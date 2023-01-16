Read full article on original website
Scarlett Johansson Will Reportedly Return as Black Widow in Avengers: Secret Wars
The Avengers films are marked to be the biggest crossovers across the marvel cinematic universe ever since Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame happened. With Avengers: The Kang Dynasty set for release in 2025, one year before Avengers: Secret Wars, we are sure to expect big names to be included in the picture. In this case, a report has been brought up that Scarlett Johansson will reportedly return as Black Widow in the aforementioned film!
Bill Murray is playing a seriously obscure Marvel character in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
Bill Murray's Marvel role has finally been revealed
Marvel may have just confirmed that a cosmic hero is finally making their MCU debut in ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’
Now that the Marvel Cinematic Universe is moving on to the first film of Phase Five with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, it’s safe to assume that the whole MCU chess board is about to be shaken up big time. And what better way to shake things up than to introduce a character almost no one saw coming and someone who could have a huge impact on the future of the Guardians of the Galaxy?
The best ‘Fantastic Four’ movie ever made isn’t even a Marvel project, but the MCU still has a lot to live up to
When the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Fantastic Four reboot finally comes to theaters in February 2025, it isn’t going to have to work very hard to go down in the history books as the team’s best-ever cinematic outing. In fact, WandaVision director Matt Shakman’s stab at the iconic...
Latest Marvel News: Studio talks ‘terrifying’ ‘Black Panther 2’ on-set calamity as Ryan Reynolds promises ‘Deadpool 3’ will be so wrong it’s right
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is enjoying a bit of a high at the moment, following Angela Bassett breaking a major Marvel milestone at the Golden Globes, but things looked much bleaker for the sequel in the wake of a harrowing on-set accident that the studio is now opening up about. Elsewhere, Ryan Reynolds has shared some exciting (we think?) words about Deadpool 3 as Fantastic Four and Young Avengers theorizing reaches a fever pitch. Let’s dive in.
Iron Man: Robert Downey Jr.s return to Marvel is what people think’s bigger than they thought
After the end of the Avengers: Endgame, the long chapter of Robert Downey Jr. in the role of Tony Stark aka Iron Man was also closed. And while the creative minds at Marvel Studios are currently busy building a time after Tony Stark, Steve Rodgers and Co. in the MCU, it seems that Robert Downey Jr. is getting some kind of backlash. Selon rumors, we’ll see the Iron Man actor again in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Why I’d Have No Problem With Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania Killing Off Scott Lang
Scott Lang's chances of surviving Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania look grim, and I wouldn't mind if he dies.
Longtime Marvel producer names two X-Men he can’t wait to see in the MCU
We’re now coming up to the fourth anniversary of Disney’s purchase of Fox. Along with that came a huge amount of Marvel IP, with a Fantastic Four movie now in development (and a Reed Richards variant in Multiverse of Madness), while Deadpool 3 is set to throw Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine and Ryan Reynolds’ Merc with the Mouth against one another.
Avengers: Secret Wars Fan Art Shows Spider-Man and Wolverine Facing Off With Kang the Conqueror
Marvel Studios will launch their highly anticipated Phase 5 slate with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and the film will primarily feature Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) as its main antagonist. Kang the Conqueror is set to be the next Avengers-level threat for The Multiverse Saga, and he'll just be getting started in the Ant-Man sequel. Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars are expected to feature Kang as their main villain, but the latter will more than likely feature cameos from across the multiverse. There has been rumors of Tobey Maguire and High Jackman appearing as Spider-Man and Wolverine after their respective appearances in Spider-Man: No Way Home and the upcoming Deadpool 3. One fan couldn't contain his excitement for the rumor and created an awesome piece of fan art that shows the two heroes having a stare down the villain.
New ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ Trailer Promises the Rise of a Dynasty
With exactly a month to go till release day, Marvel has debuted a new trailer for the upcoming superhero sequel Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Shorter than most trailers, this one runs a minute long and teases the film’s trippy visuals alongside the emotional core of the story, which revolves around our hero Scott Lang’s relationship with his daughter, Cassie. This is the third film in the Ant-Man series, and the 31st overall in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
China lets Marvel movies back in, sets dates for Black Panther, Ant-Man sequels
LOS ANGELES, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co's (DIS.N) Marvel Studios on Tuesday announced February release dates for "Black Panther" and "Ant-Man" sequels in China, marking the first time in nearly four years that the Communist country has allowed Marvel movies into its cinemas.
Marvel Director Bashes Tom Cruise, Never Considered Actor For MCU Role
Tom Cruise might have a huge fanbase, but James Gunn had no interest in listening to fans when it comes to choosing the right actor for a certain role. For Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022), reports made fans believe that Tom Cruise would finally play Iron Man. Before Robert Downey Jr. landed the role, Tom Cruise almost had the role, and now the actor hasn’t been in a single MCU movie.
6 actors who should play Silver Surfer in the MCU
The MCU isn’t just a vast collection of live-action projects based on famous Marvel Comics characters and stories. It is also home to millions of fans, old and new, who remain dedicated to following the lives of a wide variety of superheroes. While the Marvel Cinematic Universe is yet to fully scratch the surface in terms of incorporating the hundreds of heroes and villains into their projects, there will always be the more popular characters that fans anxiously wait to see introduced. One of these is the beloved fan favorite, Silver Surfer.
Latest Marvel News: ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ all but confirms our worst fears as the MCU hides the one villain bigger than Kang in plain sight
There are so many reasons to be excited for Daredevil: Born Again, but sadly it may not deliver on everything loyal fans of the Hornhead want to see from the Disney Plus revival of the Netflix series, as the latest bit of casting may prove. Elsewhere, Kang might be stealing the spotlight right now, but there’s another Marvel villain on a whole other level from him who’s also making themselves known next month. Let’s get cracking…
Latest Marvel News: Kevin Feige gets the full James Gunn treatment from angry fans as Brie Larson gets her tats out
Apparently, being the most successful producer in the history of cinema isn’t enough to get you a lifetime pass, at least if an angry section of the Marvel Cinematic Universe fandom is to be believed. Besides calling for the head of Kevin Feige, there’s also been criticism aimed at...
Channing Tatum is still calling Disney over the Gambit Marvel movie
Will we ever get that Gambit Marvel movie? The spin-off X-Men movie has been in and out of development more times than the X-timeline’s been rebooted. Channing Tatum, who’s long been attached to star in the project, still asks about it, even though he knows odds are slim.
Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania: 6 New Posters As Tickets Go On Sale
Now that tickets for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania are on sale, six new posters and a short featurette have been released. Once tickets for a Marvel movie go on sale, it's time for a massive poster dump. It happens every single time, and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania isn't any different. We have a short behind-the-scenes featurette with stars Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly, plus six posters from various different places, including Real 3D, IMAX, Fandango, and more. While none of these posters or this featurette have spoilers, this is another reminder that stuff might start to come out in the next month or so leading up to release, so be aware. We'll do our best here at Bleeding Cool to let you know if anything contains a spoiler.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever & Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania To Get Marvel’s First China Releases Since 2019
China appears to have lifted its unofficial three-year ban on Marvel movies, with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever & Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania set to release there next month. Deadline reports that the two films will release on February 7th and 17th, with Marvel confirming the news on its Weibo account.
Marvel Studios Phase 5 Teaser Video Released
An apparently-official Twitter account for Marvel India has released a teaser video for Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which kicks off with next month's long-awaited Ant-Man & the Wasp: Quantumania and will include at least a dozen Marvel films and TV shows. The phase serves as the middle chapter of Marvel's Multiverse Saga, which follows on the heels of the Infinity Saga, which started with Iron Man and concluded with Spider-Man: Far From Home wrapping up the threads left behind by the Avengers epics Infinity War and Endgame.
Tom Holland improvised the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s saddest line
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is usually quite a triumphant place. Sure every MCU movie has the hero get knocked around a bit by some Marvel villain with a bucket on his head, but by the time we get to the credits, the day’s normally saved. The only time this...
