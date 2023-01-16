Read full article on original website
TENSIONS FLARE AFTER GAME FOLLOWING ALLEGATIONS OF RACIAL ABUSE
FAIRFAX – Following Thursday’s varsity basketball game between the boys teams from Milton High School and BFA-Fairfax, fans and players confronted each other on the court regarding allegations from the Milton team that Fairfax fans had directed racist remarks at Yellow Jacket players. In a statement signed by...
Tiger girls win Nordic skiing event in Woodstock
WOODSTOCK — The Middlebury Union High School girls’ Nordic skiing team on Saturday won a meet hosted by Woodstock, while the Tiger boys’ skiers took third at the same event. Individual Tiger skiers won both races: Sophomore Ava Schneider prevailed in the girls’ competition, and senior Eliot...
Tiger girls ice Rice, but fall to Kingdom Blades
The Middlebury Union High School girls' hockey team split two recent games and their record stands at 6-5 just past the midpoint of its season.
Women’s hockey nets two more wins, now 8-4-1
The Middlebury College women's hockey team earned a pair of tight road victories at Colby this past weekend to improve to 8-4-1.
Bike pump track is taking shape in Middlebury
MIDDLEBURY — Biking and fitness enthusiasts are preparing for the creation of a new outdoor exercise amenity that will increase the availability of free, fun and accessible outdoor recreation opportunities in Addison County’s shire town. It’s the Middlebury Bike Pump Track. A pump track is a dirt...
Donald F. Swenor, 88, of Middlebury
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — Donald F. Swenor, 88, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at The Wesley, in Saratoga Springs, N.Y. Don was born on April 27, 1934, in Middlebury, Vt., the son of the late Donald E. Swenor and Florence Mae (DeGraw). He graduated from Middlebury High School in 1952, attended Middlebury College for one year serving as a prep-school for the United States Naval Academy, 9th Company, where he graduated in 1957.
Tina Marie Belle Wiles, 55, of Brandon
BRANDON — Tina Marie Belle Wiles, age 55, passed away Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester. Tina was born in Burlington on Aug. 30, 1967. She was the daughter of Bernard and Phyllis (Keough) Roy. She grew up in Hinesburg, where she received her early education and graduated from Champlain Valley Union High School, class of 1985. She earned her degree in Legal Studies and became a paralegal. Her drive to be the best real estate paralegal gained her the respect of many Vermont attorneys, town clerks and peers. She was an adjunct professor of real estate studies at Champlain College and even while she was sick, she assisted in developing a grassroots training program for new paralegals that began as she started her treatments last fall. She has been employed by Lynch & Foley Law Offices in Middlebury for several years. Before that she had been employed by the Town of Brandon as the Liaison with FEMA, following Tropical Storm Irene.
Panther men’s basketball team continues to roll
MIDDLEBURY — The Middlebury College men’s basketball team earned two home wins vs. NESCAC teams this past weekend and then went on the road to knock off unbeaten Keene State, which was ranked No. 4 in NCAA Division III. The Panthers have a 14-2 record, a No. 11...
Richard James Keesler, 86, of Middlebury
MIDDLEBURY — Richard James Keesler, 86, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at Porter Medical Center in Middlebury surrounded by his loving family. He was born Dec. 21, 1936, in Slate Hill, N.Y., to Marguerite Keesler. A United States Marine, he served his country during the Korean War. He...
Karin Hed Hubbard, 92, of Hancock
HANCOCK — Karin Hed Hubbard, 92, of Hancock, beloved mother of Tina, Lars and Gunnar, passed away in the early morning on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at Vergennes Residential Care in Vergennes, Vt. Karin was born in Sollentuna, Sweden, in late 1930 to August and Maria Hed. She grew...
Local Maverick to open Maverick Market storefront in Burlington, Vermont
Local Maverick plans to open a storefront at 110 Main Street in February 2023 to help small Vermont food, drink, & craft businesses to grow. Burlington, Vermont— January 19th, 2023 — Local Maverick is a sales & marketing platform for small, Vermont businesses. The mission of Local Maverick is to empower local communities & economies by making it easier for people to discover, shop, and support local businesses & community programs. Local Maverick's 'Maverick Market' is a curated marketplace for VT products. They support small Vermont businesses selling Food, Drink, & Craft products. Their new store in Burlington will support hundreds of local VT businesses and be a place of community gatherings and events.
Lake Placid businesses rankled by World Games security closures
Some Super Seniors in Essex are feeling the blues. Staffing costs behind NEK nursing home closure; Vt. officials say others may follow. One of only four nursing homes in the Northeast Kingdom will shut down later in March. Businesses testify in support of universal child care funding. Updated: 4 hours...
ACSD school board to see major turnover this year
The Addison Central School District board will swap out at least three — and as many as five — of its 13 members this winter.
Patrick Paul Blaise, 76, Middlebury native
BERLIN — Patrick Paul Blaise, 76, passed away Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at Woodridge Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center in Berlin. He was born Nov. 6, 1946, in Middlebury, the son of Paul and Madeline (Rheaume) Blaise. His hobbies were guns and his animals. Patrick is survived by his son,...
An extraordinary Vermont custody battle highlights an ‘untenable’ system of care
Linda Luxenberg says that Vermont has failed her son, a 35-year-old man with autism and a rare neurological disorder. Why has the state fought to be his guardian? Read the story on VTDigger here: An extraordinary Vermont custody battle highlights an ‘untenable’ system of care.
Up to 250 units planned to help address Middlebury’s affordable housing shortage
South Burlington-based Summit Properties and Middlebury College are partnering in an effort to build a combination of affordable and market-rate housing in downtown Middlebury. Read the story on VTDigger here: Up to 250 units planned to help address Middlebury’s affordable housing shortage.
Water main break forces dismissal of Colchester schools
The Colchester School District has notified families that students who have not been picked up by dismissal will go home on the bus.
Ilene “Pat” Pope, 94, longtime Addison County resident
MIDDLEBURY — Ilene “Pat” Pope died on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at Mountain View Center in Rutland at the age of 94, after a period of declining health. Her family was at her side throughout her time in hospice. Pat resided in Addison County since 1981, making...
River Watch founder reflects on growth of the organization
When Martha "Heidi" Willis began sampling Addison County rivers during the early 1990s, she was part of county-wide efforts to monitor the health of local watersheds that were largely limited to a handful of untrained volunteers conducting water quality tests.
Bernard Pistilli, 91, of Warren
MIDDLEBURY — Bernard Pistilli died in Middlebury, Vt., on Jan. 11, 2023, of complications resulting from a brain injury sustained in a skiing accident. He was 91 years old. He was born in 1931 in Brooklyn, N.Y., to a first-generation American mother, Anna Rocchi, and an Italian immigrant father, Cosmo. He attended public schools, including James Madison High School, and worked from a young age as a child of the Great Depression. He enrolled in both Brooklyn College and the University of Michigan but had enlisted in the US Naval Reserve at age 18 and was called to serve a combat tour aboard the USS Lake Champlain in the Korean War. He returned to Brooklyn to marry his sweetheart, Maureen Warren, and they raised four children: Marianne, David, Jonathan, and Jennifer. Their second-born child, Bernard Paul, lived to only three months old.
