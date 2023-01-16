Read full article on original website
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
Saints Fans Freak Out After RB Alvin Kamara Shares Photo of His Locker on Instagram
New Orleans Saints fans are in a fragile spot right now. Many of the New Orleans die-hards are still coping with the back-to-back losses of the only Super Bowl-winning Saints quarterback Drew Brees as well as the all-time greatest franchise head coach Sean Payton. 2022 was a season marred with...
Report: Chargers to Retain Coach Brandon Staley
Los Angeles fired offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi early on Tuesday. Chargers coach Brandon Staley and general manager Tom Telesco are expected to return for the 2023 season, The Athletic’s Daniel Popper reports. Los Angeles blew a 27-point lead in the Wild Card round to the Jaguars Saturday night, leading many to believe Staley’s job could be in danger.
Former Nittany Lion Mike Gesicki says future with Miami Dolphins uncertain
MIAMI, Fl. (WHTM) – Former Penn State Nittany Lions standout tight end Mike Gesicki says where he’ll play next NFL season is up in the air after a disappointing season with the Miami Dolphins. Drafted by Miami with the 42nd overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, Gesicki...
Playoff Fantasy: Dallas Goedert Ready to Go in Divisional Round
The Eagles tight end has a plus matchup vs. the Giants. Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Austin Ekeler or Tyreek Hill. Instead, I'll look at the players you have questions about who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the 2022 NFL season.
Rob Gronkowski Opens Up About Possible Reunion With Tom Brady
Could the future Hall of Fame tight end reunite with his old quarterback in 2023?. Former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski has flirted with a comeback from retirement, adopting a never-say-never attitude when it comes to returning to the sport. After all, Gronkowski retired from football with the Patriots, only...
Cowboys’ Jerry Jones Sends Message of Support For Mike McCarthy
The Dallas owner again addressed the standing of the team’s coach following the 31–14 rout of the Bucs on Monday night. Headed into the Cowboys’ wild-card matchup against the Buccaneers on Monday night, questions lingered about coach Mike McCarthy’s job security, who had yet to win a playoff game in his first two seasons in Dallas. However, after the Cowboys routed Tom Brady and Tampa 31–14, franchise owner Jerry Jones gave perhaps his most ringing endorsement of McCarthy yet.
Damar Hamlin ‘dipping his toe’ in return to Bills facility ‘almost starting daily’
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Damar Hamlin has taken steps toward returning to team activities at the Bills’ practice facility two weeks after the defensive back went into cardiac arrest and was resuscitated on the field during a game. Coach Sean McDermott said Wednesday that Hamlin has been present...
The Cowboys Just Reminded Everyone How Good They Can Be
Dallas beat Tampa Bay for its first road playoff win in 30 years. The team looks good enough to win two more. Dak Prescott’s Cowboys just beat Tom Brady’s Buccaneers 31–14 and it was not as close as Brett Maher made it seem. Maher, the Cowboys’ kicker, missed four extra points, but at least he did it on a night when “extra points” were aptly named. They were unnecessary.
Daniel Jones's Price Tag at Least $33 Million in 2023
The Giants quarterback is in a good situation heading into the offseason, regardless of what happens Saturday night in Philadelphia. Super Wild-Card Weekend is in the books and now we're on to the best NFL weekend of the year with the divisional round. Let’s dive into your mailbag questions, some related to future landing spots for quarterbacks, coaching developments, some touching on other topics ...
LeBron Reacts to Learning He Played Against Opponent’s Dad
You can see the exact moment when he felt old. LeBron James has been playing in the NBA for almost 20 years. When you play that long, there are going to be moments that might make you feel a little on the older side, and cameras and mics caught that perfect exchange Monday night.
Cowboys’ CeeDee Lamb Uplifts Brett Maher in Viral Video Clip
The star wideout had his teammate’s back after Maher missed four straight extra-point attempts against the Buccaneers. The sideline can be a lonely place for a player who’s just made a mistake, particularly if that player is a kicker. Specialists in general often hone their craft apart from the larger group, and that isolation could become difficult to bare after poor results.
Report: Pistons’ Jalen Duren Not With Team in Paris After Losing Passport
The rookie did not travel with the team on Sunday, and it’s unknown if he will make it on time for Thursday’s game. Pistons center Jalen Duren could potentially miss Thursday’s game vs. the Bulls in Paris after reportedly losing his passport. The team arrived in France...
LeBron drops 48, Lakers beat Rockets 140-132 to snap skid
LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James had a season-high 48 points, nine assists and eight rebounds in his third 40-point performance since turning 38 less than three weeks ago, and the Los Angeles Lakers snapped a three-game skid with a 140-132 victory over the Houston Rockets on Monday night.
Joe Gilbert remains on Tampa Bay staff after changes
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Several changes hit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense Thursday. Coming of an season-ending loss to the Dallas Cowboys 31-14 Monday in the NFC Wild Card round, Tampa Bay parted ways with practically the entire offensive coaching staff. That list includes offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich who was considered as one of the […]
