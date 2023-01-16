ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

chatsports.com

Poll: Houston Texans Hire New Head Coach

The potential new Houston Texans head coach news and analysis has reached a fever pitch. Everyone and anyone seems to have their hawt takez and hard reasons why candidate X needs to be “the guy” that Nick Caserio and Cal “Peely” McNair hire to captain this ship.
HOUSTON, TX
On3.com

JUST IN: Gators wide receiver signee Eugene Wilson unlocks five-star status

As the final On300 rankings goes live, Gator fans will be happy to hear that they have a new five-star in their 2023 class: Eugene ‘Tre’ Wilson III. Wilson, who signed with the Gators in December, continues to climb the rankings after an impressive senior campaign. The 5-foot-11, 162-pound receiver accumulated 764 yards on 40 receptions during his senior season at Gaither High, scoring 11 touchdowns as well.
GAINESVILLE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here's what Jaguars HC Doug Pederson said about rematch with Chiefs in divisional round

The AFC’s divisional-round game is set to feel mighty familiar for the Jacksonville Jaguars. It’s a regular-season rematch with the Kansas City Chiefs, who faced off with the Jaguars at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium back in Week 10. It’s the same opponent and the same location, but the stakes are much higher. Jacksonville also hopes for different results as they lost the initial matchup 27-17 despite Kansas City turning the ball over multiple times.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

