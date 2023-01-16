ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
KCRA.com

Tree cleanup continues in Sacramento 3 weeks after series of fierce storms

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — City of Sacramento crews are still cleaning up tree debris left behind from the series of storms that began on New Year's Eve. This week, they are focusing on the trees that fell and did not damage any property, like homes or cars or trees that blocked sidewalks or streets or fell on power lines.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Flooding in San Joaquin County causes road closures on Highway 33, leads to multiple stuck vehicles

VERNALIS, Calif. — Rolling through large pools of water despite some roadblock signs came with consequences for drivers in Stanislaus County. Multiple cars on Monday stalled or became stuck in floods along several parts of Highway 33 near the Vernalis community of San Joaquin County. The intersection of Hwy. 33 and McCracken Road is flooded all around, some parts up to a few feet deep.
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
abc10.com

Vehicle submerged under flood water leads to rescue of driver in Tracy

TRACY, Calif. — A driver was taken to the hospital Monday with hypothermia symptoms after South San Joaquin County Fire Authority crews found his car trapped under flood waters near Tracy. Fire officials got the call around 5:30 a.m. that the vehicle was stuck in the water. Driving through...
TRACY, CA
ABC10

5 dead in Sacramento County since start of severe storms

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — At least 17 people have been lost to the recent severe flooding and damage brought on by atmospheric rivers across California, according to Gov. Gavin Newsom. Five of those deaths happened in Sacramento County. A Sacramento County spokesperson said three people were found dead after...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Highway 99 remains closed near Lodi

Flooding in San Joaquin County has closed Highway 99 between Peltier Road and Turner Road since Monday evening. It remains closed on Tuesday morning. Commuters are urged to take Interstate 5 to travel between the Stockton and Sacramento areas. Other nearby roads being used as a detour are also underwater...
LODI, CA
mymotherlode.com

Storm System Causes Flooding And Traffic Impacts

Valley Springs, CA — Emergency officials have been busy in the Mother Lode over the past 24 hours due to heavy rain and snow. The Calaveras Consolidated Fire Department reports that on Saturday evening there was widespread flooding in parts of Valley Springs, including at the Ace Hardware store, Alpine Gas, and multiple homes and condos along Highway 26, Grouse Drive and St. Andrews Drive. Emergency officials rescued some citizens trapped in vehicles and homes. Officials are assessing the damage and impacts in the area today. Many roads around Valley Springs and San Andreas were closed Saturday evening, and early this morning, due to flooding. The Office of Emergency Services reports that they have since reopened.
VALLEY SPRINGS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy