Nate Oats confirms Alabama basketball team's available vs. Vanderbilt amid Darius Miles capital murder charge

Alabama head coach Nate Oats confirmed the rest of the team would be available for the game Tuesday on the road against Vanderbilt.

Darius Miles, who was a member of the basketball team, was charged with capital murder in the deadly shooting of Jamea Jonae Harris over the weekend. Miles was immediately dismissed from the team.

Oats spoke about the rest of his team amid a tragic situation.

“As I mentioned earlier, like, all of us got together last night,” Oats said. “It’s an ongoing investigation. Our entire remaining team is traveling to Nashville and will be available to play in the game tomorrow.”

The Crimson Tide head coach also provided his condolences to the family.

“Condolences to the family and friends of Jamea Jonae Harris. Young woman, daughter and mother, who was taken way too soon from a senseless act,” Oats said. “This is an incredibly sad situation and our hearts go out to her loved ones, keeping them in our thoughts and prayers as they continue to grieve. We came together last night and talked, thought it was important that we were all here and around to support one another through this situation.

“With this being a pending investigation, there’s nothing I can add that hasn’t already been shared. You may have some questions but there’s nothing I can comment on relative to Darius’ situation and the investigation.”

No. 4 Alabama (15-2) hits the floor Tuesday at Vanderbilt (9-8) Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Background on arrest of Darius Miles

To start, police from Tuscaloosa as well as the University of Alabama were dispatched around 1:45 a.m.. They were sent to the Walk of Champions at Bryant-Denny Stadium. There they found 23-year-old Jamea Jonae Harris dead inside a vehicle, per Capt. Jack Kennedy of Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes, as they later deduced that the shooting had taken place off of University Boulevard.

The driver of the vehicle, who hasn’t been identified, told police their car was hit with gunshots. In turn, the driver returned fire in self-defense and notified authorities that he may have struck one of the shooters.

Kennedy went on to say that, through witnesses and surveillance tapes, they were able to identify the two suspects. Miles was one along with 20-year-old Michael Lynn Davis. One of them was later confirmed to have been struck by one of the driver’s shots. His wound was deemed as non-life threatening.

As for a motive, Kennedy said it seemed that it was the product of an argument that took place between the group of four after they had come across each other on the strip.

Kennedy said his unit ‘utilized all their resources and worked together flawlessly to bring this case to a resolution in a rapid manner.’

Stephen Samra contributed to this report