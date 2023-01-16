Read full article on original website
Columbia Star
Delta Dental awards $195,796 in oral health grants to three Columbia-area organizations
To help meet the dental health needs of children and adults, Delta Dental of South Carolina recently awarded $195,796 in oral health grant funding to three Columbia-area organizations in support of oral health initiatives and educational programming in South Carolina. This funding completes the second cycle of the non-profit company’s annual mission giving efforts, which provided a total of $344,296 to nine organizations in South Carolina. During cycle one earlier this year, Delta Dental of South Carolina awarded $175,000 in grants to five organizations for a combined total of $519,296 in oral health grants for 2022.
WYFF4.com
Program designed to help farmers with disabilities coming to South Carolina
CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson University and SC State University have received a grant for a program to help South Carolina farmers with disabilities called AgrAbility. “What it’s basically about is to have a presence within South Carolina to help any type of farmer or any person that might have a disability want to either continue farming or want to get into farming,” said Lance Beecher, with Clemson Extension.
South Carolina Family Independence Program for needy families: Apply to get maximum benefits
When I am talking about so many programs for North Carolina, I thought of sharing details on South Carolina programs too. As the southeastern American state, South Carolina consists of many sea islands and subtropical beaches. It is home to some of the most exciting and wonderful destinations and has a rich history.
WYFF4.com
"It's going to hurt": 300,000 South Carolinians prepare for major cuts in SNAP benefits February
Starting Feb. 1, nearly 300,000 South Carolinians who rely on SNAP benefits will face more challenges feeding themselves and their families. Chad Scott with Harvest Hope Food Bank explained the benefits work a lot like food stamps and were bolstered by emergency funding during the pandemic. "SNAP benefits have been...
coladaily.com
SOCIETY (2017 Young Filmmakers Project Winner)
First Place winner in the 2017 South Carolina Young Filmmakers Project, the state's high school filmmaking competiton. By Travis Kyker and Caleb Eells of Traveler's Rest, SC.
PhillyBite
Where Are The Best Thrift Shops in South Carolina
- In South Carolina, there are a variety of thrift stores you can visit. For example, you can find clothes and shoes for less at PATH, a ministry-run thrift store. The shop also distributes free clothing. Another great thrift store in the area is St. Paws, which has a great selection of new and gently used items. This store offers a wide variety of items and has convenient hours.
Old elementary school could become training center for SC law enforcement, school personnel
South Carolina's top cop detailed a proposed project he says could help make your child's school safer.
First No Kill SC State Summit held in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The first No Kill South Carolina (NKSC) 2024 State Summit was held in Columbia Wednesday, with over 40 state and national animal advocacy groups in attendance. The goal of the conference is to end animal euthanasia due to overcapacity at shelters in South Carolina by 2024. Shelters in South Carolina are […]
WIS-TV
“Please come get your child,” Mother urges parents to take children out of SC Youth Challenge due to violence
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Parents of cadets at the Youth Challenge Program and Job Challenge Program are outraged following reports of a riot at the Robert L. McCrady training center. 14 cadets and a staff member were taken to the hospital after two fights Tuesday evening. The programs resumed Wednesday,...
theapopkavoice.com
States with the most rental vacancies in 2022
Finding a new place to rent is harder now than it's been since 1984. The U.S. rental vacancy rate stood at 5.8% through the third quarter of 2022—the latest data available, according to the Census Bureau. Housing hasn't been this scarce in nearly 40 years. Meanwhile, the cost of...
WJCL
Small earthquake reported in South Carolina's Lowcountry
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — The U.S. Geological Survey and the South Carolina Emergency Management Division say a small earthquake struck in the Lowcountry region of the state Wednesday afternoon. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you...
COVID deaths on the rise in South Carolina
Aiken, S.C. (WJBF)- South Carolina is experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases. Right now 23 counties have high levels of cases and 19 counties are in the medium ranges. This is a big difference from the fall when all South Carolina counties were at low levels. In the NewsChannel 6 viewing area, Aiken, Edgefield, McCormick […]
This Restaurant Serves The Best Biscuits In South Carolina
Cheapism found the restaurants around the country that land in the biscuit hall of fame.
Courthouse News Service
The flap over flippers: South Carolina bill would repeal decades-old ban on kids playing pinball
CHARLESTON, S.C. (CN) — Not even a century ago, mothers decried pinball as a gaudy game that lured children into delinquency and school-yard debt. In South Carolina, lawmakers wrung their hands over the “cancerous” and “vicious” machines. One senator prayed pinball would be banned before the state became “like Louisiana.”
Charleston City Paper
Arthur Ravenel Jr. was South Carolina’s last true character
EDITOR’S NOTE: Former U.S. Congressman Arthur Ravenel Jr., a public servant for 60 years and namesake of the U.S. Highway 17 bridge over the Cooper River, died Jan. 16. His funeral is 2 p.m. Friday at French Huguenot Church, 136 Church St. These thoughts are offered by a son, Thomas, a businessman and South Carolina’s former state treasurer.
live5news.com
SC Ports OKs $100M+ in contracts for N. Charleston facility
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Ports Authority has voted to enter into contracts worth over $100 million to design and build a new facility at the old U.S. Navy base in North Charleston. The authority has broken ground on the $400 million railyard near McMillian Avenue, which...
WJBF.com
COVID Numbers up in SC
More support for giving Augusta administrator more …. More Augusta commissioners saying to find better candidates for a permanent administrator the city charter should be change to give the job additional duties. Hometown History: Ellenton. A look at an abandoned SC town and why everyone left. Paine College announces monumental...
WYFF4.com
South Carolina sheriff's office warns of fake money being used at businesses
MARION COUNTY, S.C. — Movie prop money is popping up at businesses inone South Carolina county and the sheriff's office has put out a warning. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) MORE HEADLINES. The sheriff's office in Marion County posted the warning on Facebook. They are encouraging...
This Is The Top Buffet In South Carolina
Yelp searched around the country to find the best buffets around, including this all-you-can-eat haven in South Carolina.
Several cadets at SC Youth Challenge Academy taken to hospital after incident
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Several cadets at the South Carolina Youth Challenge Academy were taken to the hospital after an incident Tuesday evening. Maj. Gen. Van McCarty, Adjutant General of the South Carolina National Guard, gave a brief statement hours after the incident, saying the incident was "under control."
