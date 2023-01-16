Coral Springs Improvement District Plans to Cut Trees Along Canals to Prevent Flooding During Storms

CORAL SPRINGS, FL - Residents living along canals operated by Coral Springs Improvement District can expect noise, irrigation system interruptions, and loss of trees in right-of-way areas as crews prepare for a year-long project to clear trees and prevent canals from being blocked during storms.

In a presentation last week to Coral Springs city commissioners, officials from the district said the goal of the project is to get rid of trees next to canals that could lose large branches or topple over during a hurricane or major storm and then clog canals when they are needed most to move water out of neighborhoods.

During the project, crews will need to shut off irrigation systems on properties along the district’s canals, district officials said, adding the district will replace damaged or removed irrigation systems.

Residents should expect noise from chainsaws and heavy equipment during the 8-5 p.m. hours when crews will be working, officials said.

Officials from the district will keep residents informed when the project starts and how their properties will be impacted, officials said.

The district is now looking for contractors to hire for the project.

Officials don’t have a starting date yet.

The costs of the project weren’t discussed during the presentation.

District officials said there won’t be additional assessments for residents living in the district to pay for the work.

Coral Springs City Manager Frank Babinec said district crews won’t take down trees on residents’ properties, only those in the right-of-way areas.

