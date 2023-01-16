ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Lions’ Johnson Staying in Detroit Despite Coaching Interest

The first-year offensive coordinator had three head-coaching interviews arranged. Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson will stay in Detroit instead of leaving for a head coaching opportunity, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports. Johnson was expected to interview with the Panthers on Wednesday and was also on the wish lists for the Colts and Texans, but he told all three teams that he is declining the interest.
Report: Bills OC Ken Dorsey Interviewing for Panthers Job

He was with the team during their Super Bowl run seven years ago. Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey is interviewing with the Panthers for their coaching vacancy, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Dorsey was Carolina’s quarterback coach during the team’s Super Bowl appearance in 2016. Dorsey, 41, was...
Cowboys Sign Kicker Tristan Vizcaino After Brett Maher’s Struggles

Maher made history in Dallas’ 31-14 win over the Buccaneers by missing four extra point attempts. A day after team owner and general manager Jerry Jones offered a show of public support for embattled kicker Brett Maher and said the team would not look into other kickers, the Cowboys appear to be hedging their bets.
Tom Brady Called Out for Dirty Play vs. Cowboys

The legendary quarterback was criticized for a questionable move midway through the blowout loss. If Monday night’s wild-card loss to the Cowboys was Tom Brady’s final appearance with the Buccaneers, it was certainly not a highlight of his three-year tenure. Tampa Bay’s offense struggled to score in the 31–14 loss, and in the second half, he caught heat for what looked like an attempt at a dirty takedown of a Dallas defender.
The Cowboys Just Reminded Everyone How Good They Can Be

Dallas beat Tampa Bay for its first road playoff win in 30 years. The team looks good enough to win two more. Dak Prescott’s Cowboys just beat Tom Brady’s Buccaneers 31–14 and it was not as close as Brett Maher made it seem. Maher, the Cowboys’ kicker, missed four extra points, but at least he did it on a night when “extra points” were aptly named. They were unnecessary.
Big Game Bound: Bengals-Bills rematch highlights Divisional Round

INDIANAPOLIS – One of the consistent storylines of this NFL season has been just how competitive the games have been this year. Five of the six Wild Card games last week were within one score in the fourth quarter. More of the same is expected for this weekend’s four Divisional matchups.
Your Guide to the Week’s Best Ticket Deals

A range of seats are available for under $20, including key NHL, NBA and college basketball matchups. The sports calendar is jam-packed this week, with the NFL playoffs heating up as teams gear up for the weekend’s divisional round matchups. College basketball is also in an exciting stretch as programs continue on their charge to March. With so many compelling contests on the docket, there are plenty of opportunities to catch sport’s must-see events in person.
