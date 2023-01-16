Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mayor Adams Said We Can’t Take It Anymore to Governor HochulTom HandyNew York City, NY
Major discount retail chain opening another new location in New JerseyKristen WaltersMorristown, NJ
Welcome to the Trans World - All In a Day's WorkWilliam "Dollar Bill" MerseyNew York City, NY
Please respect the food: Why asylum seekers are complaining about the meals bought with the money of taxpayers?Mark StarNew York City, NY
New York/New Jersey Residents Admit To a Credit Card Fraud Scheme That Affected Thousands of CitizensAbdul GhaniNewark, NJ
Related
fox5ny.com
Homeless man accused of terrorizing Queens neighborhood
NEW YORK - A restaurant owner in Queens says a homeless man is terrorizing the neighborhood. Many of the incidents have been caught by the Astoria eatery's surveillance camera. In one of the videos the man allegedly threw a rock at an employee of The Sweet Spot Sporting Bar. Harry...
Man slashed in face during dispute in Brooklyn apartment building, 3 suspects sought
Police are searching for three men after a man was slashed in the face during an argument inside a Brooklyn apartment building Tuesday night.
Suspect who groped woman, 20, aboard Brooklyn MTA bus sought
Police are searching for a man who allegedly groped a woman aboard an MTA bus in Brooklyn on Tuesday, authorities said.
21-year-old shot dead outside Bronx home
A 21-year-old man was gunned down outside his home in the Bronx Wednesday night, police said. Nicholas Lewis was shot once in the chest in the back of his Pratt Avenue house in the Eastchester section of the borough just before 9 p.m., according to the NYPD. Emergency responders rushed Lewis to Jacobi Hospital, but he couldn’t be saved. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. A man was seen consoling a girl outside the home in the aftermath of the shooting. The shooter remains at large.
Brooklyn man allegedly selling more than 3½ pounds of marijuana from car in Atlantic City
A Brooklyn man was arrested for selling marijuana out of his vehicle in Atlantic City. Herbert Nelson, 37, was found blocking the crosswalk in the 100 block of South Mississippi Avenue on Sunday night, police said. His vehicle had writing openly advertising the sale of marijuana and marijuana products. Nelson...
Brink’s heist: $300,000 stolen from armored truck at NY bank
NEW YORK (AP) — A man made off with $300,000 cash in a bizarre Brink’s truck robbery outside a Brooklyn bank last week, police say. According to police, the thief swiped an unattended money bag from the armored truck’s bumper while two other men distracted the Brink’s employee by asking him for directions.
Ex-con arrested for first NYC homicide of 2023, victim stabbed in drunken Bronx New Years fight
An ex-con once convicted of attempted murder has been arrested for taking part in a booze-fueled New Years morning brawl that ended in the first New York City homicide of 2023, police said Wednesday. Ira Shane was nabbed Tuesday for the Jan. 1 slaying of 63-year-old Sergio Garcia, who was fatally stabbed while defending his girlfriend in a drunken fight with a group on College Ave. near E. ...
bkreader.com
Man Receives 9-Year Sentence for Kings Plaza Mall Sneaker Store Shooting
A 20-year-old Bronx man will serve nine years in prison after pleading guilty to charges that stem from a shooting at the Kings Plaza Mall in late last January. “This defendant shot two teenagers and terrorized everyone around when he opened fire on a group in a crowded mall store,” said Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez in a press release.
fox5ny.com
80-year-old man assaulted, robbed in Brooklyn subway station
NEW YORK - The NYPD is searching for the suspect who assaulted and robbed an 80-year-old man inside a subway station in Brooklyn. According to authorities, on December 15 at around 7:30 p.m., the victim was at the turnstile to enter the A/C line at the Euclid Avenue station in East New York, when the suspect approached him, flashed a light into his eyes and sprayed him in the face with an unknown substance.
