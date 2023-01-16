Read full article on original website
If a nuclear bomb goes off, scientists say take shelter here immediately
WASHINGTON — If nuclear war breaks out, people should immediately take shelter in the corners of concrete buildings to have the best chance of survival. According to a team from Cyprus, it’s better than cowering in corridors or near windows and doors. “People should stay away from these...
Video shows plane crash in Russia, not Nepal
CLAIM: A video shows the Sunday crash of a passenger plane in Pokhara, Nepal, which killed all 72 aboard. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The video was recorded in 2021 and was shot in Russia, not Nepal, according to Associated Press reporting. THE FACTS: Yeti Airlines flight 691 crashed Sunday after...
KEYT
Top Israeli legal official tells Netanyahu to fire key ally
TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israel’s attorney general has told Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu he must fire a key Cabinet ally following a court ruling disqualifying the minister from serving in government. Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara’s letter, made public Thursday, compounds the pressure on Netanyahu to fire Aryeh Deri, which could destabilize the premier’s coalition government. It would also likely exacerbate a dispute over the power of the judicial system and the government’s bid to overhaul it. Israel’s Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that Deri, a longtime Netanyahu ally who leads the government’s third-largest party, cannot serve as a Cabinet minister because of a tax fraud conviction and Netanyahu must fire him.
KEYT
Poland reviews security after divers found near key port
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s prime minister has requested a security review of strategic infrastructure after three foreign divers were rescued from near a key oil port where they had no authorization to be. Police in northern Poland are facing questions over why they released the divers without conducting a detailed interrogation. Security experts say the divers’ presence in the Gulf of Gdansk raised concerns given the high tensions with Russia over energy deliveries. Polish media say the divers had Spanish identity documents. They were rescued early Sunday after they sent a distress message when their unregistered boat malfunctioned. Poland’s prime minister said Thursday that he had requested the security services to produce a detailed report on the incident.
KEYT
Australia ‘deeply troubled’ by Chinese espionage case
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s Foreign Minister Penny Wong says her government is “deeply troubled” by the delays in China resolving espionage allegations against Chinese-Australian writer and blogger Yang Hengjun. Wong raised the issue Thursday on the anniversary of Yang’s detention in 2019 when he arrived in southern China’s Guangzhou from New York. Yang faced a closed trial on an espionage charge in Beijing in May 2021 and is still waiting for a verdict. Wong said in a statement: “The Australian government is deeply troubled by the ongoing delays in his case.” Yang’s Sydney-based supporter, Feng Chongyi, said the case will not be resolved before April because the court was recently granted a seventh three-month extension. China’s Foreign Ministry offered no new information on Yang.
KEYT
Harvard changes course, offers fellowship to rights activist
BOSTON (AP) — Harvard University has announced it plans to offer a fellowship to a leading human rights activist after its initial denial sparked widespread criticism. Kenneth Roth was the executive director of Human Rights Watch until last year. Also last year, he was recruited by the Harvard Kennedy School’s Carr Center for Human Rights Policy to become a fellow. Roth accepted but says the center called him a few weeks later, in July, and told him that school dean Douglas Elmendorf had not approved it. In a statement Thursday, Elmendorf said he “made an error in his decision” and would now offer Roth the fellowship.
KEYT
SUPREME COURT NOTEBOOK: Justices yet to decide any cases
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is off to a historically slow start in failing to resolve any cases in which it has heard arguments since early October. By this point, more than three months after the start of the court’s term, the justices had until now always decided at least one case and usually a handful. That’s according to the creator of the Empirical SCOTUS blog, Adam Feldman. But fall turned to winter without any decisions. And not even a three-week holiday break produced opinions ready for public consumption. The next opportunity is Monday, before the justices take another break of nearly four weeks.
KEYT
Hong Kong to scrap isolation rule for new COVID-19 cases
HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong’s leader says the city will scrap its mandatory isolation rule for people infected with COVID-19 starting Jan. 30 as part of its strategy to return to normalcy. For most of the pandemic over the last three years, Hong Kong has aligned itself with mainland China’s “zero COVID” strategy, requiring those who test positive to undergo quarantine. Currently, infected people can isolate at home for five days. Chief Executive John Lee told lawmakers Thursday that the local community now has a strong “immunity barrier.” He said most infected people only have mild symptoms and the government should shift from a mandatory approach to one that allows residents to make their own decisions.
KEYT
Russia, China to hold naval drills off South Africa
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Russia and China will conduct naval drills off the coast of South Africa next month in another indication of their strengthening relationships with Africa’s most developed country amid the war in Ukraine and global financial uncertainty. The South African armed forces say they, Russia and China will engage in “a multinational maritime exercise” from Feb. 17-27 in the Indian Ocean off South Africa’s east coast. The drills will happen around the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24. South Africa is a leading voice on its continent and the drills will bring more focus on its refusal to side with Western partners and condemn Russia over Ukraine.
KEYT
Nepal crash: Airport had no instrument landing system
NEW DELHI (AP) — An official in Nepal says the new airport where a Yeti Airlines plane was attempting to land when it crashed over the weekend, killing all 72 on board, did not have a functioning instrument landing system that guides planes to the runway. Aviation safety experts say that reflects the Himalayan country’s poor air safety record, although the cause of the accident has not been determined. A spokesperson for Nepal’s Civil Aviation Authority says Pokhara International Airport’s instrument landing system will not be working until Feb. 26 — 56 days after the airport began operations on Jan. 1. Some aviation experts say video taken from the ground of the plane’s last moments indicated it went into a stall, although it’s unclear why.
KEYT
US hands over to Mexico suspect in missing students case
MEXICO CITY (AP) — U.S. authorities have handed over to Mexico a key suspect in the 2014 disappearance of 43 college students. Officials say the the man was caught trying to cross the border without proper documents. Mexico’s National Immigration Institute identified the man only by his first name, but a federal agent later confirmed that he is Alejandro Tenescalco. Tenescalco was a police supervisor in the city of Iguala, where the students from a rural teachers college were abducted by municipal police. Investigations suggest corrupt police turned the students over to a drug gang, who killed them and burned their bodies.
KEYT
EU corruption case suspect takes aim at detention conditions
BRUSSELS (AP) — Lawyers for a former European Parliament vice president at the heart of the corruption scandal rocking the European Union assembly are worried by her detention conditions. They asked for her release during a hearing at a Brussels courthouse on Thursday. Greek European lawmaker Eva Kaili was removed as vice president after she was taken into custody early last month on charges of corruption, money laundering and membership in a criminal organization. She denies wrongdoing. The scandal came to public attention on Dec. 9 after police launched more than 20 raids that took place mostly in Belgium but also in Italy. Hundreds of thousands of euros were found at a home and in a suitcase at a hotel in Brussels.
KEYT
Biden admin unveils new program to allow private citizen groups to sponsor refugees
The Biden administration on Thursday unveiled a new program to allow groups of private citizens to sponsor refugees from around the world to live in the United States. The program, called the Welcome Corps, was billed by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken as “the boldest innovation in refugee resettlement in four decades.”
KEYT
Pakistani listed by UN as terrorist denies links to al-Qaida
ISLAMABAD (AP) — A Pakistani man named by the United Nations as a global terrorist in connection to the Mumbai attacks has released a video denying any al-Qaida or Islamic State group links. He did not, however, make any mention of the 2008 terrorist attacks in India that killed 166 people. The 68-year-old Abdul Rehman Makki is a senior figure in the outlawed Lashkar-e-Taiba group, which is mainly active in the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir. He was convicted in 2019 in Pakistan on charges of terror financing, unrelated to the 2008 attacks. Makki says in the video released on Thursday that the U.N. violated his rights by not hearing his testimony.
KEYT
Biden on decision not to publicly reveal discovery of classified documents earlier: ‘I have no regrets’
President Joe Biden said Thursday that he has “no regrets” over not revealing earlier that classified documents had been discovered at his private office in November. “We’re fully cooperating, looking forward to getting this resolved quickly,” Biden said following remarks on the ongoing recovery efforts in California following recent storms. “I think you’re gonna find there’s nothing there. I have no regrets. I’m following what the lawyers have told me they want me to do — that’s exactly what we’re doing. There’s no there, there.”
KEYT
Cloudflare says White House asked tech firm to bypass Iran censorship, but US sanctions got in the way
A senior White House official asked US tech company Cloudflare to help circumvent internet censorship in Iran after protests erupted in that country last September but US sanctions prevented the firm from doing so, Cloudflare CEO Mathew Prince said Thursday at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. “I got...
KEYT
Federal charges dismissed against NYPD officer accused of acting as a foreign agent for China
A federal judge on Thursday dismissed charges against a New York City police officer who was accused in 2020 of working as a foreign agent for the Chinese government. Baimadajie Angwang was charged in September of that year with acting as a foreign agent for China without notifying American authorities, wire fraud, making false statements and obstruction of an official proceeding, according to court documents.
KEYT
Cardinal says book by Benedict XVI’s secretary ‘unseemly’
ROME (AP) — The archbishop of Austria has confirmed that it was he who wrote a letter to the future Pope Benedict XVI urging him to accept election as pontiff in 2005 if the votes went his way. Cardinal Christoph Schoenborn issued a statement Wednesday confirming a revelation in a new book by Benedict’s personal secretary that was published the week after Benedict died Dec. 31 at age 95. But he criticized the book saying “Nothing But the Truth: My Life Beside Pope Benedict XVI” was an ”unseemly indiscretion.” The book has generated controversy because it revealed confidential communications and exposed the tensions that simmered during the decade in which Benedict lived as an emeritus pope alongside Pope Francis.
KEYT
Ex-Bosnian Serb commander given 15 years for war crimes
SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — A court in Bosnia has sentenced a former Bosnian Serb military commander to 15 years in prison for taking part in a 1993 atrocity in which 20 people were hauled off a train and killed during Bosnia’s interethnic war. The court ruled Thursday that Boban Indjic was among Bosnian Serb soldiers and paramilitaries who ambushed the train and abducted 20 non-Serb civilians in the small Bosnian town of Strpci, near the Serbian border. The victims were led away to be tortured and killed before their bodies were dumped in the Drina River.
KEYT
Warning issued over ‘dragon’s breath’ viral video trend
Indonesia is warning people against consuming liquid nitrogen after more than 20 children were harmed eating a street snack known as “dragon’s breath” that’s at the center of a dangerous new viral video trend. The children suffered burns to their skin, severe stomach pains and food...
