Missoula, January 17 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 5 high school 🏀 games in Missoula. The CM Russell High School basketball team will have a game with Big Sky High School on January 17, 2023, 15:00:00. The Drummond High School basketball team will have a game with Valley Christian High School on January 17, 2023, 14:00:00.
MSU And UM Students Top Picks For Fast Food In Montana.
Part of the whole college experience is going to class, trying new things, hanging out with friends, and staying up late studying. It can be a pretty hectic lifestyle, and might not leave a whole lot of time to prepare meals if you are on your own, or unable to cook if you're in a dorm.
UM Study: Paramount’s ‘Yellowstone’ Series Generates 2.1M Visitors, $750M in Spending for Montana
MISSOULA – Paramount Network’s “Yellowstone,” TV’s most popular series, has sparked the interest of a worldwide audience, bringing an estimated 2.1 million visitors and $730 million in spending to Montana in 2021, according to a new University of Montana study. Conducted by UM’s Bureau of...
Former Griz running back Knight will stay in Missoula, play for Griz LAX squad
Three years ago, Marcus Knight was a record-setting All-American running back for the Montana Grizzlies who looked poised to be a household name in Missoula for several seasons to come. On Wednesday, after injuries took him from incipient stardom to the middle of the depth chart and eventually into the...
Only One Announced Montana Bed Bath & Beyond Closing (So Far)
A really cool bathroom scale. A Navage nasal irrigation device. Some delightfully plush bath towels. No, I am not what you would call a regular Missoula Bed Bath & Beyond customer. Although, I am probably not what you would consider the prime target customer for a store that specializes in bedding, kitchen gadgets, small appliances, bathroom accessories and assorted trendy do-dads.
Montana Griz prospects Patrick O'Connell, Justin Ford put skills on display at 77th Hula Bowl
MISSOULA — Representing the Montana Grizzlies at the 77th Hula Bowl in Orlando, Florida, Justin Ford and Patrick O'Connell had solid performances Saturday at FBC Mortgate Stadium. O'Connell, a linebacker from Kalispell, had a team-high four solo tackles, tying for the second most in the game. O'Connell saw most...
UM and Missoula Police Respond to Reported Bomb Threat
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - KGVO News has received a timely warning from the University of Montana Police Chief Brad Giffin about an alleged bomb threat that was phoned into the University. “We’ve got a lot of activity going on on campus, but it was a notification,” began Chief Giffin....
Leave Your Montana Christmas Lights Where They Are- It’s Easy
It used to be when you didn't have your Christmas lights down by mid-January it would be seen as a sign of laziness by your neighbors. Now you might be the envy of your neighbors because you've tapped into the latest design trend. We're talking about year around Christmas lighting....
Remember When We Went Full “Missoula” During The Shut Down?
Can you believe it's almost been three years since Missoula completely lost its mind during the pandemic? From howling to hoarding, let's take a look back. Our great city was like most when the pandemic hit. Confusion, fear, and uncertainty were just a few of the feelings we all felt. Then there was the shutdown, and we all knew this thing was real. So many businesses had to close leaving us with few options on where to get food, supplies, and basic human conveniences. So how did we handle it all? For the most part, just like everywhere else, but with a few positive Missoula twists.
An Established Missoula Business Is For Sale
Missoula continues to change and evolve. Every once in a while, an opportunity comes along that could be just the perfect chance for someone to change their career and be successful. KornUtopia, the gourmet popcorn shop is for sale. An Established Business. Kornutopia has been in business since 2005 and...
Montana Vet Warns of Strange Illness that Could Affect Your Dog
It is cold and flu season for many of us in Montana. It seems the cases of flu continue to rise, not to mention reported cases of COVID-19. It always just seems to be a part of life every year that we worry about getting sick. We find ourselves spending more time at our doctor's office and pharmacy, all in an effort to stay healthy and not come down with whatever dreaded illness will strike.
Rising number of guns recovered at Montana airports
TSA has a message for travelers: Stop packing firearms in your carry-on luggage. Statewide, travelers through Billings Logan International Airport were the biggest culprits.
A New Missoula Eatery For People and Pets Is Coming Soon
A new bakery is coming to Missoula on February 1st. "Bolt and Bruizer's Bakery and Barkery" is opening with treats for both people and their pets and will be located at 1300 South Reserve Street, Suite A. This is an exciting business that is the creation of owners Xavier Gonzales-Graybill and Todd "Bolt" Stenson along with office manager Valkyrie Harrison. I had the chance to talk with them about the business. Valkyrie said,
Southbound lanes now open on Reserve Street at Third Street
MISSOULA, Mont. — UPDATE: An alert from the Missoula Police Department reports all southbound lanes on Reserve Street at Third Street are now open. Officials said that travelers can expect delays if passing through the area. The Missoula Police Department announced at 8:24 p.m. all southbound lanes on Reserve...
Missoula vacancy rates in multi-family housing climb, rental prices soften
According to Sterling, which conducted the research, most of the new availability is located off Mullan and Reserve Street in the growing Sxwtpqyen neighborhood.
Drunk Driver Crashes Stolen Car and Resists Arrest in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 17, 2023, at approximately 11:22 p.m., Missoula Police Department Officers were dispatched to the area of 700 West Spruce Street for a vehicle collision. Dispatch advised officers that the suspect vehicle involved was a white 2021 Dodge Ram Roadmaster 2500. Within minutes of...
Missoula Man on Probation Gets Caught Driving With Meth and No License
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 15, 2023, at approximately 1:15 p.m., a Missoula County Sheriff’s Office Deputy was patrolling the area of Lolo and noticed a green vehicle in the parking lot of Town Pump. Lane noticed that this vehicle did not have a front license plate affixed to the front bumper.
Frenchtown man admits shooting pot store, must pay restitution
A Frenchtown man will need to pay roughly $2,000 in restitution and serve some jail time after admitting to firing across the street and hitting a display case and window of the Higher Standard dispensary on Montana Street in October. Robert Zawlocki, 26, was originally charged with felony counts of...
