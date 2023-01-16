KSR's Kentucky High School Basketball Top 25 Rankings - Jan. 16

Photo by Kentucky Sports Radio

Warren Central reclaims the top spot in KSR’s Kentucky High School Basketball Top 25 after Covington Catholic lost at home to Conner 74-68 and Lexington Catholic fell to Mason County 40-39 in the 2A championship game.

Elsewhere, Ballard surged past Western and now claims the title of highest-ranked team in Louisville after the Bruins knocked off Male 80-71 to win the Louisville Invitational Tournament. Male upset Western in the semifinals 69-56.

Travis Perry and Lyon County fell to University Heights 74-64 in the 2nd Region All ”A” tournament, dropping the Lyons four spots. McCracken County fell seven spots after losing to Marshall County 57-53 — the Mustangs were the last undefeated team in Kentucky.

Great Crossing is now the highest-ranked team in the 11th Region. Lexington Catholic has regressed a bit after winning their own holiday tournament, posting closer-than-expected wins over Lexington Christian Academy (67-66) and Calloway County (56-52 in OT) while also falling to Mason County.

Check out KSR’s updated statewide rankings following Week 7 action below. You can view last week’s rankings here.

KSR’s KY High School Basketball Week 7 Top 25

1. Warren Central [2] (17-1) +1

2. Great Crossing (15-3) +3

T3. George Rogers Clark (12-4) +6

T3. Covington Catholic (13-2) -2

5. North Oldham (15-5) +1

6. Lexington Catholic (19-2) -3

7. Mason County (17-2) +5

8. Ballard (15-2) +2

9. Western (14-4) -5

10. Frederick Douglass (14-2) +5

11. Lyon County (14-5) -4

12. Bowling Green (16-4) +1

12. North Laurel (9-8) +2

T14. McCracken County (14-1) -7

T14. Collins (15-2) -3

16. Owensboro Catholic (16-1) +1

17. Trinity (13-5) -2

18. Harlan (17-2)

19. Evangel Christian (15-2) +4

20. Conner (11-5) +6

T21. Ashland (12-6) +5

T21. Lexington Christian (14-3) +4

T23. Lincoln County (12-5) +3

T23. Madisonville-North Hopkins (14-4) -3

T25. Harlan County (14-3) +1

T25. Grant County (16-2) -1

Also Receiving Votes

Hazard, Pulaski County

Dropped Out of Rankings

Madison Central, DeSales, Pleasure Ridge Park, Simon Kenton

KSR’s rankings are voted on by myself & Clark Howell. Fans are welcome to send their feedback to us on Twitter: @teeroyhowell and @rezinc.