KSR's Kentucky High School Basketball Top 25 Rankings - Jan. 16
Warren Central reclaims the top spot in KSR’s Kentucky High School Basketball Top 25 after Covington Catholic lost at home to Conner 74-68 and Lexington Catholic fell to Mason County 40-39 in the 2A championship game.
Elsewhere, Ballard surged past Western and now claims the title of highest-ranked team in Louisville after the Bruins knocked off Male 80-71 to win the Louisville Invitational Tournament. Male upset Western in the semifinals 69-56.
Travis Perry and Lyon County fell to University Heights 74-64 in the 2nd Region All ”A” tournament, dropping the Lyons four spots. McCracken County fell seven spots after losing to Marshall County 57-53 — the Mustangs were the last undefeated team in Kentucky.
Great Crossing is now the highest-ranked team in the 11th Region. Lexington Catholic has regressed a bit after winning their own holiday tournament, posting closer-than-expected wins over Lexington Christian Academy (67-66) and Calloway County (56-52 in OT) while also falling to Mason County.
Check out KSR’s updated statewide rankings following Week 7 action below. You can view last week’s rankings here.
KSR’s KY High School Basketball Week 7 Top 25
1. Warren Central [2] (17-1) +1
2. Great Crossing (15-3) +3
T3. George Rogers Clark (12-4) +6
T3. Covington Catholic (13-2) -2
5. North Oldham (15-5) +1
6. Lexington Catholic (19-2) -3
7. Mason County (17-2) +5
8. Ballard (15-2) +2
9. Western (14-4) -5
10. Frederick Douglass (14-2) +5
11. Lyon County (14-5) -4
12. Bowling Green (16-4) +1
12. North Laurel (9-8) +2
T14. McCracken County (14-1) -7
T14. Collins (15-2) -3
16. Owensboro Catholic (16-1) +1
17. Trinity (13-5) -2
18. Harlan (17-2)
19. Evangel Christian (15-2) +4
20. Conner (11-5) +6
T21. Ashland (12-6) +5
T21. Lexington Christian (14-3) +4
T23. Lincoln County (12-5) +3
T23. Madisonville-North Hopkins (14-4) -3
T25. Harlan County (14-3) +1
T25. Grant County (16-2) -1
Also Receiving Votes
Hazard, Pulaski County
Dropped Out of Rankings
Madison Central, DeSales, Pleasure Ridge Park, Simon Kenton
KSR’s rankings are voted on by myself & Clark Howell. Fans are welcome to send their feedback to us on Twitter: @teeroyhowell and @rezinc.
