South Carolina State

Columbia Star

Delta Dental awards $195,796 in oral health grants to three Columbia-area organizations

To help meet the dental health needs of children and adults, Delta Dental of South Carolina recently awarded $195,796 in oral health grant funding to three Columbia-area organizations in support of oral health initiatives and educational programming in South Carolina. This funding completes the second cycle of the non-profit company’s annual mission giving efforts, which provided a total of $344,296 to nine organizations in South Carolina. During cycle one earlier this year, Delta Dental of South Carolina awarded $175,000 in grants to five organizations for a combined total of $519,296 in oral health grants for 2022.
COLUMBIA, SC
WYFF4.com

Program designed to help farmers with disabilities coming to South Carolina

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson University and SC State University have received a grant for a program to help South Carolina farmers with disabilities called AgrAbility. “What it’s basically about is to have a presence within South Carolina to help any type of farmer or any person that might have a disability want to either continue farming or want to get into farming,” said Lance Beecher, with Clemson Extension.
CLEMSON, SC
PhillyBite

Where Are The Best Thrift Shops in South Carolina

- In South Carolina, there are a variety of thrift stores you can visit. For example, you can find clothes and shoes for less at PATH, a ministry-run thrift store. The shop also distributes free clothing. Another great thrift store in the area is St. Paws, which has a great selection of new and gently used items. This store offers a wide variety of items and has convenient hours.
YORK, SC
WSAV News 3

First No Kill SC State Summit held in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The first No Kill South Carolina (NKSC) 2024 State Summit was held in Columbia Wednesday, with over 40 state and national animal advocacy groups in attendance. The goal of the conference is to end animal euthanasia due to overcapacity at shelters in South Carolina by 2024. Shelters in South Carolina are […]
COLUMBIA, SC
theapopkavoice.com

States with the most rental vacancies in 2022

Finding a new place to rent is harder now than it's been since 1984. The U.S. rental vacancy rate stood at 5.8% through the third quarter of 2022—the latest data available, according to the Census Bureau. Housing hasn't been this scarce in nearly 40 years. Meanwhile, the cost of...
IOWA STATE
WJCL

Small earthquake reported in South Carolina's Lowcountry

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — The U.S. Geological Survey and the South Carolina Emergency Management Division say a small earthquake struck in the Lowcountry region of the state Wednesday afternoon. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
WJBF

COVID deaths on the rise in South Carolina

Aiken, S.C. (WJBF)- South Carolina is experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases. Right now 23 counties have high levels of cases and 19 counties are in the medium ranges. This is a big difference from the fall when all South Carolina counties were at low levels. In the NewsChannel 6 viewing area, Aiken, Edgefield, McCormick […]
GEORGIA STATE
Charleston City Paper

Arthur Ravenel Jr. was South Carolina’s last true character

EDITOR’S NOTE: Former U.S. Congressman Arthur Ravenel Jr., a public servant for 60 years and namesake of the U.S. Highway 17 bridge over the Cooper River, died Jan. 16. His funeral is 2 p.m. Friday at French Huguenot Church, 136 Church St. These thoughts are offered by a son, Thomas, a businessman and South Carolina’s former state treasurer.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
live5news.com

SC Ports OKs $100M+ in contracts for N. Charleston facility

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Ports Authority has voted to enter into contracts worth over $100 million to design and build a new facility at the old U.S. Navy base in North Charleston. The authority has broken ground on the $400 million railyard near McMillian Avenue, which...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WJBF.com

COVID Numbers up in SC

More support for giving Augusta administrator more …. More Augusta commissioners saying to find better candidates for a permanent administrator the city charter should be change to give the job additional duties. Hometown History: Ellenton. A look at an abandoned SC town and why everyone left. Paine College announces monumental...
AUGUSTA, GA

