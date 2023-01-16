Now that tickets for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania are on sale, six new posters and a short featurette have been released. Once tickets for a Marvel movie go on sale, it's time for a massive poster dump. It happens every single time, and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania isn't any different. We have a short behind-the-scenes featurette with stars Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly, plus six posters from various different places, including Real 3D, IMAX, Fandango, and more. While none of these posters or this featurette have spoilers, this is another reminder that stuff might start to come out in the next month or so leading up to release, so be aware. We'll do our best here at Bleeding Cool to let you know if anything contains a spoiler.

