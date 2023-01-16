ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

fox5ny.com

Homeless man accused of terrorizing Queens neighborhood

NEW YORK - A restaurant owner in Queens says a homeless man is terrorizing the neighborhood. Many of the incidents have been caught by the Astoria eatery's surveillance camera. In one of the videos the man allegedly threw a rock at an employee of The Sweet Spot Sporting Bar. Harry...
QUEENS, NY
New York Post

21-year-old shot dead outside Bronx home

A 21-year-old man was gunned down outside his home in the Bronx Wednesday night, police said. Nicholas Lewis was shot once in the chest in the back of his Pratt Avenue house in the Eastchester section of the borough just before 9 p.m., according to the NYPD. Emergency responders rushed Lewis to Jacobi Hospital, but he couldn’t be saved. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. A man was seen consoling a girl outside the home in the aftermath of the shooting. The shooter remains at large.
BRONX, NY
Daily News

Ex-con arrested for first NYC homicide of 2023, victim stabbed in drunken Bronx New Years fight

An ex-con once convicted of attempted murder has been arrested for taking part in a booze-fueled New Years morning brawl that ended in the first New York City homicide of 2023, police said Wednesday. Ira Shane was nabbed Tuesday for the Jan. 1 slaying of 63-year-old Sergio Garcia, who was fatally stabbed while defending his girlfriend in a drunken fight with a group on College Ave. near E. ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bkreader.com

Man Receives 9-Year Sentence for Kings Plaza Mall Sneaker Store Shooting

A 20-year-old Bronx man will serve nine years in prison after pleading guilty to charges that stem from a shooting at the Kings Plaza Mall in late last January. “This defendant shot two teenagers and terrorized everyone around when he opened fire on a group in a crowded mall store,” said Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez in a press release.
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

80-year-old man assaulted, robbed in Brooklyn subway station

BROOKLYN, NY
Shore News Network

14-year-old girl missing from the Bronx

New York, MY – A 14-year-old girl has gone missing in the Bronx, and now police are asking the public for assistance in locating her. “It was reported to police that the missing was last seen on Monday, January 16, at approximately 1700 hours, leaving her residence located at 1478 Beach Avenue,” the NYPD said in a statement. “The missing is described as a female, Hispanic, approximately 5’2″ in height, approximately 115 lbs in weight, with brown eyes and dark-colored hair. The missing was last seen wearing a blue jacket, gray hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and multicolored sneakers.” Police are The post 14-year-old girl missing from the Bronx appeared first on Shore News Network.
BRONX, NY
fox5ny.com

Saudi national arrested after school bus stolen in NJ

NEW JERSEY - A 22-year-old Saudi Arabian national has been arrested in Pennsylvania in connection with a school bus that was stolen earlier in the week in New Jersey. The bus was stolen out of Livingston on Tuesday. The man was taken into custody in the early morning hours on Thursday. The location of the arrest was not disclosed. The bus was also recovered.
LIVINGSTON, NJ
Shore News Network

80-year-old man choked and robbed inside NYC subway station

NEW YORK, NY – An 80-year-old man was assaulted and robbed inside a Brooklyn subway station on Sunday. According to police, a black male approached the elderly male inside the Pitkin Avenue and Euclid Avenue station at around 7:30 pm. The suspect sprayed the man in the face with an unknown liquid, then choked him while forcibly robbing the man of his belongings. The suspect fled in an unknown direction. Detectives with the NYPD’s 75th Precinct are asking the public for assistance in identifying the suspect who is still at large. If you have information, you can call 800-577-TIPS. The post 80-year-old man choked and robbed inside NYC subway station appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

32-year-old man shot, killed in Brooklyn: NYPD

NEW YORK - The NYPD is investigating after a 32-year-old man was shot and killed in Brooklyn on Monday afternoon. Authorities say the shooting happened just before 4 p.m. in Park Slope near the corner of Dean Street and 4th Avenue. The victim was shot in the abdomen and rushed...
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

Victim identified after tractor-trailer plummets onto NY highway

NEW YORK - The driver of a tractor-trailer killed when the vehicle he was driving went off an overpass on the Cross Westchester Expressway (I-287) on Wednesday morning has been identified. Nathan L. Montalvo, 42, of Guilford, Connecticut, was killed in the crash yesterday around 10:20 a.m. at Exit 9A,...
GUILFORD, CT

