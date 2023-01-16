Read full article on original website
KCRA.com
A look at tornado damage aftermath near Herald area of Sacramento County
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — The National Weather Service confirmed anEF-0 tornado briefly touched down east of Herald in Sacramento County on Saturday. The weak tornado caused damage to three homes along Kirkwood Street after touching down for approximately two minutes with winds peaking 80 mph. | PREVIOUS COVERAGE |...
Another storm heading to California before several consecutive sunny days
(KTXL) — After being hit with several atmospheric rivers that brought copious amounts of rain to the state since Dec. 27, 2022, the Sacramento area can expect to see one more storm before finally seeing the sun, according to the National Weather Service. The NWS said that from Wednesday afternoon through the evening the valley […]
When will it rain again in Sacramento? This is what the National Weather Service says
(KTXL) — Sunlight came back to Sacramento on Tuesday after almost three straight weeks of gloomy weather and back-to-back storms hitting California. Although the sun is out, rain may make a quick comeback Wednesday, along with patchy fog during the weekend. During the day Wednesday, the skies are predicted to be cloudy with occasional rain […]
KCRA.com
Snow and ice causes school closures, power outages in El Dorado County community
CAMINO, Calif. — Heavy snow and ice caused school closures and power outages in the Camino area of El Dorado County. "I was actually surprised at how much snow we got in such a short period of time," said Derick Page, who has lived in the area for about 10 years.
KCRA.com
As storms end, Stockton asks residents to continue reporting damages, return sandbags
STOCKTON, Calif. — As Stockton is finally seeing a break from intense rain and winds, city officials are asking residents to continue reporting storm-related damages and to also return any sandbags given out ahead of the storms. The city said in a release that it will reuse the sand...
Tornado touched down in southern Sacramento County, NWS confirms
(KTXL) - On Saturday, a weak tornado touched down in southern Sacramento County, according to the National Weather Service. The NWS said that preliminary information shows that the tornado was an EF-0 and touched down in Herald near Kirkwood Street. The tornado was brief, continuing for about two minutes and traveling 0.3 miles, with a […]
KCRA.com
Tree cleanup continues in Sacramento 3 weeks after series of fierce storms
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — City of Sacramento crews are still cleaning up tree debris left behind from the series of storms that began on New Year's Eve. This week, they are focusing on the trees that fell and did not damage any property, like homes or cars or trees that blocked sidewalks or streets or fell on power lines.
Sutter County experiencing blocked weirs, power shutoffs and flooded roads
(KTXL) — The Sutter County Sheriff’s Office lifted a Jan. 8 evacuation warning on Wednesday, but residents are now dealing with a power shutoff connected to the recent storms and flooding. •Video Above: Floodwaters leave behind potholes, road damage Residents in the area of Lovey’s Landing were evacuated and had their power shut off as […]
KCRA.com
Tuesday was dry, but storm aftermath struggle continues for San Joaquin County residents
WOODBRIDGE, Calif. — Two very different scenes near Woodbridge paint a picture of the magnitude and impact recent storms are having in and around the Sacramento and San Joaquin Valley regions. A miles-long backup of vehicles could be seen beside the Woodbridge Road bridge overlooking Highway 99. Some drivers...
KCRA.com
Flooding in San Joaquin County causes road closures on Highway 33, leads to multiple stuck vehicles
VERNALIS, Calif. — Rolling through large pools of water despite some roadblock signs came with consequences for drivers in Stanislaus County. Multiple cars on Monday stalled or became stuck in floods along several parts of Highway 33 near the Vernalis community of San Joaquin County. The intersection of Hwy. 33 and McCracken Road is flooded all around, some parts up to a few feet deep.
KCRA.com
Super slow-going on Highway 50 as snow blanketed Sierra and Foothills on Monday
POLLOCK PINES, Calif. — Highway 50 through El Dorado County proved to be slow and dangerous to drive on Monday. The highway in both directions was packed with snow and peppered with icy spots. Snow in the Foothills and up to higher elevations made for a long drive home...
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Roads still closed from flooding, tornado damage near Herald, at least 14 killed in Ukraine helicopter crash
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
abc10.com
Vehicle submerged under flood water leads to rescue of driver in Tracy
TRACY, Calif. — A driver was taken to the hospital Monday with hypothermia symptoms after South San Joaquin County Fire Authority crews found his car trapped under flood waters near Tracy. Fire officials got the call around 5:30 a.m. that the vehicle was stuck in the water. Driving through...
How much has it rained in California in the three weeks since the storms started?
(KTXL) — It’s been exactly three weeks since the first rainfall fell from a series of severe storms that have hit California, causing more than an estimated $1 billion in damage across the state, flooding roadways and communities, and causing the deaths of at least 20 people, according to the Associated Press. Throughout the three […]
5 dead in Sacramento County since start of severe storms
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — At least 17 people have been lost to the recent severe flooding and damage brought on by atmospheric rivers across California, according to Gov. Gavin Newsom. Five of those deaths happened in Sacramento County. A Sacramento County spokesperson said three people were found dead after...
Grass Valley head-on crash leaves one dead, one with major injuries: CHP
(KTXL) — A two-vehicle head-on crash left one person dead and one person with major injuries, according to the California Highway Patrol Grass Valley. — Video Above: Crews work to prevent rockslides, debris flows in Northern California According to CHP, the crash occurred in the area of state Route 49 and La Barr Meadows Road […]
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Highway 99 remains closed near Lodi
Flooding in San Joaquin County has closed Highway 99 between Peltier Road and Turner Road since Monday evening. It remains closed on Tuesday morning. Commuters are urged to take Interstate 5 to travel between the Stockton and Sacramento areas. Other nearby roads being used as a detour are also underwater...
KCRA.com
How did a relatively new pump system in a San Joaquin County community not drain the floodwaters?
ACAMPO, Calif. — As residents in the Acampo area of San Joaquin County continue to deal with the massive flooding that has impacted homes and closed schools, there are questions about why the relatively new drainage system in the area did not remove the floodwaters. Fritz Buchman, director of...
Flooding closes portion of Hwy 99 in San Joaquin County
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — A portion of Highway 99 in San Joaquin County was closed due to flooding Monday afternoon. Caltrans said both directions of Highway 99 from Peltier Road north of Acampo to Turner Road have been temporarily closed, and it's not known when the road will reopen.
mymotherlode.com
Storm System Causes Flooding And Traffic Impacts
Valley Springs, CA — Emergency officials have been busy in the Mother Lode over the past 24 hours due to heavy rain and snow. The Calaveras Consolidated Fire Department reports that on Saturday evening there was widespread flooding in parts of Valley Springs, including at the Ace Hardware store, Alpine Gas, and multiple homes and condos along Highway 26, Grouse Drive and St. Andrews Drive. Emergency officials rescued some citizens trapped in vehicles and homes. Officials are assessing the damage and impacts in the area today. Many roads around Valley Springs and San Andreas were closed Saturday evening, and early this morning, due to flooding. The Office of Emergency Services reports that they have since reopened.
