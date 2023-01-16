ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
University Heights, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Two of Ohio’s top prospects set to visit Michigan this month

The Michigan Insider has confirmed that Lakewood (OH.) St. Edwards 2024 offensive linemen Deontae and Devontae Armstrong will be attending the Wolverines’ Junior Day on January 28th. This will mark their first ever trip to Ann Arbor. The Wolverines offered the Armstrong brothers back in early November and they...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Cleveland.com

No. 17 Stow upsets No. 2 St. Vincent-St. Mary: Boys basketball scoreboard, top performers

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A chaotic season of high school basketball continued Tuesday night with Stow-Munroe Falls’ upset of St. Vincent-St. Mary. The Bulldogs’ 61-58 win at home comes after a big weekend for the Fighting Irish, who moved up to the No. 2 spot in the cleveland.com boys basketball Top 25 after wins at Centerville and the Flyin’ to the Hoop showcase. Learn more about that game and what else happened Tuesday with this scoreboard and top performances:
STOW, OH
WKYC

Lake County Captains announce new ownership group

EASTLAKE, Ohio — With the start of Spring Training approaching, the Cleveland Guardians' High-A affiliate has announced a change in ownership. At a press conference on Tuesday, the Lake County Captains announced that an ownership group led by Alan Miller and former NFL punter Jon Ryan have purchased the majority stake in the club from the Carfagna family. Peter Carfagna Rita Murphy-Carfagna had owned the Captains since they first moved to Lake County in 2003.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Grand River Valley winery is listed for sale

GENEVA, Ohio – Benny Bucci is selling his dream, Benny Vino Winery, in Geneva, Ohio. Bucci started the operation in 2010 as an urban winery in a former lumber warehouse in Perry, Ohio. After he got a taste of the business and built a base of loyal customers, he wanted something more. So, he moved the business 10 miles east into the Grand River Valley wine region.
GENEVA, OH
Shore News Network

Streetsboro man wins $100k on lottery ticket

STREETSBORO, OH – A Streetsboro man has claimed his lucky holiday winning lottery ticket. Having won $100,000 on the Ohio Lottery scratch-off game Holiday Countdown, Parker Papp of Streetsboro is feeling the holiday spirit. Parker will receive $72,000 after paying 28 percent in state and federal taxes. The winning ticket was sold at Sammy’s Food Mart, located at 9418 St Rt 43 in Streetsboro. There are three top prizes remaining in the Holiday Countdown scratch-off game as of January 18, 2023. The post Streetsboro man wins $100k on lottery ticket appeared first on Shore News Network.
STREETSBORO, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Cleveland Area

If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should visit these local bakeries (this list is by no means comprehensive!). If you're looking for a fantastic loaf of bread, you should check out this bakery on the eastside. Their breads are preservative-free and baked fresh every day with all natural ingredients. One of their most popular breads is their multigrain bread, which is made with whole wheat flour, sunflower kernels, sesame seeds, flax seeds, oat groats, and honey. You should also check out their Pugliese bread, which has a thick crust, is chewy on the inside, and is great for dipping into soups. If you prefer something sweet, they have a great selection of croissants, which are also baked fresh and in house.
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy