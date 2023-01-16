Read full article on original website
Waterfront Commission denies assemblyman’s appeal to keep longshoreman job
The Waterfront Commission of New York Harbor has denied a motion to reconsider the recent removal of Bayonne’s State Assemblyman for the 31st Legislative District William Sampson from the waterfront as a longshoreman and revocation of his crane operator license. Sampson had been employed as a port worker at...
Craig Guy continues to name top campaign staff in bid for County Executive
Craig Guy has announced he has hired Julietta Vogt to serve as his campaign manager in the race for Hudson County Executive. Guy is the chief of staff of outgoing County Executive Tom DeGise, who will retire when his term is up. Guy cites Vogt’s extensive experience working as executive...
Assemblyman Pedro Mejia will not seek re-election
Assemblyman Pedro Mejia of the current 32nd Legislative District has officially announced that he will not seek re-election in the upcoming June Democratic Primary. Appointed to the seat in 2018 following the resignation of former Assembly Speaker Vincent Prieto, Assemblyman Mejia of Secaucus is currently serving his third full term. According to Mejia, he is the first Dominican-American to serve in the New Jersey State Legislature.
West New York encourages residents to apply for ANCHOR program
West New York Mayor Gabriel Rodriguez is urging residents to apply for the NJ Division of Taxation’s Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters (ANCHOR) property tax relief program. Governor Phil Murphy and the State of NJ recently extended the application deadline to February 28. The town along...
Hiram Gonzalez joins ‘Moving West New York Forward Team’
West New York Public Affairs Commissioner and Mayoral candidate Cosmo Cirillo has announced the third member of his council ticket ahead of the May municipal election. Incumbent Mayor Gabriel Rodriguez is not seeking re-election, rather he is running on a slate for the new 33rd Legislative District with State Senator and Union City Mayor Brian Stack and North Bergen Revenue and Finance Commissioner Julio Marenco.
Hiram Gonzalez joins Cirillo slate in West New York
Hiram Gonzalez, a U.S. Marine corps veteran who has run West New Yor’s recreation basketball program for more than a decade, will run for town commissioner on a ticket headed by mayoral candidate Cosmo Cirillo. Gonzalez is the assistant finance director in Guttenberg, where Cirillo is the town administrator.
The story of a maid who became an assemblywoman
A former maid and the granddaughter of slaves, Remay Pearce (1920-2007) served as an assemblywoman from Essex County for about seven weeks in 1979 and 1980. In those days, when a seat in the legislature became vacant, it would remain empty until the next general election – even if the seat were about to expire. That led to a few short-term legislative careers.
Bayonne officials present absorption rate study results
Bayonne city officials have formally presented the results of the much-anticipated absorption rate study to the public. The study was commissioned by the City Council at the request of Mayor James Davis back in July of 2022. After the study was commissioned, La Pelusa announced in November that it had concluded and the results and that the data was promising.
Hoboken landlords and tenants frustrated with new rent control ordinance
Landlords and tenants in Hoboken were charged up against changes to the 50-year-old Rent Control proposed ordinance at the Jan. 18 City Council meeting. According to the ordinance intended to amend the city’s current Chapter 155 rental control laws, it would clarify various provisions, including how properties that fall under the legal status of rent control are legally calculated, and if those units or properties would fall under an exemption.
Trailblazer: Mayor Glenn Cunningham
Glenn Cunningham (1943-2004) was the first and only Black to win election for mayor of Jersey City. After serving in the Marines, Cunningham began a 25-year career as a Jersey City police officer. He retired as a captain. Cunningham began his political career in 1975, winning a seat on the...
3 counties in New Jersey named among the richest in America
We know a few things about New Jersey for sure. There's always going to be a lot of traffic, taxes are high, and if you go to the right places you are going to find a lot of money. While most people in the Garden State are just struggling to...
Bayonne to study potential expansion of some redevelopment areas
Bayonne is considering the potential expansion of some redevelopment areas and the creation of some new ones. The City Council has passed a number of resolutions authorizing the Planning Board to take such actions. At its December meeting, the council approved a resolution authorizing and directing the board to re-open...
As test scores plummet, Newark rehires schools chief in secret | Editorial
The superintendent of the largest school district in New Jersey won a new 5-year contract about eight months ago, and the Newark Board of Education told no one. Parents and others in the community were cut out of the decision entirely. That’s outrageous. The first public acknowledgement of Roger...
Trailblazer: Mayor Kenneth Gibson
Kenneth Gibson (1932-2019) became the first Black to serve as mayor of a major northeastern city when he ousted two-term incumbent Hugh Addonizio in 1970. Gibson had served as an engineer for the New Jersey Highway Department and as the Newark City engineer before becoming involved in local politics. In...
Election error: Voting machine hiccup flips local election in New Jersey
A tabulation error with a voting machine in New Jersey caused the results of a local school board race to change nearly two months after the election. Both candidates in the race for a seat on the Ocean Township school board have been notified, per a report from the New Jersey Globe.
Professor came to N.J. town looking for slave burials but was turned away, he says
Dory Vanderhoof came to Cedar Grove with an idea. Let’s study – and hopefully, restore – the township’s old burial ground at the landmark Morgan-Canfield House on Pompton Avenue, where erosion and neglect have eaten away at the graves of the original settlers. Vanderhoof, a Plainfield...
Body of woman found on roof of Nutey, NJ senior housing building
NUTLEY — The death of a woman whose body was found on the roof of a senior housing building does not appear to be suspicious. Nutley police Director Alphonse Petracco said the department received a call from the daughter of a 74-year-old woman after not hearing from her for several days.
Jersey City will be hosting events related to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
In honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Jersey City will host the following events. 38th Annual Rev. Dr.Martin Luther King, Jr. Commemorative Shabbat Services. A jewish temple in Jersey City will be hosting the 38th Annual Dr.Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative Kabbalat Shabbat Services at Temple Bethe-El. The event...
Jersey City and Hoboken cyclists are faced with ridership price increases
In an announcement by Citibike, the bike sharing service company said it would be hiking prices due to inflation costs. The price increase would be seen in both the annual membership and Day Pass fee, along with the non-member single-ride fees. “As we continue expanding the largest bike share program...
Jersey City, NJ cop accidentally shoots himself in the groin
ELIZABETH — A Jersey City police officer who accidentally shot himself late Tuesday afternoon is expected to make a recovery. RLS Metro Breaking News reported the officer was removing his holster while on West Jersey Street in Elizabeth around 5:30 p.m. His service weapon went off shooting him in the groin.
