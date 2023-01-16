Read full article on original website
WGME
Finalists announced for Frank Gaziano Linemen Awards
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The finalists for the Frank Gaziano Linemen Awards were announced Tuesday. The awards and scholarships recognize the outstanding efforts from high school linemen throughout the state. On the defensive line, the nominees are Leavitt's Brett Coburn, Zach Louvat of Oxford Hills and Jacob Morris from Kennebunk. On...
WGME
UMaine softball gets ready for upcoming season
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The UMaine softball team is back practicing this week, getting ready for the upcoming season. The Black Bears will be playing on their brand-new field this year, which is expected to be ready by spring. The new facility will feature state-of-the-art turf and lighting and should also be a great for recruiting future Black Bears.
WGME
Neighbors hope to stop quarry from opening in Winthrop
WINTRHOP (WGME)-- A quarry controversy is brewing in Winthrop, where a company out of Lewiston has applied for a permit to blast, drill, mine, crush and transport tons of sand and gravel. The company is hoping to mine crushed stone on as many as 10 acres of land, but about...
WGME
Country music star Michael Ray to headline Carnaval Maine
Country music star Michael Ray will headline Carnaval Maine. Ray will headline the Snow Stage on Saturday, March 11. Portland’s own 12/OC will open for Ray. Carnaval organizers say they're doubling down on live entertainment this year in addition to the KidsZone, ice sculptures, Bites & Brews, and other fun.
WGME
Vietnam-era veterans to be honored at the Travis Mills Foundation 'Welcome Home' breakfast
U.S. Army SSG (Ret.) Travis Mills said he believes the annual community event shines a light on the service members who didn’t get the welcome home they deserved. In his 2022 remarks to veterans, Mills said he would, “make sure that we all acknowledge you for every year to come for all that you have done.”
WGME
Crews search ponds, quarry for missing Boothbay man
BOOTHBAY (WGME) -- The call for help continues in the search for a missing man from Boothbay. Thomas Harris, 60, was last seen working in the yard outside his home at 170 Butler Rd. in Boothbay on January 2. His roommate reported finding Harris' truck running in the yard, but...
WGME
Maine artist uses reclaimed wood and string to create masterpieces
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- A South Portland woman is creating one-of-a-kind pieces of art using local products. Heather Kelly's work at Nail It Art is all about precision. “I'm an imperfect perfectionist and so that is probably my largest challenge is to get the designs perfectly balanced and correct,” Kelly said.
WGME
Some school buses canceled in Lewiston for second day in a row due to flu
Lewiston Superintendent Jake Langlais says multiple school buses have been canceled due to drivers having the flu. This is the second day in a row school buses have been canceled in the district. The flu is reportedly impacting the driving team from Hudson. Buses 11 and 16 won't run on...
WGME
Maine considers adding passenger rail service between Portland and Bangor
The MaineDOT says they are conducting a study to see if there is a demand for a passenger rail service between Portland and Bangor. The MaineDOT, in partnership with the cities of Augusta and Bangor, are conducting a study to assess the demand and viability for a new or enhanced transit service. This would include a passenger rail service between Portland and Bangor as well as an inter-city bus service.
WGME
Portland expected to post job listing for city manager position this week
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The Portland City Manager job is expected to be posted this week. The position’s search committee is set to approve the job description Thursday morning. The consultant that was hired to assist in the job description was asked back to include information about the city's equity and inclusion goals.
WGME
Lewiston Middle School closed Tuesday after beloved teacher dies
LEWISTON (WGME) -- Classes at Lewiston Middle School are canceled on Tuesday following the unexpected death of a beloved teacher. According to Lewiston Superintendent Jake Langlais, Tim Strohm passed away on Friday from an unexpected and sudden medical event. Strohm was a math teacher. “Our hearts, prayers and best thoughts...
WGME
Beloved Taste of Maine restaurant for sale
WOOLWICH (WGME) -- The iconic Taste of Maine restaurant on Route 1 in Woolwich is for sale. The owners say they started the process of selling the business in May 2022. However, this will not affect their upcoming season. “We will be celebrating our 45th year with the return of...
WGME
Subcontractor killed after bucket lift strikes utility wires in Rangeley
RANGELEY (WGME) -- Maine State Police says a man was killed Tuesday morning after the bucket lift he was in hit utility wires in Rangeley. Police say the incident happened around 10:48 a.m. on Route 4. The man was part of a team working as subcontractors for Consolidated Communications. Police...
WGME
Trial of Maine man accused of killing former friend underway
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- A Gardiner man’s murder trial is underway in Augusta with several witnesses taking the stand. Dylan Ketcham is accused of attacking two former friends, shooting and killing one and nearly severing the hands of the other with a machete. On Wednesday, prosecutors showed the jury graphic...
WGME
2 Mainers seriously injured in 3-vehicle crash in Peru
PERU (WGME) -- Two Mainers were seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash in Peru on Monday, according to the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened around 5 p.m. on Route 108 and involved a Toyota pickup truck, a Ford F-150 pickup truck, and a Volkswagen Jetta. Deputies say the Toyota pickup and Ford pickup collided head-on.
WGME
Lewiston church opens new warming center for those in need
LEWISTON (WGME) – A church in Lewiston has opened a new warming center. Thursday afternoon, knowing a snowstorm was coming, Calvary United Methodist Church put in charging stations and got its new warming center ready to open earlier than expected. Normal hours will be from 12 a.m. until 8...
WGME
Portland church serves as shelter for families without homes
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A church in Portland is opening its doors to families in need this winter. Trinity Episcopal Church on Forest Avenue is sheltering families with children that have no place to stay. The organization, Family Promise, is helping the church. Currently, the church is sheltering three families for...
WGME
4 Mainers arrested following drug raid in Auburn
AUBURN (WGME) -- Four Maine men are facing drug trafficking charges after a police raid in Auburn early Monday morning. Acting on a tip, police say they searched a home on Lake Auburn Avenue around 2 a.m. During the search, police say they found about 14 ounces of methamphetamine, 4.27...
WGME
Security footage shows catalytic converters being stolen from Windham business
WINDHAM (WGME) -- A business in Windham is out thousands of dollars after several catalytic converters were stolen early Tuesday morning. Security video shows a likely suspect. The video is from 4:30 a.m. at K&D Countertops in Windham. They say a person, who appeared to have been riding an ATV,...
WGME
Police investigating suspicious death in Portland
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Police say they are investigating a suspicious death in Portland. Police say they responded to a campsite near the Fore River Parkway trail system at the end of Frederic Street around 4:40 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a person in need of medical assistance. When officers...
