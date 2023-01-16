BRANDON — Tina Marie Belle Wiles, age 55, passed away Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester. Tina was born in Burlington on Aug. 30, 1967. She was the daughter of Bernard and Phyllis (Keough) Roy. She grew up in Hinesburg, where she received her early education and graduated from Champlain Valley Union High School, class of 1985. She earned her degree in Legal Studies and became a paralegal. Her drive to be the best real estate paralegal gained her the respect of many Vermont attorneys, town clerks and peers. She was an adjunct professor of real estate studies at Champlain College and even while she was sick, she assisted in developing a grassroots training program for new paralegals that began as she started her treatments last fall. She has been employed by Lynch & Foley Law Offices in Middlebury for several years. Before that she had been employed by the Town of Brandon as the Liaison with FEMA, following Tropical Storm Irene.

