Hudson County, NJ

Hudson Reporter

Assemblyman Pedro Mejia will not seek re-election

Assemblyman Pedro Mejia of the current 32nd Legislative District has officially announced that he will not seek re-election in the upcoming June Democratic Primary. Appointed to the seat in 2018 following the resignation of former Assembly Speaker Vincent Prieto, Assemblyman Mejia of Secaucus is currently serving his third full term. According to Mejia, he is the first Dominican-American to serve in the New Jersey State Legislature.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Hiram Gonzalez joins ‘Moving West New York Forward Team’

West New York Public Affairs Commissioner and Mayoral candidate Cosmo Cirillo has announced the third member of his council ticket ahead of the May municipal election. Incumbent Mayor Gabriel Rodriguez is not seeking re-election, rather he is running on a slate for the new 33rd Legislative District with State Senator and Union City Mayor Brian Stack and North Bergen Revenue and Finance Commissioner Julio Marenco.
WEST NEW YORK, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Hiram Gonzalez joins Cirillo slate in West New York

Hiram Gonzalez, a U.S. Marine corps veteran who has run West New Yor’s recreation basketball program for more than a decade, will run for town commissioner on a ticket headed by mayoral candidate Cosmo Cirillo. Gonzalez is the assistant finance director in Guttenberg, where Cirillo is the town administrator.
WEST NEW YORK, NJ
New Jersey Globe

The story of a maid who became an assemblywoman

A former maid and the granddaughter of slaves, Remay Pearce (1920-2007) served as an assemblywoman from Essex County for about seven weeks in 1979 and 1980. In those days, when a seat in the legislature became vacant, it would remain empty until the next general election – even if the seat were about to expire. That led to a few short-term legislative careers.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Bayonne officials present absorption rate study results

Bayonne city officials have formally presented the results of the much-anticipated absorption rate study to the public. The study was commissioned by the City Council at the request of Mayor James Davis back in July of 2022. After the study was commissioned, La Pelusa announced in November that it had concluded and the results and that the data was promising.
BAYONNE, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Hoboken landlords and tenants frustrated with new rent control ordinance

Landlords and tenants in Hoboken were charged up against changes to the 50-year-old Rent Control proposed ordinance at the Jan. 18 City Council meeting. According to the ordinance intended to amend the city’s current Chapter 155 rental control laws, it would clarify various provisions, including how properties that fall under the legal status of rent control are legally calculated, and if those units or properties would fall under an exemption.
HOBOKEN, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Trailblazer: Mayor Glenn Cunningham

Glenn Cunningham (1943-2004) was the first and only Black to win election for mayor of Jersey City. After serving in the Marines, Cunningham began a 25-year career as a Jersey City police officer. He retired as a captain. Cunningham began his political career in 1975, winning a seat on the...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Trailblazer: Mayor Kenneth Gibson

Kenneth Gibson (1932-2019) became the first Black to serve as mayor of a major northeastern city when he ousted two-term incumbent Hugh Addonizio in 1970. Gibson had served as an engineer for the New Jersey Highway Department and as the Newark City engineer before becoming involved in local politics. In...
NEWARK, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Hudson Reporter

Jersey City, NJ
Local news for Hoboken, Jersey City, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City, West New York, Weehawken in New Jersey

 https://hudsonreporter.com/