14-year-old girl missing from the Bronx
New York, MY – A 14-year-old girl has gone missing in the Bronx, and now police are asking the public for assistance in locating her. “It was reported to police that the missing was last seen on Monday, January 16, at approximately 1700 hours, leaving her residence located at 1478 Beach Avenue,” the NYPD said in a statement. “The missing is described as a female, Hispanic, approximately 5’2″ in height, approximately 115 lbs in weight, with brown eyes and dark-colored hair. The missing was last seen wearing a blue jacket, gray hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and multicolored sneakers.” Police are The post 14-year-old girl missing from the Bronx appeared first on Shore News Network.
fox5ny.com
Saudi national arrested after school bus stolen in NJ
NEW JERSEY - A 22-year-old Saudi Arabian national has been arrested in Pennsylvania in connection with a school bus that was stolen earlier in the week in New Jersey. The bus was stolen out of Livingston on Tuesday. The man was taken into custody in the early morning hours on Thursday. The location of the arrest was not disclosed. The bus was also recovered.
NYPD officer shot in arm while patrolling area known for gang activity; 1 suspect charged
A police officer was shot in the arm in the East Tremont section of the Bronx early Tuesday morning.
80-year-old man choked and robbed inside NYC subway station
NEW YORK, NY – An 80-year-old man was assaulted and robbed inside a Brooklyn subway station on Sunday. According to police, a black male approached the elderly male inside the Pitkin Avenue and Euclid Avenue station at around 7:30 pm. The suspect sprayed the man in the face with an unknown liquid, then choked him while forcibly robbing the man of his belongings. The suspect fled in an unknown direction. Detectives with the NYPD’s 75th Precinct are asking the public for assistance in identifying the suspect who is still at large. If you have information, you can call 800-577-TIPS. The post 80-year-old man choked and robbed inside NYC subway station appeared first on Shore News Network.
3 women shot at Queens memorial for murder victim
Three women were shot in the Rockaways on Tuesday night while attending a memorial for a murder victim, police said. A shooter opened fire around 9 p.m. during a gathering at Central Avenue and Bayport Place in Far Rockaway.
News 12
Eight Years Later: NYPD identifies human remains found in Coney Island in 2015
Eight years after police found human remains scattered and washed up in Coney Island, the NYPD has found a DNA match linked to a Brooklyn woman they believe disappeared in 2014. Police say that the body parts belong to Jennifer McAllister, a 33-year-old mother of two who lived in Gravesend.
fox5ny.com
2nd arrest in connection with deadly stabbing on MTA bus in the Bronx
NEW YORK - A second person has been arrested in connection with a deadly stabbing on an MTA bus in the Bronx. The NYPD says the incident took place on a Sunday evening in October. Lamont Barkley, 55, of the Bronx, was on the BX19 bus at the intersection of...
fox5ny.com
32-year-old man shot, killed in Brooklyn: NYPD
NEW YORK - The NYPD is investigating after a 32-year-old man was shot and killed in Brooklyn on Monday afternoon. Authorities say the shooting happened just before 4 p.m. in Park Slope near the corner of Dean Street and 4th Avenue. The victim was shot in the abdomen and rushed...
NYPD: Numerous bloody, violent weekend incidents across Brooklyn under investigation
The NYPD is investigating a string of violent acts across the Brooklyn borough Tuesday.
fox5ny.com
Victim identified after tractor-trailer plummets onto NY highway
NEW YORK - The driver of a tractor-trailer killed when the vehicle he was driving went off an overpass on the Cross Westchester Expressway (I-287) on Wednesday morning has been identified. Nathan L. Montalvo, 42, of Guilford, Connecticut, was killed in the crash yesterday around 10:20 a.m. at Exit 9A,...
Flasher exposed himself to MTA conductor on Brooklyn subway platform: police
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A man allegedly exposed himself to an MTA conductor on a subway platform in Brooklyn earlier this month, police said Tuesday. The suspect was standing on the northbound A train platform at the Pitkin Avenue and Shepherd Avenue station when he flashed the 54-year-old woman on Jan. 5 at around midnight, police […]
