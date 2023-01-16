ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
chatsports.com

Poll: Houston Texans Hire New Head Coach

The potential new Houston Texans head coach news and analysis has reached a fever pitch. Everyone and anyone seems to have their hawt takez and hard reasons why candidate X needs to be “the guy” that Nick Caserio and Cal “Peely” McNair hire to captain this ship.
HOUSTON, TX
New York Post

These smaller MLB free agency contracts could be big deals

This MLB winter will be best remembered for the monster contracts for Aaron Judge, Trea Turner and Xander Bogaerts — and for the three Carlos Correa deals. Judge, Turner and Bogaerts combined to fetch $940 million, and that’s with Judge and Turner turning down bigger deals from other teams that could have put that trio over $1 billion. And Correa actually agreed to $865 million worth of deals himself, which has to be a record.  Though there weren’t many obvious bargains, there were a few deals that could turn out to be just that. Here’s our list of great under-the-radar signings.  1....

Comments / 0

Community Policy