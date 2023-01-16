ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coral Springs, FL

Coral Springs Improvement District Plans to Cut Trees Along Canals to Prevent Flooding During Storms

By Leon Fooksman
TAPinto.net
TAPinto.net
 3 days ago

CORAL SPRINGS, FL - Residents living along canals operated by Coral Springs Improvement District can expect noise, irrigation system interruptions, and loss of trees in right-of-way areas as crews prepare for a year-long project to clear trees and prevent canals from being blocked during storms.

In a presentation last week to Coral Springs city commissioners, officials from the district said the goal of the project is to get rid of trees next to canals that could lose large branches or topple over during a hurricane or major storm and then clog canals when they are needed most to move water out of neighborhoods.

During the project, crews will need to shut off irrigation systems on properties along the district’s canals, district officials said, adding the district will replace damaged or removed irrigation systems.

Residents should expect noise from chainsaws and heavy equipment during the 8-5 p.m. hours when crews will be working, officials said.

Officials from the district will keep residents informed when the project starts and how their properties will be impacted, officials said.

The district is now looking for contractors to hire for the project.

Officials don’t have a starting date yet.

The costs of the project weren’t discussed during the presentation.

District officials said there won’t be additional assessments for residents living in the district to pay for the work.

Coral Springs City Manager Frank Babinec said district crews won’t take down trees on residents’ properties, only those in the right-of-way areas.

MORE CORAL SPRINGS NEWS:

REAL ESTATE: What’s Being Built Here? New Publix and Other Retail Buildings Coming to Ramblewood Square Plaza in Coral Springs

GOVERNMENT: Coral Springs Approves Installing Life-Saving Automatic External Defibrillators (AED) in Parks and City Facilities

ART & ENTERTAINMENT: Things To Do This Weekend in Coral Springs Area, Jan. 13-15

HEALTH & WELLNESS: Coral Springs Woman Leaves Hospital After 47 Days of Fighting Cancer and Internal Bleeding

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zFSRP_0kGYFkvy00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TAPinto.net

Coral Springs Plans Concert in Honor of City’s 60th Anniversary

CORAL SPRINGS, FL – Coral Springs is hosting a free concert on Feb. 11 in honor of the city’s 60th anniversary. Wonderama, a “high energy, current, top 40 band,” will be the entertainment from 5:30-9:30 p.m. on the City Hall Lawn, according to the city. Seven food trucks, as well as a rock wall and sports-themed activities, will be featured as well during the concert. The city’s 60th year celebrations will kick off with Campout Coral Springs on Jan. 28 – 29 at the Sportsplex Athletic Field (2800 Sportsplex Drive) with s’mores, a double-feature movie, and outdoor activities.  In all, the city is planning to organize or...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
TAPinto.net

Police: Woman Recovering From Two-Car Crash Involving Coconut Creek Police Officer

COCONUT CREEK, FL – A woman is recovering from a two-car crash in Coconut Creek involving a city police officer, police said. A Coconut Creek police spokesman said, as of Wednesday, the woman remained at Broward Health North in Lighthouse Point following the crash at 11:15 pm Saturday in the 6000 block of North State Road 7. Her condition could not be determined. The officer, who was in a city patrol car, was treated and released from Northwest Medical Center in Margate, the spokesman said. The officer’s name was not released. Since the crash involved a city police officer, Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash, as required by police policy, the spokesman said. No other information was immediately available about the crash.   MORE COCONUT CREEK NEWS: POLICE & FIRE: Close to $7,800 of Copper Wiring Stolen Along Coconut Creek Parkway in Coconut Creek REAL ESTATE: More Self-Storage Units Coming To Coconut Creek As Pandemic Creates Demand For More Storage Space GIVING BACK: “Mayor” of Foundation for Independent Living in Coconut Creek Wins City’s First Inclusion Award BUSINESS & FINANCE: More Self-Storage Units Coming To Coconut Creek As Pandemic Creates Demand For More Storage Space
COCONUT CREEK, FL
TAPinto.net

Coral Springs Mother Arrested After Police Found Her Son Wandering Around Apartment Complex While She Was at Dinner

CORAL SPRINGS, FL – A Coral Springs mother was arrested earlier this month after police found one of her two children wandering around an apartment complex at 1:30 a.m. while she went out to dinner in Davie, a police report said. Tykyera Dexter, 28, faces two child neglect charges for allegedly leaving her two sons unsupervised at The Barrington Club apartments, going out to dinner 20 miles away with her live-in girlfriend, and then fabricated a story to police that was out getting medicine for her children, the report said. Police were called to the apartment complex at 10700 Sample Road on...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
TAPinto.net

TAPinto.net

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
154K+
Views
ABOUT

TAPinto is a network of more than 90 franchised online local news and digital marketing platforms that provide original local news reporting 24/7 and enable businesses to reach local, engaged readers effectively and affordably.

 http://www.tapinto.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy