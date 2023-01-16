ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Booker lands job in Kentucky governor's administration

Louisville Public Media
Louisville Public Media
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qQ32X_0kGYFna900

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has hired former state representative and U.S. Senate candidate Charles Booker for a lead role in efforts to connect state government with community and faith-based groups in policy partnerships.Booker, a Democrat from Louisville, will head the Governor’s Office of Faith-Based Initiatives and Community Involvement, the governor's office announced Friday.The appointment comes more than two months after Booker was trounced by Republican Sen. Rand Paul, who secured a third term in last year's Senate election in Kentucky.Booker, a former state lawmaker and two-time unsuccessful Senate candidate, said in a statement that he was “inspired to take on this opportunity” in Beshear's administration.“Kentucky, I love you,” Booker said on social media. “I am honored to continue my service to you.”As a candidate, he previously talked about his faith and how it helped shape his policy priorities.Booker's election-year appointment to run an office created by a former GOP governor drew quick criticism Friday from the state Republican Party.“The price for Charles Booker’s loyalty to Governor Beshear is a plum job in his administration and a taxpayer-funded paycheck,” state GOP spokesman Sean Southard said in a statement.The governor's office didn't immediately provide salary details for Booker's appointment. The office Booker will lead was first established by former Kentucky Gov. Ernie Fletcher, Beshear's office said.The appointment comes as the Democratic governor seeks a second term this year in GOP-trending Kentucky. A dozen Republicans are competing for their party’s nomination to challenge Beshear in November.Polling shows Beshear has maintained high approval ratings from Kentuckians while leading the state through a series of tragedies, including the global COVID-19 pandemic, tornadoes that tore through parts of western Kentucky and floodwaters that inundated portions of eastern Kentucky.But with the state's increasing tilt toward the GOP, Beshear faces a tough challenge as he tries to reassemble the coalition that carried him to a narrow victory over Republican incumbent Matt Bevin in the 2019 governor's race. Crucial to that coalition is Jefferson County — which includes Booker's home base of Louisville — where Beshear drew nearly 100,000 more votes than Bevin.Booker's hiring was among several appointments to Beshear's administration on Friday. The governor said the appointees reflect the state's “deep well of talented people with tremendous dedication and a breadth of knowledge and experience.”

Comments / 11

conservative and common sense voice
3d ago

A strong advocate for Abortion, leadership position in Faith Based Job. What a joke. You can't be a Christian and condone killing innocent lives.

Reply(2)
8
Dave Peterson
2d ago

This is nothing but an effort to shore up his support in the black community. Totally transparent and meaningless.

Reply
4
ditto
3d ago

How many people applied for this job? Did they just dream this job up???

Reply
8
Related
Kentucky Lantern

Kentucky legislators get pay hike after voting increase for themselves but not for teachers

Most state lawmakers will be getting an 8% pay raise in 2023 and a boost in other expenses. They voted for the pay hike last year for themselves and most state workers but not for teachers. That does not go over well with the Kentucky Education Association and KY 120 United, an advocacy group for […] The post Kentucky legislators get pay hike after voting increase for themselves but not for teachers appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
KENTUCKY STATE
hancockclarion.com

Kentucky Attorney General, Daniel Cameron, visits Hancock County

Daniel Cameron (37), 51st Attorney General of Kentucky and 2023 candidate for KY Governor was traveling through Hancock County on Thursday, January 12th and stopped in the Clarion for an interview. Cameron is the first African American AG of KY and has served in the office since 2020. He was...
HANCOCK COUNTY, KY
College Heights Herald

WKU alumnus files for governor’s race

Western Kentucky University alumnus Alan Keck is the most recent conservative to enter the race for Kentucky’s governor. Keck announced his run on Nov. 21, 2022 and signed his paperwork Jan. 5, according to the Kentucky secretary of state’s website. Keck joins 12 other conservatives, including former United...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WLKY.com

Kelly Craft discusses latest television ad, campaign strategy

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Republican gubernatorial primary candidate Kelly Craft says a family member's struggle with addiction has fueled her desire to tackle the fentanyl crisis in Kentucky. Craft spoke to WLKY News in a one-on-one interview while in Louisville for three stops on her "Kitchen Table Tour." She declined...
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

State rejects Jefferson County's plan for February special election

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Board of Elections on Tuesday rejected a proposal for February's special state Senate election because Louisville officials did not provide enough polling places. The plan now must be revised and resubmitted. The February 21 election, called by Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear in December, will...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
wklw.com

State Representative Wants Red Light Cameras In Kentucky

A state representative wants red light cameras legalized in Kentucky. The commonwealth currently requires an officer to see a violation for a ticket to be issued. Democrat Rachel Roarx believes legalizing traffic cameras would help improve public safety. Roarx’s bill faces challenges, including being introduced in a Republican-dominated legislature.
KENTUCKY STATE
visitfrankfort.com

“The Father of Kentucky” Lived Right Here in Frankfort

The two-story red brick building at 202-218 Wilkinson Street may look like any other Federal-style dwelling in Frankfort’s historic district. But if ever there was a case of “if these walls could talk, what a story they would tell” – a story of both a newly minted Kentucky and a fledgling America in the latter part of the 18th century.
FRANKFORT, KY
WKYT 27

Officials say Kentucky’s HOPE Initiative is already working

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington officials joined Attorney General Daniel Cameron Wednesday morning to talk about ways that they are trying to cut down on human trafficking. The HOPE Initiative began in October 2022 in four counties, including Fayette County, and officials say it’s already working. Officials reached out...
LEXINGTON, KY
Kentucky Lantern

Whatever happened to hemp?

Gov. Andy Beshear’s order allowing Kentuckians with at least one of 21 medical conditions to possess eight ounces of medical cannabis was a welcome response to decades of legislative foot-dragging. The drawback: Of the 37 states where it’s legal, Illinois is the closest to fill out-of-state prescriptions. Meanwhile, another cannabis option is already available here: […] The post Whatever happened to hemp? appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
KENTUCKY STATE
eastcoasttraveller.com

Why is Kentucky Known as The Bluegrass State?

Bluegrass is a grass that is common throughout Kentucky. Unlike other grasses, it is not blue but instead a greenish-purple color. It is also hardy and resilient. The state's name comes from an Iroquois word meaning "meadowlands." Native Americans inhabited Kentucky for many centuries. In the early 1800s, European explorers began to arrive in more significant numbers.
KENTUCKY STATE
a-z-animals.com

Meet the 4 Largest Landowners in Kentucky

Kentucky has over 12.4 million acres of forestland! There are also wetlands and hilly grasslands sprinkled across the landscape. The entire state makes up an impressive 25,862 acres. Who is responsible for caring for all that land? The answer lies with a mix of private landowners, federal government agencies, state...
KENTUCKY STATE
Louisville Public Media

Louisville Public Media

Louisville, KY
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

From Louisville Public Media, Louisville’s NPR News Station is the trusted source for independent, fact-based news. We offer 24/7 local, national and international news, culture, and public affairs. As other media outlets narrow their scope and reduce local coverage, we are working to expand the breadth of local news and give voice to multiple perspectives. We cover Louisville the way NPR covers the world.

 https://www.lpm.org/news

Comments / 0

Community Policy