to renew his request...
WFMJ.com

J.D. Vance, Dan Bishop demanding transparency on amount of security assistance for Ukraine

U.S. Senator, J.D. Vance along with North Carolina Congressman, Dan Bishop are requesting transparency from the Biden administration on security assistance to Ukraine. The senator and congressman sent a bicameral letter to White House Office of Management and Budget Director, Shalanda Young to request an expansion of the congressionally mandated crosscutting report on the amount of assistance being provided to Ukraine.
WFMJ.com

U.S. Senator J.D. Vance visits Youngstown Air Reserve Station

New Ohio U.S. Senator JD Vance made a stop in the Valley at the Youngstown Air Reserve Station Tuesday. "I'm here just to understand," said Senator Vance. "The C-130 is a very versatile air craft. What're they doing here? What're they doing day to day," he said. It's the first...
