A range of seats are available for under $20, including key NHL, NBA and college basketball matchups. The sports calendar is jam-packed this week, with the NFL playoffs heating up as teams gear up for the weekend’s divisional round matchups. College basketball is also in an exciting stretch as programs continue on their charge to March. With so many compelling contests on the docket, there are plenty of opportunities to catch sport’s must-see events in person.

INDIANA STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO