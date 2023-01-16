ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXAN

Divisional Playoff Rankings: Tough Matchup for Dak Prescott

The Cowboys dominated against Tampa Bay, but the 49ers present a much greater challenge. The divisional round of the 2022 NFL postseason is here, and it comes with a few surprises in my player rankings. Dak Prescott, who accounted for five touchdowns and 36.6 fantasy points last week in Tampa, is dead last among quarterbacks. That’s due to a brutal road matchup against the Niners, who allowed the fifth-fewest points to the position.
NBC Sports

Officials missed an illegal block on Sam Hubbard’s fumble return

The Bengals authored a 14-point swing by punching the ball away from Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley and returning it 98 yards for a touchdown. Along the way, linebacker Markus Bailey got away with shoving Ravens tight end Mark Andrews in the back. Andrews, trying his damnedest to duplicate the exploits...
CINCINNATI, OH
Stanford Daily

Stanford in the NFL Super Wild Card Weekend: McCaffrey and the 49ers’ rout Seahawks

Running back Christian McCaffrey ‘17 had a historic performance in the 49ers’ 41-23 win over the Seahawks, amassing 136 total yards and scoring one touchdown. He set the tone for the offense with a 68-yard rush with eight minutes left in the first quarter, resulting in a receiving touchdown for McCaffrey a few plays later. During the 68-yard rush, Christian McCaffrey reached a top speed of 20.80 mph, his fastest speed since Week 8 in 2019. And despite wide receiver Deebo Samuel returning to the lineup, McCaffrey remained a vital part of the offense, handling the bulk of the ground game with 15 rushing attempts. We hope to see a similar performance in the divisional round, as the 49ers take on Dalton Schultz ‘18 and the Dallas Cowboys. If McCaffrey scores against the Cowboys, it will be his eighth touchdown in eight games.
SEATTLE, WA
nfltraderumors.co

NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Jalen Ramsey, Rams, Seahawks

NBC Sports’ Matt Maiocco points out 49ers QB Trey Lance would count an additional $10 million against the cap if San Francisco traded him this offseason, which is among a number of reasons the team won’t deal him away. Cardinals. New Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort spoke about the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy