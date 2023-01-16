Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
San Antonio welcomes migrants and assists them to get to their host cityAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Texas Gov. Abbott says banning TikTok will "keep the tentacles of China out of our universities and out of our state"Ash JurbergTexas State
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in TexasTravel MavenAustin, TX
San Antonio Forms Partnership With Another Texas City as It Welcomes MigrantsTom HandySan Antonio, TX
A woman paid $35 dollars for a priceless 2000-year-old Roman bust she found in a Goodwill storeAnita DurairajAustin, TX
chatsports.com
Poll: Houston Texans Hire New Head Coach
The potential new Houston Texans head coach news and analysis has reached a fever pitch. Everyone and anyone seems to have their hawt takez and hard reasons why candidate X needs to be “the guy” that Nick Caserio and Cal “Peely” McNair hire to captain this ship.
Patrick Mahomes’ comical reaction to Trevor Lawrence’s Waffle House run after first NFL Playoff win
Just like the majority of the viewing public, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was in disbelief watching the Jacksonville Jaguars come back to defeat the Los Angeles Chargers in the NFL’s wild-card round. Apparently, Mahomes was also envious upon hearing Jags QB Trevor Lawrence celebrated the win by...
JUST IN: Gators wide receiver signee Eugene Wilson unlocks five-star status
As the final On300 rankings goes live, Gator fans will be happy to hear that they have a new five-star in their 2023 class: Eugene ‘Tre’ Wilson III. Wilson, who signed with the Gators in December, continues to climb the rankings after an impressive senior campaign. The 5-foot-11, 162-pound receiver accumulated 764 yards on 40 receptions during his senior season at Gaither High, scoring 11 touchdowns as well.
Here's what Jaguars HC Doug Pederson said about rematch with Chiefs in divisional round
The AFC’s divisional-round game is set to feel mighty familiar for the Jacksonville Jaguars. It’s a regular-season rematch with the Kansas City Chiefs, who faced off with the Jaguars at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium back in Week 10. It’s the same opponent and the same location, but the stakes are much higher. Jacksonville also hopes for different results as they lost the initial matchup 27-17 despite Kansas City turning the ball over multiple times.
Look: Trevor Lawrence's Wife's Decision Is Going Viral
Trevor Lawrence's infatuation with Waffle House was put on full display after the Jacksonville Jaguars' wild-card victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. Lawrence was captured on social media hitting up a local Waffle House after the game. In the aftermath of Lawrence's late night meal, an ...
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Kansas City Chiefs
Nov 13, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid shakes hands with Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson after a game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Chiefs fans plan to ratchet up noise Saturday after comment by Jaguars quarterback
The Jaguars quarterback believes his team will be ready for the crowd noise at Arrowhead Stadium.
KCTV 5
Chiefs fans not underestimating Jaguars ahead of Saturday’s game
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The stage is set for the divisional round of the playoffs. The Jacksonville Jaguars will be coming to Arrowhead, with a trip to the AFC Championship on the line. Kickoff will take place at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday. Chiefs fans are excited for the return...
Chiefs QB coach praises Mahomes’ playoff focus
Ahead of the Chiefs vs Jaguars game, head coach Andy Reid and quarterback coach Matt Nagy have praised Patrick Mahomes for his mindset all season.
Breakfast club: Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence introduces teammates to delights of Waffle House
When Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence found out that teammates Brandon Scherff and E.J. Perry had never been to a Waffle House, he was determined to introduce them to a staple of the South. He was just waiting for the right time — which turned out to be early Sunday morning, after the Jaguars'...
Chiefs fans relieved referee Carl Cheffers wasn’t assigned KC’s playoff game Saturday
The NFL announced the referee assignments for all four divisional playoff games, and Chiefs fans were relieved to avoid one official.
Finebaum Show Discusses 'Utterly Bizarre' Florida-Jaden Rashada Saga
Paul Finebaum and Andrea Adelson didn't hold back while critiquing the NIL situation preventing quarterback Jaden Rashada from joining the Florida Gators.
Florida High School Football Recruiting News: Top Orlando Skill Position Talent Emerging
College football recruiting news across the Sunshine State.
Jaguars fans favorite 'Lil Nut' goes one-on-one with Sports Director Chris Porter
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The comedian, who became popular back in 2015 after his YouTube video called Lacefront Shawty, really caught Jaguar players and fans attention after posting his Victory Monday videos on Instagram. In the most of the videos, you will see Nod Ross, aka “Lil Nut”, giving mad...
Look: NFL World Reacts To ESPN's Cowboys-Bucs Announcement
Monday night's wild-card showdown between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys ended in somewhat anticlimactic fashion. Yes, the game featured the defining performance of Dak Prescott's career. But Dallas got off to a hot start and Tom Brady was never able to get the Bucs out of ...
SURPRISE! Atlantic names gym after long-time basketball coach
PORT ORANGE — George Butts gave a puzzled look. He was at Atlantic High School, where he was the girls basketball head coach for 25 years, for a pregame ceremony Friday. He thought it was a jersey retirement party for former standout player and current Sharks head coach Kimberly Manning, and it was. But it was also for him.
