Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
New store pOpshelf opens its first location in OhioJake WellsCuyahoga Falls, OH
Is Swenson's misleading customers with "shrinkflation?"Jake WellsAkron, OH
3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Related
Two of Ohio’s top prospects set to visit Michigan this month
The Michigan Insider has confirmed that Lakewood (OH.) St. Edwards 2024 offensive linemen Deontae and Devontae Armstrong will be attending the Wolverines’ Junior Day on January 28th. This will mark their first ever trip to Ann Arbor. The Wolverines offered the Armstrong brothers back in early November and they...
No. 17 Stow upsets No. 2 St. Vincent-St. Mary: Boys basketball scoreboard, top performers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A chaotic season of high school basketball continued Tuesday night with Stow-Munroe Falls’ upset of St. Vincent-St. Mary. The Bulldogs’ 61-58 win at home comes after a big weekend for the Fighting Irish, who moved up to the No. 2 spot in the cleveland.com boys basketball Top 25 after wins at Centerville and the Flyin’ to the Hoop showcase. Learn more about that game and what else happened Tuesday with this scoreboard and top performances:
4 Amazing Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four great restaurants that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients only.
Lake County Captains announce new ownership group
EASTLAKE, Ohio — With the start of Spring Training approaching, the Cleveland Guardians' High-A affiliate has announced a change in ownership. At a press conference on Tuesday, the Lake County Captains announced that an ownership group led by Alan Miller and former NFL punter Jon Ryan have purchased the majority stake in the club from the Carfagna family. Peter Carfagna Rita Murphy-Carfagna had owned the Captains since they first moved to Lake County in 2003.
Kent State holds first-ever white coat ceremony
Kent State University Trumbull held its first-ever white coat ceremony on Tuesday.
Cuyahoga River in Cleveland currently ranked No. 1 in USA TODAY 10Best poll for best urban kayaking spots: How you can vote
CLEVELAND — When it comes to the best urban kayaking spots in the United States, the Cuyahoga River in Cleveland is leading the pack of 20 nominees in a new 10Best poll from USA TODAY. “These 20 urban kayaking spots provide a fun and active way to explore cities...
Cleveland's coldest day on record was 29 years ago
With unseasonably warm temperatures in the mid-50s today, it’s hard to imagine that 29 years ago today was the coldest day on record in Cleveland's history.
newsnet5
Northeast Ohio teacher credits 100-plus pound weight loss to Cleveland Clinic program
CLEVELAND — Entering the new year, we are all looking to feel and be a better version of ourselves. However, that can be extremely challenging and stressful. One Northeast Ohio woman is sharing her story and proving you can make changes that last long term. She credits the Cleveland...
Local leaders mourn death of retired Shaker Heights Municipal Court Judge K.J. Montgomery
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- In mourning the sudden loss of retired Shaker Heights Municipal Court Judge K.J. Montgomery on Tuesday (Jan. 17), local leaders noted that her influence and talents extended well beyond the bench where she presided for 27 years. Montgomery, who served from 1994 until stepping down in...
Looking for Indian Food in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Westlake, Ohio
The other day, before watching the new House Party reboot, I got Indian food at Biryani Hut, a local restaurant in Westlake, Ohio. Unfortunately, the House Party reboot turned out to be mediocre and only occasionally funny. However, the food at Biryani Hut was most certainly not mediocre!
Sale of popular ornamental trees now outlawed in Ohio
Callery Pear ornamental trees are popular in parking lots and front yards, especially when they bloom in the spring. But as of Jan. 7, the sale of Callery Pear trees has been outlawed in Ohio because it's an invasive species.
Company behind Legacy Village, Steelyard Commons, Avon Commons names new president
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- First Interstate Properties, whose holdings include Avon Commons, Legacy Village and Steelyard Commons, has named a new president. Chris Goodrich was named president on Tuesday, taking over the position from co-founder Mitchell Schneider, who will remain with the real estate company as full-time executive chairman. Goodrich, who...
Grand River Valley winery is listed for sale
GENEVA, Ohio – Benny Bucci is selling his dream, Benny Vino Winery, in Geneva, Ohio. Bucci started the operation in 2010 as an urban winery in a former lumber warehouse in Perry, Ohio. After he got a taste of the business and built a base of loyal customers, he wanted something more. So, he moved the business 10 miles east into the Grand River Valley wine region.
Watami Sushi, Ohio's First Conveyor-Belt Sushi Bar, Lands in Parma
Instant gratification is the name of the game at Watami Sushi
A Concert From Some of the Best Young Jazz Musicians in Cleveland and the Rest of the Classical Music to Catch This Week
Plus, the Oberlin Conservatory Musician does Carnegie Hall
Streetsboro man wins $100k on lottery ticket
STREETSBORO, OH – A Streetsboro man has claimed his lucky holiday winning lottery ticket. Having won $100,000 on the Ohio Lottery scratch-off game Holiday Countdown, Parker Papp of Streetsboro is feeling the holiday spirit. Parker will receive $72,000 after paying 28 percent in state and federal taxes. The winning ticket was sold at Sammy’s Food Mart, located at 9418 St Rt 43 in Streetsboro. There are three top prizes remaining in the Holiday Countdown scratch-off game as of January 18, 2023. The post Streetsboro man wins $100k on lottery ticket appeared first on Shore News Network.
3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Cleveland Area
If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should visit these local bakeries (this list is by no means comprehensive!). If you're looking for a fantastic loaf of bread, you should check out this bakery on the eastside. Their breads are preservative-free and baked fresh every day with all natural ingredients. One of their most popular breads is their multigrain bread, which is made with whole wheat flour, sunflower kernels, sesame seeds, flax seeds, oat groats, and honey. You should also check out their Pugliese bread, which has a thick crust, is chewy on the inside, and is great for dipping into soups. If you prefer something sweet, they have a great selection of croissants, which are also baked fresh and in house.
First Look: Hecks Beachwood, Opening in Early February
The opening marks a long-awaited return to the East Side for the 50-year-old burger restaurant
Cleveland Clinic begins demolition of Cleveland Play House complex (photos)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — It’s all over for the historic Cleveland Play House complex in the city’s Midtown neighborhood. The Cleveland Clinic, which purchased the theater complex in 2009, obtained a demolition permit from the City of Cleveland on December 21 and started work this week to raze the three-story structure.
Comments / 0